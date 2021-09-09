Large Print:

High stakes / Iris Johansen

Adult Fiction:

Beautiful world, where are you / Sally Rooney

Beginning / Beverly Lewis

Boy and his dog at the end of the world / C. A. Fletcher

Breach of honor / Janice Cantore

Breathe your last / Lisa Regan

Carved in stone / Elizabeth Camden

Charm offensive / Alison Cochrun

Enemy at the gates / Vince Flynn

Family plot / Megan Collins

Find her alive / Lisa Regan

Forgotten in death / J. D. Robb

Friends like these / Kimberly McCreight

Godmothers / Camille Aubray

Heart of Splendid Lake / Amy Clipston

Hemlock / Susan Wittig Albert

Heron’s cry / Ann Cleeves

High stakes / Iris Johansen

House of ashes / Stuart Neville

How to kill your best friend / Lexie Elliott

In my dreams I hold a knife / Ashley Winstead

Inheritance of Orquidea Divina / Zoraida Cordova

L.A. weather / Maria Ampara Escandon

Last guard / Nalini Singh

Magician / Colm Toibin

Matrix / Lauren Groff

Million things / Emily Spurr

Never saw me coming / Vera Kurian

New kingdom / Wilbur Smith

Night she disappeared / Lisa Jewell

Robert B Parker’s stone’s throw / Mike Lupica

Rock paper scissors / Alice Feeney

Save her soul / Lisa Regan

Shadow of the gods / John Gwynne

Wish book Christmas / Lynn Austin

World played chess / Robert Dugoni

Adult Non-Fiction:

All the frequent troubles of our days / Rebecca Donner

Beautiful country / Qian Julie Wang

Chasing me to my grave / Winfred Rembert

Coffin corner boys / Carole Engle Avriett

Cold warriors / Duncan White

Countdown Bin Laden / Chris Wallace

Demystifying disability / Emily Ladau

Dopamine nation / Anna Lembke

Fulfillment / Alec Macgillis

Poet warrior / Joy Harjo

Prayer for Orion / Katherine James

Three girls from Bronzeville / Dawn Turner

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Beast player / Nahoko Uehashi

Before we stood tall / Jessica Kulekjian

Bones of ruin / Sarah Raughley

Cici’s journal / Joris Chamblain

Cici’s journal: lost and found / Joris Chamblain

Clash of steel / C. B. Lee

Dark and shallow lies / Ginny Myers Sain

Defending champ / Mike Lupica

Elephants don’t like ants / Thea Feldman

Hawthorne legacy / Jennifer Lynn Barnes

I survived the Galveston hurricane, 1900 / Lauren Tarshis

Leopardstar’s honor / Erin Hunter

One kid’s trash / Jamie Sumner

Our stories carried us here / Tea Clark Rozman

Pahua and the soul stealer / Lori Lee

Pax, journey home / Sara Pennypacker

Rules for vanishing / Kate Alice Marshall

Sisters of the snake / Sasha Nanua

Small favors / Erin A. Craig

So many beginnings / Bethany Morrow

Thirteenth cat / Mary Downing Hahn

Three lines in a circle / Michael Long

What once was mine / Liz Braswell

Whistle: a new Gotham hero / E. Lockhart

Willowdeen / Katherine Applegate

Wingfeather tales / Andrew Peterson

Your life has been delayed / Michelle L. Mason

Movies and TV series:

Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple

Election

Hoodwinked

JoJo Rabbit

Librarians

Once Upon a Deadpool

Pirates of the Caribbean – At World’s End

Pirates of the Caribbean – Dead Man’s Chest

Rizzoli & Isles

Serenity

Thelma & Louise

Twelve Mighty Orphans

West Wing

