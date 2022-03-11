Large Print:

City of the dead / Jonathan Kellerman

Paris apartment / Lucy Foley

Run Rose, run / Dolly Parton and James Patterson

Adult Fiction:

Along the Rio Grande / Tracie Peterson

Atlas six / Olivie Blake

Booth / Karen Joy Fowler

Club / Ellery Lloyd

Crowbones / Anne Bishop

Dangerous fortune / Ken Follett

Darkest place / Phillip Margolin

Edgewater Road / Shelley Shepard Gray

Engines of empire / R. S. Ford

Golden couple / Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen

Groundskeeping / Lee Cole

High stakes / Danielle Steel

Killer view / Roy Johansen

Lightning rod / Brad Meltzer

Love of my life / Rosie Walsh

Night shift / Alex Finlay

Phantom game / Christine Feehan

Run Rose, run / Dolly Parton and James Patterson

Shadows reel / C. J. Box

Smile and look pretty / Amanda Pellegrino

Sugarcreek surprise / Wanda Brunstetter

Suite spot / Trish Doller

Sundial / Catriona Ward

Tobacco wives / Adele Myers

Unsinkable Greta James / Jennifer Smith

Waratah Inn / Lilly Mirren

Wild Irish rose / Rhys Bowen

World cannot give / Tara Isabella Burton

Adult Non-Fiction:

100 percent democracy / E. J. Dionne

Allow me to retort / Elie Mystal

Bald eagle / Jack E. Davis

Beauty of dusk / Frank Bruni

Burning questions / Margaret Atwood

Calendar of wisdom / Leo Tolstoy

Comedy comedy comedy drama / Bob Odenkirk

Dear William / David Magee

Dearest A.J. / Chris Mitchell

Estate planning basics / Denis Clifford

Hell’s half-acre / Susan Jonusas

Humanity is trying / Jason Gots

In love / Amy Bloom

In the margins / Elena Ferrante

Invisible kingdom / Meghan O’Rourke

Kin / Shawna Kay Rodenberg

Minimalista / Shira Gill

Mission possible / Tim Tebow

Moonshot / Albert Bourla

Murder at Teal’s Pond / David Bushman

Nazis knew my name / Magda Hellinger

Other Dr. Gilmer / Benjamin Gilmer

Practical doomsday / Michal Zalewski

Read dangerously / Azar Nafisi

Sandy Hook / Elizabeth Williamson

Shadowman / Ron Franscell

To boldly grow / Tamar Haspel

Trials of Harry Truman / Jeffrey Frank

Uphill both ways / Andrea Lani

Juvenile and Young Adult:

All my rage / Sabaa Tahir

All that’s left in the world / Erik J. Brown

Bad Kitty gets a phone / Nick Bruel

Beast of Buckingham Palace / David Walliams

Beware of low-flying corn muffins / Lincoln Peirce

Book of living secrets / Madeleine Roux

Cinder and glass / Melissa De la Cruz

Confessions of a class clown / Arianne Costner

Dancing queen / Kelly Starling Lyons

Dionysos / George O’Connor

Drew LeClair gets a clue / Katryn Bury

Far wilder magic / Allison Saft

Finding Junie Kim / Ellen Oh

Fitz and Cleo get creative / Jonathan Stutzman

Gabby gets it together / Nathan Fairbairn

Get well Eva / Rebecca Elliott

Girl in the lake / India Hill Brown

Kelcie Murphy and the Academy for the Unbreakable Arts / Erika Lewis

Kitten in Gooseberry Park / Cynthia Rylant

Lost dreamer / Lizz Huerta

Loveless / Alice Oseman

Minecraft: Never say nether / Delilah Dawson

New from here / Kelly Yang

Ogress and the orphans / Kelly Barnhill

Prankster / Scott Cawthon

Pug’s sleepover / Kyla May

Rock star / Kelly Starling Lyons

Rumor game / Dhonielle Clayton and Sona Charaipotra

School for whatnots / Margaret Peterson Haddix

Sea-ringed world / Maria Garcia Esperon

Slappy in Dreamland / R. L. Stine

Squire / Nadia Shammas

This might get awkward / Kara McDowell

Those kids from Fawn Creek / Erin Entrada Kelly

Thousand steps into night / Traci Chee

Tower of time / Lincoln Peirce

Travelers along the way / Aminah Mae Safi

Zeus the mighty: epic escape from the underworld / Crispin Boyer

Movies and TV series:

All Creatures Great and Small

Belfast

Josee, the Tifer and the Fish

Journal for Jordan

Long Goodbye

Twenty-Seven Hour Day

Music:

See Me – Leela James

Sir Charles Jones – Love Machine

