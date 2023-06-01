Adult Fiction
All the forgivenesses / Elizabeth Hardinger
Benevolent Society of Ill-Mannered Ladies / Alison Goodman
Beware the woman / Megan Abbott
Big gay wedding / Byron Lane
Briar / Christopher Canwell
Celebrants / Steven Rowley
Central Park West / James Comey
Deep as the sky, red as the sea / Rita Chang-Eppig
Drowning / T. J. Newman
Fourth wing / Rebecca Yarros
Good night, Irene / Luis Alberto Urrea
Ink blood sister scribe / Emma Torzs
Killing moon / Jo Nesbo
King’s pleasure / Alison Weir
Middlewest / Skottie Young
New mother / Nora Murphy
Once more with feeling / Elissa Sussman
Peacock and the sparrow / I. S. Berry
Tom Clancy’s op-center: fallout / Jeff Rovin
Weapons of opportunity / Dale Brown
Wishing game / Meg Shaffer
Witch king / Martha Wells
Adult Non-Fiction
Allergic / Theresa MacPhail
Don’t look back / Christine Caine
Everybody come alive / Marcie Alvis-Walker
Forgotten girls / Monica Potts
Genealogy of a murder / Lisa Belkin
Rainbow parenting / Lindz Amer
Search / Bruce Feiler
Summer of 1876 / Chris Wimmer
Will the secret be unbroken / Sean Dietrich
Juvenile and Young Adult
Aviva vs. the Dybbuk / Mari Lowe
Beauty reborn / Elizabeth Lowham
Buried and the bound / Rochelle Hassan
Cherish / Tracy Wolff
Earth called / P. C. Cast
Evil secret society of cats / Pandania
Falling out of time / Margaret Peterso Haddix
Girls like girls / Hayley Kiyoko
Greatest treasure hunt / James Patterson and Chris Grabenstein
Her good side / Rebekah Weatherspoon
Lia Park and the heavenly heirlooms / Jenna Yoon
Museum of lost and found / Leila Sales
Pippa Park raises her game / Erin Yun
Rhythm and muse / India Hill Brown
Skating on Mars / Caroline Huntoon
Song of us / Kate Fussner
This close to home / Beth Turley
Time out / Sean Hayes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.