Large Print:
“23rd Midnight”/James Patterson
“Ferryman”/Justin Cronin
Adult Fiction:
“23rd Midnight”/James Patterson
“All the Days of Summer”/Nancy Thayer
“Ana Maria and The Fox”/Liana De la Rosa
“Bad, Bad Seymour Brown”/Susan Isaacs
“Bride Wore White”/Amanda Quick
“Brother”/Ania Ahlborn
“Clytemnestra”/Costanza Casati
“Did You Hear About Kitty Karr?”/Crystal Smith Paul
“Ferryman”/Justin Cronin
“Ghostly Game”/Christine Feehan
“Girl By the Bridge”/Arnaldur Indridason
“Great Reclamation”/Rachel Heng
“Half Moon”/Mary Beth Keane
“Hotel of Secrets”/Diana Biller
“Infamous”/Lex Croucher
“Last Heir to Blackwood Library”/Hester Fox
“Lords of Uncreation”/Adrian Tchaikovsky
“Lost Places”/Sarah Pinsker
“Meet Me at the Lake”/Carley Fortune
“Nanny”/Lana Ferguson
“No Two Persons”/Erica Bauermeister
“Practice Makes Perfect”/Sarah Adams
“Salt Grows Heavy”/Cassandra Khaw
“Scandalous Ladies of London: The Countess”/Sophie Jordan
“Secret Book of Flora Lea”/Patti Callahan Henry
“Spring’s Arcana”/Lilith Saintcrow
“Summer on Sag Harbor”/Sunny Hostin
“Swamp Story”/Dave Barry
“We Need to Do Something”/Max Booth
“Wedding Planner”/Danielle Steel
Adult Non-Fiction:
“A to Z of Pasta”/Rachel Roddy
“Big Year That Flew By”/Arjan Dwarshuis
“Book of Nature”/Barbara Mahany
“Country Boy: The Roots of Johnny Cash”/Colin Edward Woodward
“Forager”/Michelle Dowd
“Homegrown”/Jeffrey Toobin
“Kneeling Man”/Leta McCollough Seletzky
“Lives We Actually Have”/Kate Bowler
“Magnolia Table 3”/Joanna Gaines
“Overcoming Every Problem”/Joyce Meyer
“Power of Trees”/Peter Wohlleben
“Teachers”/Alexandra Robbins
“Testimony”/Jon Ward
“Well-lived Life”/Gladys McGarey
“Word: How We Translate the Bible and Why It Matters”/John Barton
“Written: How to Keep Writing and Build a Habit That Lasts”/Bec Evans and Chris Smith
“You Have to Be Prepared to Die Before You Can Begin to Live”/Paul Kix
“Zlotnik’s Treasure Trove”/Boris Zlotnik
Juvenile and Young Adult:
“Alchemy of Letting Go”/Amber Morrell
“Appetite for Miracles”/Laekan Zea Kemp
“Broken Horn”/Erin Hunter
“Camp Creepy”/Kiersten White
“Deadendia: Broken Halo”/Hamish Steele
“Deadendia: Watcher’s Test”/Hamish Steele
“Dramatic Disappearance”/Stacia Deutsch
“Ellie Engle Saves Herself”/Leah Johnson
“Fall of the School for Good and Evil”/Soman Chainani
“Funeral Songs for Dying Girls”/Cherie Dimaline
“Golden Frog Games”/Claribel Ortega
“Greymist Fair”/Francesca Zappia
“I Survived the Great Chicago Fire” graphic novel/Lauren Tarshis
“Imogen, Obviously”/Becky Albertalli
“Lost in the Caverns”/Kathryn Butler
“Lucha of the Night Forest”/Tehlor Kay Mejia
“Lying in the Deep”/Diana Urban
“Miles Morales Suspended”/Jason Reynolds
“Minerva Keen’s Detective Club”/James Patterson
“Nexie”/Scott Cawthon
“One and Only Ruby”/Katherine Applegate
“Solitaire”/Alice Osman
“Sun and the Star”/Rick Riordan
“Vampiric Vacation”/Kiersten White
“Warrior Girl Unearthed”/Angeline Boulley
Movies and TV series:
“80 for Brady”
“Champions”
“Dead for a Dollar”
“His Dark Materials”
“Kindergarten Cop”
“Lord of the Rings” – Trilogy
“Love & Basketball”
“Marlowe”
“Men in Black 3”
“Midsomer Murders”
“Notorious”
“Prisoners”
“Scooby Doo”
“Vikings”
