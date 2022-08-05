Large Print:
Chrysalis / Lincoln Child
Reckoning / Catherine Coulter
Adult Fiction:
Apple Creek announcement / Wanda Brunstetter
Black dog / Stuart Woods
Book eaters / Sunyi Dean
Booked on a feeling / Jayci Lee
Bookish people / Susan J. Coll
Couple at Number 9 / Claire Douglas
Dirt Creek / Hayley Scrivenor
Fire season / Leyna Krow
Hookup plan / Farrah Rochon
Hundred waters / Lauren Acampora
Husband material / Alexis Hall
I remember you / Brian Freeman
Immortal King Rao / Vauhini Vara
Last lie told / Debra Webb
Last white man / Mohsin Hamid
Maps of our spectacular bodies / Maddie Mortimer
Mercury Pictures presents / Anthony Marra
Mika in real life / Emiko Jean
Night of the living rez / Morgan Talty
Novelist / Jordan Castro
Properties of thirst / Marianne Wiggins
Quarter to midnight / Karen Rose
Reckoning / Catherine Coulter
Round up the usual peacocks / Donna Andrews
Shutter / Ramona Emerson
Uninvited / Jocelyn Dexter
Where the sky begins / Rhys Bowen
Adult Non-Fiction:
Asian American histories of the United States / Catherine Ceniza Choy
Deer Creek Drive / Beverly Lowry
Fodor’s essential Germany / Fodor
From harvest to home / Alicia Tenise Chew
Life on the Mississippi / Rinker Buck
Listening well / Heather Morris
Mamushka / Olia Hercules
Oil pastel masterpieces / Anna Koliadych
Rise of the Black quarterback / Jason Reid
Road taken / Patrick Leahy
Sew it yourself / Daisy Braid
State of Black America / Center for Urban Renewal and Education
Tap code / Carlyle Harris
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Blood like magic / Liselle Sambury
Echoes of grace / Guadalupe Garcia McCall
Fractured path / J . C. Cervantes
Future hero: race to Fire Mountain / Remi Blackwood
How to date a superhero (and not die trying) / Cristina Fernandez
I’m not dying with you tonight / Kimberly Jones
Long live the Pumpkin Queen / Shea Ernshaw
My imaginary Mary / Cynthia Hand
Mystery on the Rodent Express / Geronimo Stilton
Psalm of storms and silence / Roseanne Brown
Stand up / Brittney Cooper
When the whales walked / Dougal Dixon
Wild is the witch / Rachel Griffin
You, me, and our heartstrings / Melissa See
Movies and TV series:
Agent Game
Adventures of Young Indiana Jones
Bad Guys
Bob’s Burgers Movie
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Downton Abbey – A New Era
Dual
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Fantastic Beasts – Secrest of Dumbeldore
Firestarter
Get Him to the Greek
Grantchester
Happy Feet
Jumanji
Killing Eve
Lost City
Lost Symbol
Minamata
Mission to Mars
Peppa Pig
Pokemon Journeys – Legends of Galar
Rugrats
Shameless
So Late So Soon
Star Trek – Lower Decks (BINGE BOX)
That Dirty Black Bag
Tron
Tron - Legacy
Umma
Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm
Young Adult
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.