Adult Fiction:
Angels of the resistance / Noelle Salazar
Circus train / Amita Parikh
City of fortune / Victoria Thompson
Cursed bunny / Bora Chung
Dangerous business / Jane Smiley
Dash of salt and pepper / Kosoko Jackson
Hard day for a hangover / Darynda Jones
Home of the heart / Carolyn Brown
Ingenue / Rachel Kapelke-Dale
Last circle of love / Lorna Landvik
Last invitation / Darby Kane
Light pirate / Lily Dalton-Brooks
Map of salt and stars / Zeyn Joukhadar
Murder at the Majestic Hotel / Clare McKenna
My darkest prayer / S. A. Cosby
My soul twin / Nino Haratischvili
Night shift / Robin Cook
None of this would have happened if Price were alive / Carolyn Prusa
Roses in the mouth of a lion / Bushra Rehman
Scot in a trap / Catriona McPherson
Secrets of the Nile / Tasha Alexander
Sheepdogs / Gordon Carroll
Sisters of Sea View / Julie Klassen
Stella Maris / Cormac McCarthy
Summer of haint blue / Jimmie Martinez
Tatami galaxy / Tomihiko Morimi
Three axes to fall / Sam Sykes
Tom Clancy red winter / Marc Cameron
Twisted games / Ana Huang
Unspoken name / A. K. Larkwood
W.E.B. Griffin the devil’s weapons / Peter Kirsanow
Well traveled / Jen DeLuca
Widowmaker / Hannah Morrissey
Winter’s end / Paige Shelton
Witcha gonna do / Avery Flynn
Witcher: Ronin / Rafal Jaki
Xeni / Rebekah Weatherspoon
Adult Non-Fiction:
Agatha Christie: an elusive woman / Lucy Worsley
Anatomy of 55 more songs / Marc Myers
Best seat in the house / Jack Nichlaus II
Blood, fire, & gold / Estelle Paranque
Blue zones American kitchen / Dan Buettner
Born to run 2 / Christopher McDougall
Devotion / Adam Makos
Dinner in Rome / Andreas Viestad
Downshiftology health meal prep / Lisa Bryan
Elizabeth Taylor / Kate Andersen Brower
Empire of ice and stone / Buddy Levy
Fresh pasta at home / America’s test kitchen
Home therapy / Anita Yokota
Lion and the fox / Alexander Rose
Meaning of witchcraft / Gerald Gardner
Of ice and men / Fred Hogge
Out of the embers / Bradley Jersak
Pests / Bethany Brookshire
Princess Bride the official cookbook / Jenn Fujikawa
Remainders of the day / Shaun Bythell
Screaming on the inside / Jessica Grose
So when are you having kids / Jordan Davidson
Studio Ghibli the complete works / Studio Ghibli
Why we meditate / Daniel Goleman
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Amazon / Eyewitness Books
Artemis the hero / Joan Holub
Buddhist stories for kids / Laura Burges
Choosing brave / Angela Joy
Eva in the band / Rebecca Elliott
Flamingo / Guojing
Fortress of snow / Melanie Dickerson
Geronimo Stilton reporter: mouse house of the future / Geronimo Stilton
How to manage your social power in middle school / Bonnie Zucker
How to master your mood in middle school / Lenka Glassman
Jessi Ramsey, pet-sitter / Ann M. Martin
Kapaemahu / Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu
Minecraft: Open world – into the nether / Stephanie Ramirez
Never after / Melissa De la Cruz
Seen and unseen / Elizabeth Partridge
Somniphobia / Scott Cawthon
Stranger things omnibus / Jody Houser
Stranger things: afterschool adventures / Greg Pak
Unfamiliar / Haley Newsome
Who was Alex Trebek / Pam Pollack
Wonders of the world / Eyewitness Books
Movies and TV series:
Backyardigans Binge Box
Bridge to Terabithia
Brother Bear
Gravity
I Married a Witch
Jerry & Marge Go Large
Legend of the Guardians – The Owls of Ga’Hoole
LEGO Movie
Nanny McPhee
Queen of Glory
Tuck Everlasting
Walt Disney – Short Films Collection
