Adult Fiction:
Adventures of Amina Al-Sirafi / Shannon Chakraborty
After we were stolen / Brooke Beyfuss
Angel maker / Alex North
Before us / Jewel E. Ann
Black candle women / Diane Marie Brown
Cold-blooded liar / Karen Rose
Count the nights by stars / Michelle Shocklee
Crane husband / Kelly Barnhill
Day of fallen night / Samantha Shannon
Device-free weekend / Sean Doolittle
Duke, actually / Jenny Holiday
Forged in love / Mary Connealy
Homestead / Melinda Moustakis
Jasper Vale / Devney Perry
Maltese iguana / Tim Dorsey
More than meets the eye / Iris Johansen
Murder your employer / Rupert Holmes
Neighbor favor / Kristina Forest
Never never / Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher
Piece of paradise / Joe David Rice
Stars in an Italian sky / Jill Santopolo
Storm watch / C. J. Box
Writing retreat / Julia Bartz
You deserve each other / Sarah Hogle
Adult Non-Fiction:
All the knowledge in the world / Simon Garfield
Anaximander and the birth of science / Carlo Rovelli
Complete manual of sewing / Marie Claire Magazine
Don’t hold back / David Platt
Drama free / Nedra Glover Tawwab
Empress of the Nile / Lynne Olson
Enchantment / Katherine May
Exceptions / Kate Zernike
Glow in the f*cking dark / Tara Schuster
How far the light reaches / Sabrina Imbler
I’m so effing hungry / Amy Shah
In search of simple / Heidi Barr
Madame Restell / Jennifer Wright
Microjoys / Cyndie Spiegel
Nature instinct / Tristan Gooley
Parenting map / Shefali Tsabary
Prayers of the pious / Omar Suleiman
Smarter not harder / Dave Asprey
Win every argument / Mehdi Hasan
Juvenile and Young Adult:
50 things to see with a small telescope / John Read
50 things to see with a telescope / John Read
American murderer: the parasite that haunted the South / Gail Jarrow
Bible infographics for kids volume 2 / Harvest House
Big Nate: nailed it / Lincoln Peirce
Bluebird / Sharon Cameron
Chaos theory / Nic Stone
Dragon and the stone / Kathryn Butler
Druid’s call / E. K. Johnston
Finally seen / Kelly Yang
First time for everything / Dan Santat
Gina and the last city on earth / Judd Winick
Headmaster’s list / Melissa de la Cruz
Honey and me / Meira Drazin
House swap / Yvette Clark
How to handle stress for middle school success / Silvi Guerra
How to navigate middle school / Anna Pozzatti
Immortality: a love story / Dana Schwartz
Iveliz explains it all / Andrea Beatriz Arango
Keeper of the gems / Jordan Quinn
Kill Joy / Holly Jackson
Last violent call / Chloe Gong
My fine fellow / Jennieke Cohen
Pilar Ramirez and the curse of San Zenon / Julian Randall
Prince and the blight / Kathryn Butler
She is a haunting / Trang Thanh Tran
Some kind of hate / Sarah Littman
Stinetinglers / R. L. Stine
Treehouse library / Anna James
Whale done / Stuart Gibbs
When the angels left the old country / Sacha Lamb
Audiobooks:
Encore in death / J. D. Robb
