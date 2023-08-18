Large Print:
All-American / Susie Finkbeiner
Best man rancher / Maisey Yates
Black Wing’s rider / Cherry Wilson
Butterfly effect / Rachel Mans McKenny
Catered doggie wedding / Isis Crawford
Crook manifesto / Colson Whitehead
Cuban heiress / Chanel Cleeton
Darlings / Hannah McKinnon
Every dog has his day / Janice Thompson
Fire with fire / Candice Fox
Goodnight from Paris / Jane Healey
Happy life of Isadora Bentley / Courtney Walsh
Lion and Lamb / James Patterson
Little ray of sunshine / Kristan Higgins
Love’s twisting trail / Betty Woods
Once upon a buggy / Shelley Shepard Gray
Perfectly matched / Liana George
Rimrock raiders / Bradford Scott
Secret book of Flora Lea / Patti Callahan Henry
Silver nitrate / Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Singing wires / L. P. Holmes
Spare room / Andrea Bartz
Stirrup brand / Peter Dawson
Stone maidens / Lloyd Devereux Richards
Talk of the town / Jennifer Bardsley
Tell-tale bones / Carolyn Haines
Tenderfoot / Robert Vaughn
Trail of secrets / Lacy Williams
Who cries for the lost / C. S. Harris
Woman who beat the odds / C. K. Crigger
Adult Fiction:
Beneath dark waters / Karen Rose
Codename charming / Lucy Parker
Fever house / Keith Rosson
Invisible hour / Alice Hoffman
Lion and Lamb / James Patterson
Marlow murder club / Robert Thorogood
Spin a black yarn / Josh Malerman
Thornhedge / T. Kingfisher
Tides of fire / James Rollins
Trade off / Sandie Jones
Vampires of El Norte / Isabel Canas
Where the dead sleep / Joshua Moehling
Witch is back / Sophie Morgan
Adult Non-Fiction:
Althea / Sally Jacobs
Book of outdoor games / Emily Philpott
Calm the chaos / Dayna Abraham
Great white bard / Farah Karim-Cooper
Is math real? / Eugenia Cheng
Young queens / Leah L. Chang
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Dust / Dusti Bowling
Forgive me not / Jennifer Baker
Ghost book / Remy Lai
Last girls standing / Jennifer Dugan
Tilly in technicolor / Mazey Eddings
Totally psychic / Brigid Martin
Two tribes / Emily Bowen Cohen
