Large Print
3 days to live / James Patterson
Bachelor / Sabrina Jeffries
Bone canyon / Lee Goldberg
Code name Sapphire / Pam Jenoff
Concrete evidence / DiAnn Mills
Danger Valley / Lee Wells
Disaster at the Vendome theater / M. L. Longworth
Dismal river / Wayne Dundee
Exiles / Jane Harper
Fort Misery / William Johnstone
Good dog’s guide to murder / Krista Davis
Heirlooms / Sandra Byrd
Key to my heart / Lia Louis
Kokopelli’s song / Suzanne Bratcher
Love redesigned / Jenny Proctor
Mitford affair / Marie Benedict
Murder at Black Oaks / Phillip Margolin
Murder at Mallowan Hall / Colleen Cambridge
Night travelers / Armando Lucas Correa
Perfectly placed / Liana George
Piece by piece / Laura Bradford
Potiphar’s wife / Mesu Andrews
Showdown at Julesberg Station / Wayne C. Lee
Sister’ search / Susan Page Davis
Thursday’s child / Melody Carlson
Unexpected Amish Christmas / Rachel Good
Wicked dreams / Lisa Jackson
Winter’s end / Paige Shelton
Adult Fiction
3 days to live / James Patterson
All this could be different / Sarah Thankam Mathews
Black wolf / Kathleen Kent
Bright and deadly things / Lexie Elliott
Cliff’s edge / Charles Todd
Death of a traitor / M. C. Beaton
Essex dogs / Dan Jones
House guest / Hank Phillippi Ryan
If a poem could live and breathe / Mary Calvi
Last orphan / Gregg Hurwitz
Last tale of the flower bride / Roshani Chokshi
Lying beside you / Michael Robotham
Maame / Jessica George
Queenie: godmother of Harlem / Elizabeth Colomba
Saint Death’s daughter / C. S. E. Cooney
Scarlet circus / Jane Yolen
Stone cold fox / Rachel Koller Croft
Take the lead / Alexis Daria
Adult Non-Fiction
100 trails, 5000 ideas / Joseph Yogerst
American way / Helene Stapinski
Black archives / Renata Cherlise
Climate book / Greta Thunberg
Declassification engine / Matthew James Connelly
Dyscalculia / Camonghne Felix
Fodor Belize / Fodor
Hacker’s mind / Bruce Schneier
Quilting rhythm / Thomas Knauer
Science of yoga / Ann Swanson
Wise hours / Miriam Darlington
Juvenile and Young Adult
Beauty trials / Dhonielle Clayton
Black bird, blue road / Sofiya Pasternack
Eric loves animals / Eric Carle
Grace of wild things / Heather Fawcett
How to win at chess / Daniel King
Miss Banks pulls lots of pranks / Dan Gutman
On air with Zoe Washington / Janae Marks
Pluto Rocket: new in town / Paul Gilligan
Rainbow magic pet fairies / Daisy Meadows
Real Riley Mayes / Rachel Elliott
Revelle / Lyssa Mia Smith
She persisted: Dorothy Height / Kelly Starling Lyons
Summer of bitter & sweet / Jenny Ferguson
Windeby puzzle / Lois Lowry
Movies and TV series
Absent-Minded Professor
Attack on Titan
Barry
Begin Again
Blue Streak
Butch Cassidy & the Sundance Kid
Daddy Day Care
Fruits Basket
GI Joe
Great Mouse Detective
I Wanna Hold Your Hand
Les Miserables
Majestic
My Hero Academia
Smurfs
Sparkle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.