Large Print:
Abduction of Pretty Penny / Leonard Goldberg
Bandit / Jerry Guin
Beyond the pass / Wayne D. Overholser
Brass command / Clay Fisher
Challenge to danger / William MacLeod Raine
Clover girls / Viola Shipman
Cowboy of legend / Linda Broday
Cryptographer’s dilemma / Johnnie Alexander
Curator’s daughter / Melanie Dobson
Dance with death / Will Thomas
Devil’s hand / Jack Carr
Forest of vanishing stars / Kristin Harmel
Garland of bones / Carolyn Haines
Hel’s Jaw Pass / Max O’Hara
Howloween Murder / Laurien Berenson
Hummingbird Lane / Carolyn Brown
Is it any wonder / Courtney Walsh
It had to be you / Georgia Clark
Jailhouse lawyer / James Patterson
My soul sings / Kim Vogel Sawyer
Radar girls / Sara Ackerman
Rancher’s legacy / Susan Page Davis
Secret bliss of Calliope Ipswich / Marcia Lynn McClure
Shadow box / Luanne Rice
Til I want no more / Robin W. Pearson
To sir, with love / Lauren Layne
Wyoming manhunt / Allan Vaughan Elston
Adult Fiction:
Angel of the overpass / Seanan McGuire
Bewilderment / Richard Powers
Book of form and emptiness / Ruth Ozeki
Burning / Jonathan and Jesse Kellerman
Darker reality / Anne Perry
Daughter of the morning star / Craig Johnson
Empty copper sea / John D. Macdonald
Free fall in crimson / John D. Macdonald
Gypsy king / Devney Perry
Ice and stone / Marcia Muller
Impossible promise / Jude Deveraux
Jailhouse lawyer / James Patterson
Jekyll & Hyde Inc. / Simon R. Green
Kill all your darlings / David Bell
Last Carolina sister / Michelle Major
No gods, no monsters / Cadwell Turnbull
Right behind her / Melinda Leigh
River has teeth / Erica Waters
Several people are typing / Calvin Kasulke
Stolen lady / Laura Morelli
True dead / Faith Hunter
Under the whispering door / TJ Klune
What you never knew / Jessica Hamilton
When sorrows come / Seanan McGuire
Adult Non-Fiction:
Across the river / Kent Babb
Best-ever cookie book / Good Housekeeping
Better living by their own bootstraps / Cherisse Jones-Branch
Cause: the American Revolution and its discontents, 1773-1783 / Joseph Ellis
Hero of two worlds / Mike Duncan
How I saved the world / Jesse Watters
It doesn’t have to be awkward / Drew and Paulina Pinsky
Long slide / Tucker Carlson
Master: the long run and beautiful game of Roger Federer / Christopher Clarey
Navigating autism / Temple Grandin
Peril / Bob Woodward and Robert Costa
Speckled beauty / Rick Bragg
Vanderbilt / Anderson Cooper
Weary land: slavery on the ground in Arkansas / Kelly Houston Jones
Juvenile and Young Adult:
All these bodies / Kendare Blake
AstroNuts the perfect planet / Jon Scieszka
Barkus the most fun / Patricia MacLachlan
Beasts and beauty / Soman Chainani
Big boned / Jo Watson
Bronzed beasts / Roshani Chokshi
Cuba in my pocket / Adrianna Cuevas
Defy the night / Brigid Kemmerer
Four faces of the moon / Amanda Strong
Friendly face / Scott Cawthon
Garbage dump disaster / Geronimo Stilton
Iron widow / Xiran J. Zhao
Just a thought / Jason Gruhl
Kaleidoscope / Brian Selznick
Last legacy / Adrienne Young
Maybe we’re electric / Val Emmich
Puppy place: Sparky / Ellen Miles
Roman holiday / Thea Stilton
Room to dream / Kelly Yang
Snoopy tale / Charles Schultz
Sunny makes a splash / Jennifer Holm
Vanderbeekers make a wish / Karina Yan Glaser
We are not broken / George M. Johnson
Movies and TV series:
After Earth
Alias
Are We Done Yet
Gamera
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Little Rascals
Much Ado About Nothing
Ray Donovan
Rizzoli & Isles
Sopranos
Touch of Evil
Tudors
Music:
Springtime in NY – Bob Dylan
