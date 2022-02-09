Large Print:
It’s in his kiss / Julia Quinn
Adult Fiction:
Ever constant / Tracie Peterson
Road of bones / Christopher Golden
Strange adventures / Tom King
Gutter mage / J. S. Kelley
Hatak witches / Devon Mihesuah
Kings of the Wyld / Nicholas Eames
Love & other disasters / Anita Kelly
Seven deaths of an empire / G. R. Matthews
Before I met you / Lisa Jewell
Fortunes of war / Olivia Manning
Making of us / Lisa Jewell
Third wife / Lisa Jewell
Among thieves / M. J. Kuhn
November 9 / Colleen Hoover
Adult Non-Fiction:
Always remember your name / Andra Bucci
How civil wars start / Barbara F. Walter
Manifesto: on never giving up / Bernardine Evaristo
Store-house of wonder and astonishment / Sherry Rind
Sweat / Bill Hayes
Tied up in Knotts / Karen Knotts
Unthinkable / Jamie Raskin
Woman evolve / Sarah Jakes Roberts
Your best year ever / Michael Hyatt
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Don’t read the comments / Eric Smith
Medusa / Jessie Burton
Movies and TV series:
Annie
Antlers
Barb & Star Go to Vista Del-Mar
Call the Midwife
Cobra Kai
Copshop
Last Duel
Last Night in SoHo
Scooby-Doo
Zeroes and Ones
