Large Print:

Autumn skies / Denise Hunter

Backlash / Rachel Dylan

Beirut protocol / Joel Rosenberg

Bewitching of Amoretta Ipswich / Marcia Lynn McClure

Black sun / Rebecca Roanhorse

Confessions of a curious bookseller / Elizabeth Green

Consequences of fear / Jacqueline Winspear

Crosshatch men / Ray Hogan

Dark sunrise / Terrence McCauley

Death by chocolate snickerdoodle / Sarah Graves

Death comes to the rectory / Catherine Lloyd

Double dose of love / Kathleen Fuller

Dusk, night, dawn / Anne Lamott

Happiness in between / Grace Greene

Inconvenient woman / Stephanie Buelens

Incredible Winston Browne / Sean Dietrich

Last exit / Michael Kaufman

Lawman / James Reasoner

Lynching at Broken Butte / Lewis B. Patten

Matter of life and death / Phillip Margolin

Mitford trial / Jessica Fellowes

No holding back / Lori Foster

Scorpion’s tail / Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child

Seven days in summer / Marcia Willett

Silvertip / Max Brand

Things we didn’t say / Amy Lynn Green

To have and to hoax / Martha Waters

Trumpets in the dawn / Charles N. Heckelmann

Under the Alaskan ice / Karen Harper

Adult Fiction:

All the children are home / Patry Francis

Among the poppies / J’Nell Ciesielski

Bohemians / Jasmin Darznik

Cotillion brigade / Glen Craney

Darkling / Carolyn Haines

Death with a double edge / Anne Perry

Early morning riser / Katherine Heiny

Follow the angels, follow the doves / Sidney Thompson

Good sister / Sally Hepworth

Hana Khan carries on / Uzma Jalaluddin

Hell on the border / Signet Thompson

Ladies of the secret circus / Constance Sayers

Malice / Heather Walter

Ocean prey / John Sandford

Second first impressions / Sally Thorne

Seeker / Carolyn Haines

Songbird and the spy / J’Nell Ciesielski

Souvenir museum / Elizabeth McCracken

Stargazer / Anne Hillerman

Sweet taste of muscadines / Pamela Terry

Turn a blind eye / Jeffrey Archer

Under the wave at Waimea / Paul Theroux

What comes after / JoAnne Tompkins

When the stars go dark / Paula McLain

Wild women and the blues / Denny S. Bryce

Adult Non-Fiction:

Feeler / Jim W. Goll

First time gardener / Jessica Sowards

Genesis / Guido Tonelli

Nuclear folly / Serhii Plokhy

Permission to dream / Chris Gardner

Princess spy / Larry Loftis

Remote work revolution / Tsedal Neeley

Thank the evil / Kenny Duran

Understanding body language / Scott Rouse

Where should we camp next? / Stephanie and Jeremy Puglisi

Women and other monsters / Jess Zimmerman

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Prison healer / Lynette Noni

Queerly autistic / Erin Ekins

Serpent’s curse / Lisa Maxwell

Spy who raised me / Ted Anderson

Victories greater than death / Charlie Jane Anders

Yolk / Mary H. K. Choi

Audiobooks:

Ocean prey / John Sandford

