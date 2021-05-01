Large Print:

Arrested by love / Erin Wright

Adult Fiction:

Beautiful ones / Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Boss fight / Annie Bellet

Cherished / Helen Hardt

Cottage on Lighthouse Lane / Davis Bunn

Country proud / Linda Lael Miller

Dial A for aunties / Jesse Q. Sutanto

Dictionary of lost words / Pip Williams

Distant shore / Karen Kingsbury

Finding Ashley / Danielle Steel

First comes scandal / Julia Quinn

Fugitive telemetry / Martha Wells

In a book club far away / Tif Marcelo

It’s in his kiss / Julia Quinn

Lemon drop dead / Amanda Flower

Loving Mrs. Bontrager / Loree Lough

Meant to be immortal / Lynsay Sands

Murder on Wall Street / Victoria Thompson

Music of bees / Eileen Garvin

Offer from a gentleman / Julia Quinn

On the way to the wedding / Julia Quinn

Other Miss Bridgerton / Julia Quinn

Public enemy #1 / Kiki Swinson

Reunion Beach / Elin Hilderbrand et al

Sooley / John Grisham

When he was wicked / Julia Quinn

Whereabouts / Jhumpa Lahiri

Woman in blue / Elly Griffiths

Adult Non-Fiction:

Antitrust / Amy Klobuchar

Bomber mafia / Malcolm Gladwell

Buses are a comin’ / Charles Person

Complete salad cookbook / America’s Test Kitchen

Effortless / Greg McKeown

First time gardener: growing plants and flowers / Sean McManus

Fitness for every body / Meg Boggs

How y’all doing? / Leslie Jordan

Mom genes / Abigail Tucker

No perfect parents / Dave Wilson

Sharper Image success / Richard Thalheimer

Stolen / Richard Bell

Vertical marriage / Dave Wilson

What happened to you? / Bruce Perry and Oprah Winfrey

You are your best thing / Tarana Burke and Brene Brown

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Everything you need to ace biology in one big fat notebook / Matthew Brown

I’ll be the one / Lyla Lee

Monster like me / Wendy Swore

Ways to grow love / Renee Watson

Audiobooks:

Sooley / John Grisham

Movies and TV series:

Apocalypto

Aristocats

Born to Be Blue

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Friends

How to Build a Girl

Jurassic Park III

Legally Blondes

MASH

Miss Evers’ Boys

Parker

Perfect Planet

Pirates of the Caribbean – Dead Men Tell No Tales

Solo – A Star Wars Story

Test Pattern

Top Secret America

Tyler Perry’s – The Family that Preys

Music:

Duets – Tony Bennett

Singles – The Pretenders

