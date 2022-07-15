Large Print:
6:20 man / David Baldacci
Nightwork / Nora Roberts
Adult Fiction:
Acts of Violet / Margarita Montimore
Any other family / Eleanor Brown
Armored / Mark Greaney
Best is yet to come / Debbie Macomber
Bet on it / Jodie Slaughter
Beyond the moonlit sea / Julianne MacLean
Big girl / Mecca Jamilah Sullivan
Children return / Martin Walker
Chrysalis / Lincoln Child
Confidence / Denise Mina
Corinne / Rebecca Morrow
Disinvited guest / Carol Goodman
Displacements / Bruce W. Holsinger
Edge of dusk / Colleen Coble
Faceless / Philip Anthony Bailey
Holy chow / David Rosenfelt
Honey and spice / Bolu Babalola
I’ll be seeing you / Robin Lee Hatcher
It girl / Ruth Ware
Keeping two / Jordan Crane
Lady’s guide to fortune hunting / Sophie Irwin
Listen to me / Tess Gerritsen
Miss Aldridge regrets / Louise Hare
Montana D-Force / Elle James
Pallbearers club / Paul Tremblay
Peril at the exposition / Nev March
Prayer for the Crown-shy / Becky Chambers
Record keeper / Charles Martin
Remember love / Mary Balogh
Reputation / Sarah Vaughn
Resistance man / Martin Walker
Rising tiger / Brad Thore
Swift and the harrier / Minette Walters
Tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow / Gabrielle Zevin
Upgrade / Blake Crouch
Wash day diaries / Jamila Rowser
What moves the dead / T. Kingfisher
Adult Non-Fiction:
Between us girls / Trish Donohue
Botanical watercolor painting for beginners / Cara Olsen
Colony / Sally Denton
Don’t trust your gut / Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
France: an adventure history / Graham Robb
Lost airmen / Charles E. Stanley Jr.
Man who could move clouds / Ingrid Rojas Contreras
Putin’s Russia / Darryl Cunningham
Split decision / Ice-T
They want to kill Americans / Malcolm W. Nance
Why didn’t you tell me / Carmen Rita Wong
Wild and wicked things / Francesca May
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Charmed list / Julie Abe
Chester Keene cracks the code / Kekla Magoon
Dawn of Yangchen / F. C. Yee
Double clique / Anna Staniszewski
Girl on fire / Alicia Keys
Heartstopper / Alice Oseman
Home again / Kallie George
Home field advantage / Dahlia Adler
Lost in Babylon / Peter Lerangis
Minecraft zombies / Nick Eliopulos
One day you’ll thank me / Cameran Eubanks Wimberly
Saving Winslow / Sharon Creech
Star that always stays / Anna Rose Johnson
Troubled girls of Dragomir Academy / Anne Ursu
Twin crowns / Catherine Doyle
We all fall down / Rose Szabo
What souls are made of / Tasha Suri
Movies and TV series:
After Yang
Aquaman – King of Atlantis
Big Daddy
Catch the Fair One
Finding Nemo
Happy Feet 1 & 2
In Time
Love & Basketball
Northman
Seematapakai
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Umbrella Academy
Zero
Music:
Freedom / Journey
Gatherin of Friends / John Williams & Yo-Yo Ma
I Never Liked You / Future
Love Can Build a Bridge / The Judds
Songs About You / Brett Eldredge
