Large Print:

6:20 man / David Baldacci

Nightwork / Nora Roberts

Adult Fiction:

6:20 man / David Baldacci

Acts of Violet / Margarita Montimore

Any other family / Eleanor Brown

Armored / Mark Greaney

Best is yet to come / Debbie Macomber

Bet on it / Jodie Slaughter

Beyond the moonlit sea / Julianne MacLean

Big girl / Mecca Jamilah Sullivan

Children return / Martin Walker

Chrysalis / Lincoln Child

Confidence / Denise Mina

Corinne / Rebecca Morrow

Disinvited guest / Carol Goodman

Displacements / Bruce W. Holsinger

Edge of dusk / Colleen Coble

Faceless / Philip Anthony Bailey

Holy chow / David Rosenfelt

Honey and spice / Bolu Babalola

I’ll be seeing you / Robin Lee Hatcher

It girl / Ruth Ware

Keeping two / Jordan Crane

Lady’s guide to fortune hunting / Sophie Irwin

Listen to me / Tess Gerritsen

Miss Aldridge regrets / Louise Hare

Montana D-Force / Elle James

Pallbearers club / Paul Tremblay

Peril at the exposition / Nev March

Prayer for the Crown-shy / Becky Chambers

Record keeper / Charles Martin

Remember love / Mary Balogh

Reputation / Sarah Vaughn

Resistance man / Martin Walker

Rising tiger / Brad Thore

Swift and the harrier / Minette Walters

Tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow / Gabrielle Zevin

Upgrade / Blake Crouch

Wash day diaries / Jamila Rowser

What moves the dead / T. Kingfisher

Adult Non-Fiction:

Between us girls / Trish Donohue

Botanical watercolor painting for beginners / Cara Olsen

Colony / Sally Denton

Don’t trust your gut / Seth Stephens-Davidowitz

France: an adventure history / Graham Robb

Lost airmen / Charles E. Stanley Jr.

Man who could move clouds / Ingrid Rojas Contreras

Putin’s Russia / Darryl Cunningham

Split decision / Ice-T

They want to kill Americans / Malcolm W. Nance

Why didn’t you tell me / Carmen Rita Wong

Wild and wicked things / Francesca May

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Charmed list / Julie Abe

Chester Keene cracks the code / Kekla Magoon

Dawn of Yangchen / F. C. Yee

Double clique / Anna Staniszewski

Girl on fire / Alicia Keys

Heartstopper / Alice Oseman

Home again / Kallie George

Home field advantage / Dahlia Adler

Lost in Babylon / Peter Lerangis

Minecraft zombies / Nick Eliopulos

One day you’ll thank me / Cameran Eubanks Wimberly

Saving Winslow / Sharon Creech

Star that always stays / Anna Rose Johnson

Troubled girls of Dragomir Academy / Anne Ursu

Twin crowns / Catherine Doyle

We all fall down / Rose Szabo

What souls are made of / Tasha Suri

Movies and TV series:

After Yang

Aquaman – King of Atlantis

Big Daddy

Catch the Fair One

Finding Nemo

Happy Feet 1 & 2

In Time

Love & Basketball

Northman

Seematapakai

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Umbrella Academy

Zero

Music:

Freedom / Journey

Gatherin of Friends / John Williams & Yo-Yo Ma

I Never Liked You / Future

Love Can Build a Bridge / The Judds

Songs About You / Brett Eldredge

