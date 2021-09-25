Large Print:

Abduction of Pretty Penny / Leonard Goldberg

Bandit / Jerry Guin

Beyond the pass / Wayne D. Overholser

Brass command / Clay Fisher

Challenge to danger / William MacLeod Raine

Clover girls / Viola Shipman

Cowboy of legend / Linda Broday

Cryptographer’s dilemma / Johnnie Alexander

Curator’s daughter / Melanie Dobson

Dance with death / Will Thomas

Devil’s hand / Jack Carr

Forest of vanishing stars / Kristin Harmel

Garland of bones / Carolyn Haines

Hel’s Jaw Pass / Max O’Hara

Howloween Murder / Laurien Berenson

Hummingbird Lane / Carolyn Brown

Is it any wonder / Courtney Walsh

It had to be you / Georgia Clark

Jailhouse lawyer / James Patterson

My soul sings / Kim Vogel Sawyer

Radar girls / Sara Ackerman

Rancher’s legacy / Susan Page Davis

Secret bliss of Calliope Ipswich / Marcia Lynn McClure

Shadow box / Luanne Rice

Til I want no more / Robin W. Pearson

To sir, with love / Lauren Layne

Wyoming manhunt / Allan Vaughan Elston

Adult Fiction:

Angel of the overpass / Seanan McGuire

Bewilderment / Richard Powers

Book of form and emptiness / Ruth Ozeki

Burning / Jonathan and Jesse Kellerman

Darker reality / Anne Perry

Daughter of the morning star / Craig Johnson

Empty copper sea / John D. Macdonald

Free fall in crimson / John D. Macdonald

Gypsy king / Devney Perry

Ice and stone / Marcia Muller

Impossible promise / Jude Deveraux

Jailhouse lawyer / James Patterson

Jekyll & Hyde Inc. / Simon R. Green

Kill all your darlings / David Bell

Last Carolina sister / Michelle Major

No gods, no monsters / Cadwell Turnbull

Right behind her / Melinda Leigh

River has teeth / Erica Waters

Several people are typing / Calvin Kasulke

Stolen lady / Laura Morelli

True dead / Faith Hunter

Under the whispering door / TJ Klune

What you never knew / Jessica Hamilton

When sorrows come / Seanan McGuire

Adult Non-Fiction:

Across the river / Kent Babb

Best-ever cookie book / Good Housekeeping

Better living by their own bootstraps / Cherisse Jones-Branch

Cause: the American Revolution and its discontents, 1773-1783 / Joseph Ellis

Hero of two worlds / Mike Duncan

How I saved the world / Jesse Watters

It doesn’t have to be awkward / Drew and Paulina Pinsky

Long slide / Tucker Carlson

Master: the long run and beautiful game of Roger Federer / Christopher Clarey

Navigating autism / Temple Grandin

Peril / Bob Woodward and Robert Costa

Speckled beauty / Rick Bragg

Vanderbilt / Anderson Cooper

Weary land: slavery on the ground in Arkansas / Kelly Houston Jones

Juvenile and Young Adult:

All these bodies / Kendare Blake

AstroNuts the perfect planet / Jon Scieszka

Barkus the most fun / Patricia MacLachlan

Beasts and beauty / Soman Chainani

Big boned / Jo Watson

Bronzed beasts / Roshani Chokshi

Cuba in my pocket / Adrianna Cuevas

Defy the night / Brigid Kemmerer

Four faces of the moon / Amanda Strong

Friendly face / Scott Cawthon

Garbage dump disaster / Geronimo Stilton

Iron widow / Xiran J. Zhao

Just a thought / Jason Gruhl

Kaleidoscope / Brian Selznick

Last legacy / Adrienne Young

Maybe we’re electric / Val Emmich

Puppy place: Sparky / Ellen Miles

Roman holiday / Thea Stilton

Room to dream / Kelly Yang

Snoopy tale / Charles Schultz

Sunny makes a splash / Jennifer Holm

Vanderbeekers make a wish / Karina Yan Glaser

We are not broken / George M. Johnson

Movies and TV series:

After Earth

Alias

Are We Done Yet

Gamera

Guardians of the Galaxy 2

Little Rascals

Much Ado About Nothing

Ray Donovan

Rizzoli & Isles

Sopranos

Touch of Evil

Tudors

Music:

Springtime in NY – Bob Dylan

