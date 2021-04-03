Large Print:
Affair / Danielle Steel
Dark sky / C. J. Box
Double jeopardy / Stuart Woods
Win / Harlan Coben
Adult Fiction:
Bell hath no fury / Jeremy Waldron
Bounty / Janet Evanovich
Careless whispers / Synthia Williams
Consequences of fear / Jacqueline Winspear
Cowboy graves / Roberto Bolano
Danger in numbers / Heather Graham
Dating plan / Sara Desai
Dead and gone to bell / Jeremy Waldron
Double jeopardy / Stuart Woods
Eternal / Lisa Scottoline
Every vow you break / Peter Swanson
Final revival of Opal and Nev / Dawnie Walton
Follow me under / Helen Hardt
Forever sea / Joshua Phillip Johnson
Ghost variations / Kevin Brockmeier
Libertie / Kaitlyn Greenidge
Little French bridal shop / Jennifer Dupree
Lost child / Emily Gunnis
Lost village / Camilla Sten
Meant to be / Jude Deveraux
Mrs. Wiggins / Mary Monroe
No way out / Fern Michaels
Noble calling / Rhona Weaver
Of women and salt / Gabriela Garcia
Other Emily / Dean Koontz
Palm Beach murders / James Patterson
Path to Sunshine Cove / Raeanne Thayne
Raft of stars /Andrew Graff
Red book / James Patterson
Red Island house / Andrea Lee
Red widow / Alma Katsu
Send for me / Lauren Fox
Shadow life / Hiromi Goto
Tell no lies / Allison Brennan
Thirsty mermaids / Kat Leyh
Twenty / James Grippando
Upright women wanted / Sarah Gailey
What’s mine and yours / Naima Coster
Wild sign / Patricia Briggs
Win / Harlan Coben
Women of Chateau Lafayette / Stephanie Dray
Adult Non-Fiction:
100 poems to break your heart / Edward Hirsch
Ageless / Andrew Steele
Agitators / Dorothy Wickenden
Beauty of living twice / Sharon Stone
Bee people and the bugs they love / Frank Mortimer
Child whisperer / Carol Tuttle
Children under fire / John Woodrow Cox
Cold tangerines / Shauna Niequist
COVID-19 / Debora Mackenzie
Disordered cosmos / Chanda Prescod-Weinstein
Elizabeth and Margaret / Andrew Morton
Empathy diaries / Sherry Turkle
Every day is a gift / Tammy Duckworth
Hill we climb / Amanda Gorman
King of confidence / Miles Harvey
Laundry love / Patric Richardson
Little devil in America / Hanif Abdurraqib
Overnight code / Paige Bowers
Radiant / Liz Heinecke
Remember / Lisa Genova
Rise / Marcus Samuelsson
Scaffold effect / Harold Koplewicz
This is the fire / Don Lemon
When women invented television / Jennifer Keishin Armstrong
Wonderworks / Angus Fletcher
World on the wing / Saul Weidensaul
Year of the rabbit / Tian
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Boy who failed show and tell / Jordan Sonnenblick
Burn / Patrick Ness
Dog Man: Mothering heights / Dav Pilkey
Doggo and Pupper / Katherine Applegate
Down comes the night / Allison Saft
Dragon egg princess / Ellen Oh
Fadeaway / E.B. Vickers
Lost in the never woods / Aiden Thomas
Monster war / Alan Gratz
Root magic / Eden Royce
Rule of wolves / Leigh Bardugo
Scaredy cat / James Patterson
Science comics: digestive system / Jason Viola
Secrets of the sea / Evan Griffith
Snooze-o-rama / Maria Birmingham
Thieving collectors of fine children’s books / Adam Perry
Audiobooks:
Triple chocolate cheesecake murder / Joanne Fluke
Movies and TV series:
All Creatures Great & Small
Back to the Future
Blue’s Clues – Blue’s First Holiday
Bombshell
Bone Collector
Chicken Little
Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen
DC Superhero Girls – Intergalactic Games
Dead Poets Society
Dreamer
Hook
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Jingle All the Way
Looney Tunes Show
Madagascar
Marley & Me
McKenzie Break
News of the World
Nobody’s Fool
Search for Santa Paws
Simple Wish
Smurfs – Legend of Smurfy Hollow
SpongeBob Squarepant=s
Very Excellent Dundee
Where the Red Fern Grows
Wolfman
World War Z
Music:
1970 – Bob Dylan
My Savior – Carrie Underwood
Still Woman Enough – Loretta Lynn
