Large Print:

Affair / Danielle Steel

Dark sky / C. J. Box

Double jeopardy / Stuart Woods

Win / Harlan Coben

Adult Fiction:

Bell hath no fury / Jeremy Waldron

Bounty / Janet Evanovich

Careless whispers / Synthia Williams

Consequences of fear / Jacqueline Winspear

Cowboy graves / Roberto Bolano

Danger in numbers / Heather Graham

Dating plan / Sara Desai

Dead and gone to bell / Jeremy Waldron

Double jeopardy / Stuart Woods

Eternal / Lisa Scottoline

Every vow you break / Peter Swanson

Final revival of Opal and Nev / Dawnie Walton

Follow me under / Helen Hardt

Forever sea / Joshua Phillip Johnson

Ghost variations / Kevin Brockmeier

Libertie / Kaitlyn Greenidge

Little French bridal shop / Jennifer Dupree

Lost child / Emily Gunnis

Lost village / Camilla Sten

Meant to be / Jude Deveraux

Mrs. Wiggins / Mary Monroe

No way out / Fern Michaels

Noble calling / Rhona Weaver

Of women and salt / Gabriela Garcia

Other Emily / Dean Koontz

Palm Beach murders / James Patterson

Path to Sunshine Cove / Raeanne Thayne

Raft of stars /Andrew Graff

Red book / James Patterson

Red Island house / Andrea Lee

Red widow / Alma Katsu

Send for me / Lauren Fox

Shadow life / Hiromi Goto

Tell no lies / Allison Brennan

Thirsty mermaids / Kat Leyh

Twenty / James Grippando

Upright women wanted / Sarah Gailey

What’s mine and yours / Naima Coster

Wild sign / Patricia Briggs

Win / Harlan Coben

Women of Chateau Lafayette / Stephanie Dray

Adult Non-Fiction:

100 poems to break your heart / Edward Hirsch

Ageless / Andrew Steele

Agitators / Dorothy Wickenden

Beauty of living twice / Sharon Stone

Bee people and the bugs they love / Frank Mortimer

Child whisperer / Carol Tuttle

Children under fire / John Woodrow Cox

Cold tangerines / Shauna Niequist

COVID-19 / Debora Mackenzie

Disordered cosmos / Chanda Prescod-Weinstein

Elizabeth and Margaret / Andrew Morton

Empathy diaries / Sherry Turkle

Every day is a gift / Tammy Duckworth

Hill we climb / Amanda Gorman

King of confidence / Miles Harvey

Laundry love / Patric Richardson

Little devil in America / Hanif Abdurraqib

Overnight code / Paige Bowers

Radiant / Liz Heinecke

Remember / Lisa Genova

Rise / Marcus Samuelsson

Scaffold effect / Harold Koplewicz

This is the fire / Don Lemon

When women invented television / Jennifer Keishin Armstrong

Wonderworks / Angus Fletcher

World on the wing / Saul Weidensaul

Year of the rabbit / Tian

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Boy who failed show and tell / Jordan Sonnenblick

Burn / Patrick Ness

Dog Man: Mothering heights / Dav Pilkey

Doggo and Pupper / Katherine Applegate

Down comes the night / Allison Saft

Dragon egg princess / Ellen Oh

Fadeaway / E.B. Vickers

Lost in the never woods / Aiden Thomas

Monster war / Alan Gratz

Root magic / Eden Royce

Rule of wolves / Leigh Bardugo

Scaredy cat / James Patterson

Science comics: digestive system / Jason Viola

Secrets of the sea / Evan Griffith

Snooze-o-rama / Maria Birmingham

Thieving collectors of fine children’s books / Adam Perry

Audiobooks:

Triple chocolate cheesecake murder / Joanne Fluke

Movies and TV series:

All Creatures Great & Small

Back to the Future

Blue’s Clues – Blue’s First Holiday

Bombshell

Bone Collector

Chicken Little

Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen

DC Superhero Girls – Intergalactic Games

Dead Poets Society

Dreamer

Hook

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Jingle All the Way

Looney Tunes Show

Madagascar

Marley & Me

McKenzie Break

News of the World

Nobody’s Fool

Search for Santa Paws

Simple Wish

Smurfs – Legend of Smurfy Hollow

SpongeBob Squarepant=s

Very Excellent Dundee

Where the Red Fern Grows

Wolfman

World War Z

Music:

1970 – Bob Dylan

My Savior – Carrie Underwood

Still Woman Enough – Loretta Lynn

