Large Print:
Dark angel / John Sandford
Adult Fiction:
Adelaide / Genevieve Wheeler
Bone people / Keri Hulme
Breakneck / Marc Cameron
Crystal kingdom / Clint McElroy
Death by chocolate marshmallow pie / Sarah Graves
Eden Test / Adam Sternbergh
Eleventh hour / Clint McElroy
For you and only you / Caroline Kepnes
Furious heaven / Kate Elliott
Happy place / Emily Henry
House with the golden door / Elodie Harper
In the lives of puppets / TJ Klune
Just as you are / Camille Kellogg
Last remains / Elly Griffiths
Last word / Taylor Adams
Loner / Diana Palmer
Mother of the bride murder / Leslie Meier
Murder on Bedford Street / Victoria Thompson
Murder on the Rockport Limited / Clint McElroy
Night angel nemesis / Brent Weeks
One for my enemy / Olivie Blake
Our share of night / Mariana Enriquez
Petals to the metal / Clint McElroy
Pistol Daisy / Natalia Leigh
Red team blues / Cory Doctorow
Rescue / T. Jefferson Parker
Seven girls gone / Allison Brennan
Shell Beach / Davis Bunn
Small mercies / Dennis Lehane
Unconquerable sun / Kate Elliott
Verity and the forbidden suitor / J. J. McAvoy
Way of the bear / Anne Hillerman
Weaving of life / Linda Byler
With my little eye / Joshilyn Jackson
You shouldn’t have come here / Jeneva Rose
Zora books her happy ever after / Taj McCoy
Adult Non-Fiction:
American table / Smithsonian
Art of Demon slayer / Koyoharu Gotouge
Black people breathe / Zee Clarke
Choosing to run / Des Linden
Container victory garden / Maggie Stuckey
Create anyway / Ashlee Gadd
Dear future mama / Meghan Trainor
Don’t tell anyone the secrets I told you / Lucinda Williams
Fire on the levee / Jared Fishman
Generations / Jean Twenge
Gordon Ramsey’s uncharted / Gordon Ramsey
Honey, baby, mine / Laura Dern
Humanity archive / Jermaine Fowler
Kitchen garden / Lucy Mora
Love and lemons simple feel good food / Jeanine Donofrio
Milk Street noodles / Christopher Kimball
Mott Street / Ava Chin
Ordinary notes / Christina Sharpe
Poverty, by America / Matthew Desmond
Project 562 / Matika Wilbur
Roadside geology of Hawaii / Rick Hazlett
Juvenile and YA:
Amazing: Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders who inspire us all / Maia Shibutani
Divine rivals / Rebecca Ross
Eat your superpowers / Toni Buzzeo
Felice and the wailing woman / Diana Lopez
Fox Point’s own Gemma Hopper / Brie Spangler
Hunger of thorns / Lili Wilkinson
Last comics on Earth / Max Brallier
Legion of lava / Jordan Quinn
Mapmakers and the enchanted mountain / Cameron Chittock
One true wish / Lauren Kate
Queen bee / Amalie Howard
Rhythm of time / Questlove
Serafina and the black cloak / Robert Beatty
Shannon in the spotlight / Kalena Miller
Star splitter / Matthew Kirby
What is the Women’s World Cup? / Gina Shaw
What was the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921? / Caleb Gayle
Who will win? / Arihhonni David
Work with what you got / Zion Clark
Movies and TV series:
Blade – Trinity
Brave
Click
Cutting Edge
Ernest – Triple Feature
Hardball
Knight’s Tale
Lord of the Rings – Two Towers
Memoirs of a Geisha
Million Dollar Baby
Primal
Hidden Figures
Scooby-Doo
