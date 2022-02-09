Large Print:

It’s in his kiss / Julia Quinn

Adult Fiction:

Ever constant / Tracie Peterson

Road of bones / Christopher Golden

Strange adventures / Tom King

Gutter mage / J. S. Kelley

Hatak witches / Devon Mihesuah

Kings of the Wyld / Nicholas Eames

Love & other disasters / Anita Kelly

Seven deaths of an empire / G. R. Matthews

Before I met you / Lisa Jewell

Fortunes of war / Olivia Manning

Making of us / Lisa Jewell

Third wife / Lisa Jewell

Among thieves / M. J. Kuhn

November 9 / Colleen Hoover

Adult Non-Fiction:

Always remember your name / Andra Bucci

How civil wars start / Barbara F. Walter

Manifesto: on never giving up / Bernardine Evaristo

Store-house of wonder and astonishment / Sherry Rind

Sweat / Bill Hayes

Tied up in Knotts / Karen Knotts

Unthinkable / Jamie Raskin

Woman evolve / Sarah Jakes Roberts

Your best year ever / Michael Hyatt

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Don’t read the comments / Eric Smith

Medusa / Jessie Burton

Movies and TV series:

Annie

Antlers

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del-Mar

Call the Midwife

Cobra Kai

Copshop

Last Duel

Last Night in SoHo

Scooby-Doo

Zeroes and Ones

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.