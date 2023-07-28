Large Print:
Horse / Geraldine Brooks
Trust / Hernan Diaz
Adult Fiction:
Bewitched / Laura Thalassa
Bookbinder / Pip Williams
Chameleon / Remi Adeleke
Crown of ivy and glass / Claire Legrand
Dead fall / Brad Thor
Everyone here is lying / Shari Lapena
Finding us / Tracie Peterson
Fire and the ore / Olivia Hawker
Gryphon in light / Mercedes Lackey
Honest man / Michael Koryta
In the case of heartbreak / Courtney Kae
King of the armadillos / Wendy Chin-Tanner
Last ranger / Peter Heller
Light bringer / Pierce Brown
Little village of book lovers / Nina George
Mrs. Plansky’s revenge / Spencer Quinn
Only purple house in town / Ann Aguirre
Other voices, other rooms / Truman Capote
Peg and Rose stir up trouble / Laurien Berenson
Pink lemonade cake murder / Joanne Fluke
Prom mom / Laura Lippman
Secrets in the dark / Heather Graham
Somebody’s fool / Richard Russo
Spider / Lars Kepler
Star bringer / Tracy Wolff
Steeped in malice / Vicki Delany
Sweetest revenge / Lizzy Dent
Tide between us / Olive Collins
Weaver and the witch queen / Genevieve Gornichec
What harms you / Lisa Black
Woman in the castello / Kelsey James
Wonder state / Sara Flannery Murphy
Adult Non-Fiction:
Assassin’s creed: the culinary codex / Thibaud Villanova
Baking yesteryear / B. Dylan Hollis
Brothers and sisters / Alan Paul
Country of the blind / Andrew Leland
Disney villains cookbook / Disney
Domestic monastery / Ronald Rolheiser
Easy money / Ben McKenzie
Fodor Colorado / Fodor
Light room / Kate Zambreno
Losing our religion / Russell Moore
There is no right way to meditate / Yumi Sakugawa
Witchcraft magick spells / Tracy Addams
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Abeni’s song / P. Djeli Clark
Basil and Oregano / Melissa Capriglione
Emily Windsnap and the siren’s secret / Liz Kessler
Growing feelings / Eileen Kennedy-Moore
Legacies / Jessica Goodman
Noob’s diary of an 8-bit warrior / Cube Kid
One of us is back / Karen M. McManus
Only a monster / Vanessa Len
Ravenfall / Kalyn Josephson
Skin I’m in / Sharon Flake
Their vicious games / Joelle Wellington
What is the Statue of Liberty? / Joan Holub
What is the story of Nancy Drew? / Dana Rau
What was the Berlin Wall? / Nico Medina
What was the bombing of Hiroshima? / Jess Brallier
Who was Betsy Ross? / James Buckley
Who was Davy Crockett? / Gail Herman
Who was Marco Polo? / Joan Holub
Who was Paul Revere? / Roberta Edwards
Movies and TV series:
Bones & All
Kandahar
Last of Us
Tokyo Mew Mew New
