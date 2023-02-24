Large Print:
“Encore in Death” / J. D. Robb
“Killers of a Certain Age” / Deanna Raybourn
“Killing of Innocents” / Deborah Crombie
Adult Fiction:
“Arch-Conspirator” / Veronica Roth
“Best Served Hot” / Amanda Elliot
“Bookshop Near the Coast” / Kay Correll
“Burner” / Mark Greaney
“Calder at Heart” / Janey Dailey
“Country You Can Leave” / Asale Angel-Ajani
“Destroyer of Worlds” / Matt Ruff
“Every Man a King” / Walter Mosley
“For Her Consideration” / Amy Spalding
“I Have Some Questions For You” / Rebecca Makkai
“In It to Win It” / Sharon C. Cooper
“It’s One of Us” / J. T. Ellison
“Last Kingdom” / Steve Berry
“Librarian of Burned Books” / Brianna Labuskes
“Little Wartime Library” / Kate Thompson
“Lords and Ladies” / Terry Pratchett
“Murder at Haven’s Rock” / Kelley Armstrong
“Scorched Grace” / Margot Douaihy
“Shadow of Perseu” / Claire Heywood
“The One” / John Marrs
“Things We Hide From the Light” / Lucy Score
“Walks Along the Shore” / Kay Correll
“Wilderwomen” / Ruth Emmie Lang
Adult Non-Fiction:
“Africatown” / Nick Tabor
“All My Knotted-Up Life” / Beth Moore
“Criminology for Dummies” / Steven Briggs
“Diary Keepers” / Nina Siegal
“Education of Kendrick Perkins” / Kendrick Perkins
“Emotional Lives of Teenagers” / Lisa Damour
“Generous Meal” / Christine Flynn
“Heal Your Body” / Louise Hay
“iPad for Seniors in Easy Steps” / Nick Vandome
“It’s OK to be Angry About Capitalism” / Bernie Sanders
“Java All-in-One for Dummies” / Doug Lowe
“Romaine Wasn’t Built in a Day” / Judith Tschann
“Son of Man” / Charles Martin
“Trust the Plan” / Will Sommer
“Unmasking Autism” / Devon Price
“Walk Through Fire” / Yasmine Ali
“We Should Not Be Friends” / Will Schwalbe
“Wolfish” / Erica Berry
“Young Forever” / Mark Hyman
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Amazing journey from moss to rain forests / Steve Foxe
Cardboard Kingdom #2: roar of the beast / Chad Sell
Cat Ninja #4: welcome to the Burbs / Matthew Cody
DC League of Super-Pets: great Mxy-up / Heath Corson
Double helix / Trudi Strain Trueit
Dragon’s blood / Trudi Strain Trueit
Falcon’s feather / Trudi Strain Trueit
Forbidden island / Trudi Strain Trueit
How do meerkats order pizza? / Brooke Barker
Human kaboom / Adam Rubin
Icebreaker / A. L. Graziadei
Investigators agents of S.U.I.T / John Patrick Green
Izzy at the end of the world / K. A. Reynolds
Life and crimes of Hoodie Rosen / Isaac Blum
Little Rock nine challenge segregation / Myra Faye Turner
Nebula secret / Trudi Strain Trueit
No matter the distance / Cindy Baldwin
Ring of Solomon / Aden Polydoros
Ruby Bridges takes her seat / Myra Faye Turner
Shocking journey from comets to oceans / B. A. Hoena
Strange journey from bacteria to blue whales / Sara Latta
Tiger’s nest / Trudi Strain Trueit
Unusual journey from pebbles to continents / Stephanie True Peters
What do we know about Atlantis? / Emma Carlson Berne
What do we know about Bigfoot? / Steven Korte
What do we know about crop circles? / Ben Hubbard
What do we know about the Loch Ness monster? / Steven Korte
Where darkness blooms / Andrea Hannah
Where is the North Pole? / Megan Stine
Who is Ketanji Brown Jackson? / Shelia P. Moses
Movies and TV series:
Blazing Saddles
Call Me Claus
Chronicles of Narnia (BBC 4 film set)
Knives Out
Madea Goes to Jail
Major Payne
Sword in the Stone
Three Men and a Little Lady
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.