Large Print:
City of the dead / Jonathan Kellerman
Paris apartment / Lucy Foley
Run Rose, run / Dolly Parton and James Patterson
Adult Fiction:
Along the Rio Grande / Tracie Peterson
Atlas six / Olivie Blake
Booth / Karen Joy Fowler
Club / Ellery Lloyd
Crowbones / Anne Bishop
Dangerous fortune / Ken Follett
Darkest place / Phillip Margolin
Edgewater Road / Shelley Shepard Gray
Engines of empire / R. S. Ford
Golden couple / Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen
Groundskeeping / Lee Cole
High stakes / Danielle Steel
Killer view / Roy Johansen
Lightning rod / Brad Meltzer
Love of my life / Rosie Walsh
Night shift / Alex Finlay
Phantom game / Christine Feehan
Shadows reel / C. J. Box
Smile and look pretty / Amanda Pellegrino
Sugarcreek surprise / Wanda Brunstetter
Suite spot / Trish Doller
Sundial / Catriona Ward
Tobacco wives / Adele Myers
Unsinkable Greta James / Jennifer Smith
Waratah Inn / Lilly Mirren
Wild Irish rose / Rhys Bowen
World cannot give / Tara Isabella Burton
Adult Non-Fiction:
100 percent democracy / E. J. Dionne
Allow me to retort / Elie Mystal
Bald eagle / Jack E. Davis
Beauty of dusk / Frank Bruni
Burning questions / Margaret Atwood
Calendar of wisdom / Leo Tolstoy
Comedy comedy comedy drama / Bob Odenkirk
Dear William / David Magee
Dearest A.J. / Chris Mitchell
Estate planning basics / Denis Clifford
Hell’s half-acre / Susan Jonusas
Humanity is trying / Jason Gots
In love / Amy Bloom
In the margins / Elena Ferrante
Invisible kingdom / Meghan O’Rourke
Kin / Shawna Kay Rodenberg
Minimalista / Shira Gill
Mission possible / Tim Tebow
Moonshot / Albert Bourla
Murder at Teal’s Pond / David Bushman
Nazis knew my name / Magda Hellinger
Other Dr. Gilmer / Benjamin Gilmer
Practical doomsday / Michal Zalewski
Read dangerously / Azar Nafisi
Sandy Hook / Elizabeth Williamson
Shadowman / Ron Franscell
To boldly grow / Tamar Haspel
Trials of Harry Truman / Jeffrey Frank
Uphill both ways / Andrea Lani
Juvenile and Young Adult:
All my rage / Sabaa Tahir
All that’s left in the world / Erik J. Brown
Bad Kitty gets a phone / Nick Bruel
Beast of Buckingham Palace / David Walliams
Beware of low-flying corn muffins / Lincoln Peirce
Book of living secrets / Madeleine Roux
Cinder and glass / Melissa De la Cruz
Confessions of a class clown / Arianne Costner
Dancing queen / Kelly Starling Lyons
Dionysos / George O’Connor
Drew LeClair gets a clue / Katryn Bury
Far wilder magic / Allison Saft
Finding Junie Kim / Ellen Oh
Fitz and Cleo get creative / Jonathan Stutzman
Gabby gets it together / Nathan Fairbairn
Get well Eva / Rebecca Elliott
Girl in the lake / India Hill Brown
Kelcie Murphy and the Academy for the Unbreakable Arts / Erika Lewis
Kitten in Gooseberry Park / Cynthia Rylant
Lost dreamer / Lizz Huerta
Loveless / Alice Oseman
Minecraft: Never say nether / Delilah Dawson
New from here / Kelly Yang
Ogress and the orphans / Kelly Barnhill
Prankster / Scott Cawthon
Pug’s sleepover / Kyla May
Rock star / Kelly Starling Lyons
Rumor game / Dhonielle Clayton and Sona Charaipotra
School for whatnots / Margaret Peterson Haddix
Sea-ringed world / Maria Garcia Esperon
Slappy in Dreamland / R. L. Stine
Squire / Nadia Shammas
This might get awkward / Kara McDowell
Those kids from Fawn Creek / Erin Entrada Kelly
Thousand steps into night / Traci Chee
Tower of time / Lincoln Peirce
Travelers along the way / Aminah Mae Safi
Zeus the mighty: epic escape from the underworld / Crispin Boyer
Movies and TV series:
All Creatures Great and Small
Belfast
Josee, the Tifer and the Fish
Journal for Jordan
Long Goodbye
Twenty-Seven Hour Day
Music:
See Me – Leela James
Sir Charles Jones – Love Machine
