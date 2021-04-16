Large Print:
Autumn skies / Denise Hunter
Backlash / Rachel Dylan
Beirut protocol / Joel Rosenberg
Bewitching of Amoretta Ipswich / Marcia Lynn McClure
Black sun / Rebecca Roanhorse
Confessions of a curious bookseller / Elizabeth Green
Consequences of fear / Jacqueline Winspear
Crosshatch men / Ray Hogan
Dark sunrise / Terrence McCauley
Death by chocolate snickerdoodle / Sarah Graves
Death comes to the rectory / Catherine Lloyd
Double dose of love / Kathleen Fuller
Dusk, night, dawn / Anne Lamott
Happiness in between / Grace Greene
Inconvenient woman / Stephanie Buelens
Incredible Winston Browne / Sean Dietrich
Last exit / Michael Kaufman
Lawman / James Reasoner
Lynching at Broken Butte / Lewis B. Patten
Matter of life and death / Phillip Margolin
Mitford trial / Jessica Fellowes
No holding back / Lori Foster
Scorpion’s tail / Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
Seven days in summer / Marcia Willett
Silvertip / Max Brand
Things we didn’t say / Amy Lynn Green
To have and to hoax / Martha Waters
Trumpets in the dawn / Charles N. Heckelmann
Under the Alaskan ice / Karen Harper
Adult Fiction:
All the children are home / Patry Francis
Among the poppies / J’Nell Ciesielski
Bohemians / Jasmin Darznik
Cotillion brigade / Glen Craney
Darkling / Carolyn Haines
Death with a double edge / Anne Perry
Early morning riser / Katherine Heiny
Follow the angels, follow the doves / Sidney Thompson
Good sister / Sally Hepworth
Hana Khan carries on / Uzma Jalaluddin
Hell on the border / Signet Thompson
Ladies of the secret circus / Constance Sayers
Malice / Heather Walter
Ocean prey / John Sandford
Second first impressions / Sally Thorne
Seeker / Carolyn Haines
Songbird and the spy / J’Nell Ciesielski
Souvenir museum / Elizabeth McCracken
Stargazer / Anne Hillerman
Sweet taste of muscadines / Pamela Terry
Turn a blind eye / Jeffrey Archer
Under the wave at Waimea / Paul Theroux
What comes after / JoAnne Tompkins
When the stars go dark / Paula McLain
Wild women and the blues / Denny S. Bryce
Adult Non-Fiction:
Feeler / Jim W. Goll
First time gardener / Jessica Sowards
Genesis / Guido Tonelli
Nuclear folly / Serhii Plokhy
Permission to dream / Chris Gardner
Princess spy / Larry Loftis
Remote work revolution / Tsedal Neeley
Thank the evil / Kenny Duran
Understanding body language / Scott Rouse
Where should we camp next? / Stephanie and Jeremy Puglisi
Women and other monsters / Jess Zimmerman
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Prison healer / Lynette Noni
Queerly autistic / Erin Ekins
Serpent’s curse / Lisa Maxwell
Spy who raised me / Ted Anderson
Victories greater than death / Charlie Jane Anders
Yolk / Mary H. K. Choi
Audiobooks:
Ocean prey / John Sandford
