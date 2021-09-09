Large Print:
High stakes / Iris Johansen
Adult Fiction:
Beautiful world, where are you / Sally Rooney
Beginning / Beverly Lewis
Boy and his dog at the end of the world / C. A. Fletcher
Breach of honor / Janice Cantore
Breathe your last / Lisa Regan
Carved in stone / Elizabeth Camden
Charm offensive / Alison Cochrun
Enemy at the gates / Vince Flynn
Family plot / Megan Collins
Find her alive / Lisa Regan
Forgotten in death / J. D. Robb
Friends like these / Kimberly McCreight
Godmothers / Camille Aubray
Heart of Splendid Lake / Amy Clipston
Hemlock / Susan Wittig Albert
Heron’s cry / Ann Cleeves
High stakes / Iris Johansen
House of ashes / Stuart Neville
How to kill your best friend / Lexie Elliott
In my dreams I hold a knife / Ashley Winstead
Inheritance of Orquidea Divina / Zoraida Cordova
L.A. weather / Maria Ampara Escandon
Last guard / Nalini Singh
Magician / Colm Toibin
Matrix / Lauren Groff
Million things / Emily Spurr
Never saw me coming / Vera Kurian
New kingdom / Wilbur Smith
Night she disappeared / Lisa Jewell
Robert B Parker’s stone’s throw / Mike Lupica
Rock paper scissors / Alice Feeney
Save her soul / Lisa Regan
Shadow of the gods / John Gwynne
Wish book Christmas / Lynn Austin
World played chess / Robert Dugoni
Adult Non-Fiction:
All the frequent troubles of our days / Rebecca Donner
Beautiful country / Qian Julie Wang
Chasing me to my grave / Winfred Rembert
Coffin corner boys / Carole Engle Avriett
Cold warriors / Duncan White
Countdown Bin Laden / Chris Wallace
Demystifying disability / Emily Ladau
Dopamine nation / Anna Lembke
Fulfillment / Alec Macgillis
Poet warrior / Joy Harjo
Prayer for Orion / Katherine James
Three girls from Bronzeville / Dawn Turner
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Beast player / Nahoko Uehashi
Before we stood tall / Jessica Kulekjian
Bones of ruin / Sarah Raughley
Cici’s journal / Joris Chamblain
Cici’s journal: lost and found / Joris Chamblain
Clash of steel / C. B. Lee
Dark and shallow lies / Ginny Myers Sain
Defending champ / Mike Lupica
Elephants don’t like ants / Thea Feldman
Hawthorne legacy / Jennifer Lynn Barnes
I survived the Galveston hurricane, 1900 / Lauren Tarshis
Leopardstar’s honor / Erin Hunter
One kid’s trash / Jamie Sumner
Our stories carried us here / Tea Clark Rozman
Pahua and the soul stealer / Lori Lee
Pax, journey home / Sara Pennypacker
Rules for vanishing / Kate Alice Marshall
Sisters of the snake / Sasha Nanua
Small favors / Erin A. Craig
So many beginnings / Bethany Morrow
Thirteenth cat / Mary Downing Hahn
Three lines in a circle / Michael Long
What once was mine / Liz Braswell
Whistle: a new Gotham hero / E. Lockhart
Willowdeen / Katherine Applegate
Wingfeather tales / Andrew Peterson
Your life has been delayed / Michelle L. Mason
Movies and TV series:
Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple
Election
Hoodwinked
JoJo Rabbit
Librarians
Once Upon a Deadpool
Pirates of the Caribbean – At World’s End
Pirates of the Caribbean – Dead Man’s Chest
Rizzoli & Isles
Serenity
Thelma & Louise
Twelve Mighty Orphans
West Wing
