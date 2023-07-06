Large Print:
Circle of death / James Patterson and Brian Sitts
Updated: July 7, 2023 @ 2:26 pm
Circle of death / James Patterson and Brian Sitts
My magnolia summer / Victoria Benton Frank
Appalachian daughter / Mary Jane Salyers
Banyan moon / Thao Thai
Break of day / Colleen Coble
Bubba and the cosmic blood-suckers / Joe R. Lansdale
Business or pleasure / Rachel Lynn Solomon
Caller’s game / J. D. Barker
Delta County / J. L. Hyde
Flags on the bayou / James Lee Burke
Flop dead gorgeous / David Rosenfelt
God of Neverland / Gama Ray Martinez
Granny woman / CC Tillery
Housekeepers / Alex Hay
Last dance / Mark Billingham
Late Mrs. Willoughby / Claudia Gray
Librarianist / Patrick deWitt
Lonely hearts book club / Lucy Gilmore
No longer human / Osamu Dazai
Sunshine nails / Mai Nguyen
Tyrant Baru Cormorant / Seth Dickinson
Wolfsong / TJ Klune
All about braising / Molly Stevens
Cost of control / Sharon Hodde Miller
Diversity gap / Bethaney Wilkinson
Healing words / Alexandra Vasiliu
How we do it / Jericho Brown
To the man I loved too much / Gabrielle G.
Whisper Mountain / Vivian Higginbotham Nichols
You’ll come back to yourself / Michaela Angemeer
Apple crush / Lucy Knisley
Bad Guys in Let the games begin / Aaron Blabey
Blue Bloods: after death / Melissa de la Cruz
Dragon and the girl: true north / Laura Findley Evans
Karen’s haircut / Ann Martin
Love and resistance / Kara Chen
Mama’s boyz / Jerry Craft
Mirrorverse: pure of heart / Deliliah Dawson
Nerviest girl in the world / Melissa Wiley
Offenders / Jerry Craft
Super scary Narwhalloween / Ben Clanton
