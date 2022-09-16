Large Print:
Blowback / James Patterson
Daisy Darker / Alice Feeney
Death by bubble tea / Jennifer Chow
Deception / Patricia Bradley
Devil’s ride west / David Nix
Disturbing the peace / Terrence McCauley
El Segundo / Tom W. Blackburn
Feather on the water / Lindsay Jayne Ashford
Fighting cowman / Louis Trimble
Fool me once / Ashley Winstead
Goodbye again / Mariah Stewart
Hatchet Island / Paul Doiron
Just another love song / Kerry Winfrey
Layla / Colleen Hoover
Lights of Sugarberry Cove / Heather Webber
Long way home / Lynn Austin
Marriage can be mischief / Amanda Flower
Midnight dunes / Laura Griffin
Nugget City / Wayne D. Overholser
Out of clear blue sky / Kristan Higgins
Persian blue puzzle / Susan Page Davis
Playing possum / Lois Schmitt
Ringo’s tombstone / W. R. Garwood
Sold on love / Kathleen Fuller
Sunburst / Susan May Warren
Unexpected Amish proposal / Rachel Good
Where the drowned girls go / Seanan McGuire
Wilderness wife / Delores Topliff
Adult Fiction:
Act of oblivion / Robert Harris
Best friend / Jessica Fellowes
Bindle punk bruja / Desideria Mesa
Bliss montage / Ling Ma
Blowback / James Patterson
Busman’s honeymoon / Dorothy Sayers
Clouds of witness / Dorothy Sayers
Five red herrings / Dorothy Sayers
Gaudy night / Dorothy Sayers
Handsome road / Gwen Bristow
Lakeshire park / Megan Walker
Lessons / Ian McEwan
Local / Joey Hartstone
Lord Peter / Dorothy Sayers
Many daughters of Afong Moy / Jamie Ford
Marple: twelve new mysteries / Agatha Christie
Murder must advertise / Dorothy Sayers
Net beneath us / Carol Dunbar
Never too much / Lori Foster
Nine tailors / Dorothy Sayers
Nona the Ninth / Tamsyn Muir
Oath of loyalty / Vince Flynn
Paris apartment / Kelly Bowen
Secret life of Bryan / Lori Foster
Spirits and sourdough / Bailey Cates
Stopover / T. L. Swan
This side of glory / Gwen Bristow
Unnatural death / Dorothy Sayers
Adult Non-Fiction:
Dinners with Ruth / Nina Totenberg
End of the world is just the beginning / Peter Zeihan
Great age reboot / Michael Roizen
Levon Helm: rock, roll & ramble / John W. Barry
Mosquito bowl / Buzz Bissinger
Mother brain / Chelsea Conaboy
Out of the pocket / Kirk Herbstreit
Prisoners of the castle / Ben Macintyre
Reorganized religion / Bob Smietana
Strangers to ourselves / Rachel Aviv
They knew / Sarah Kendzior
What if 2 / Randall Munroe
What we owe the future / William MacAskill
You’ve been chosen / Cynthia Marshall
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Aces wild / Amanda DeWitt
Ballad of never after / Stephanie Garber
Fall into me / Mila Gray
Gingerbread witch / Alexandra Overy
I’m the girl / Courtney Summers
Last kids on Earth and the forbidden fortress / Max Brallier
Really rotten princess and the wonderful, wicked class play / Cecily Snodgrass
Shark princess / Nidhi Chanani
Stars did wander darkling / Colin Meloy
Stay with me / Mila Gray
Watch over me / Mila Gray
Who is Stacey Abrams / Shelia Moses
Movies and TV series:
1883
Blue Bloods
Boss
Chicken Run
Darjeeling Limited
Devil You Know
District 9
Eddie & the Cruisers & Eddie & the Cruisers II
Escape Room
Following
Hellboy
House with a Clock in its Wall
Jurassic World
Man Who Killed Hitler & then Bigfoot
Minions – The Rise of Gru
Monster in Paris
Mr. Malcolm’s List
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Muppets from Space
Outsiders
Pinocchio
Rumble
Scarface
Scrubs
Soldier
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Stand
Surf’s Up
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Tucker & Dale vs Evil
Vikings
Walking Dead – World Beyond
Welcome to Sudden Death
Where the Crawdads Sing
Music:
Hounds of Love / Kate Bush
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.