Large Print:
Arrested by love / Erin Wright
Adult Fiction:
Beautiful ones / Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Boss fight / Annie Bellet
Cherished / Helen Hardt
Cottage on Lighthouse Lane / Davis Bunn
Country proud / Linda Lael Miller
Dial A for aunties / Jesse Q. Sutanto
Dictionary of lost words / Pip Williams
Distant shore / Karen Kingsbury
Finding Ashley / Danielle Steel
First comes scandal / Julia Quinn
Fugitive telemetry / Martha Wells
In a book club far away / Tif Marcelo
It’s in his kiss / Julia Quinn
Lemon drop dead / Amanda Flower
Loving Mrs. Bontrager / Loree Lough
Meant to be immortal / Lynsay Sands
Murder on Wall Street / Victoria Thompson
Music of bees / Eileen Garvin
Offer from a gentleman / Julia Quinn
On the way to the wedding / Julia Quinn
Other Miss Bridgerton / Julia Quinn
Public enemy #1 / Kiki Swinson
Reunion Beach / Elin Hilderbrand et al
Sooley / John Grisham
When he was wicked / Julia Quinn
Whereabouts / Jhumpa Lahiri
Woman in blue / Elly Griffiths
Adult Non-Fiction:
Antitrust / Amy Klobuchar
Bomber mafia / Malcolm Gladwell
Buses are a comin’ / Charles Person
Complete salad cookbook / America’s Test Kitchen
Effortless / Greg McKeown
First time gardener: growing plants and flowers / Sean McManus
Fitness for every body / Meg Boggs
How y’all doing? / Leslie Jordan
Mom genes / Abigail Tucker
No perfect parents / Dave Wilson
Sharper Image success / Richard Thalheimer
Stolen / Richard Bell
Vertical marriage / Dave Wilson
What happened to you? / Bruce Perry and Oprah Winfrey
You are your best thing / Tarana Burke and Brene Brown
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Everything you need to ace biology in one big fat notebook / Matthew Brown
I’ll be the one / Lyla Lee
Monster like me / Wendy Swore
Ways to grow love / Renee Watson
Audiobooks:
Sooley / John Grisham
Movies and TV series:
Apocalypto
Aristocats
Born to Be Blue
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Friends
How to Build a Girl
Jurassic Park III
Legally Blondes
MASH
Miss Evers’ Boys
Parker
Perfect Planet
Pirates of the Caribbean – Dead Men Tell No Tales
Solo – A Star Wars Story
Test Pattern
Top Secret America
Tyler Perry’s – The Family that Preys
Music:
Duets – Tony Bennett
Singles – The Pretenders
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.