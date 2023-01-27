Large Print:
Cabinet of Dr. Leng / Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
Maybe not / Colleen Hoover
Maybe now / Colleen Hoover
Maybe someday / Colleen Hoover
Adult Fiction:
All Hallows / Christopher Golden
Book spy / Alan Hlad
Bullet garden / Stephen Hunter
Devil’s ransom / Brad Taylor
Don’t open the door / Allison Brennan
End of drum-time / Hanna Pylvainen
Faraway world / Patricia Engel
Feral instinct / Gordon D. Carroll
Georgie, all along / Kate Clayborn
House at the end of the world / Dean Koontz
Housemaid / Freida McFadden
If I survive you / Jonathan Escoffery
Irish coffee murder / Leslie Meier, Lee Hollis, and Barbara Ross
Lie to her / Melinda Leigh
Murder book / Thomas Perry
Recovery road / Christine Feehan
Someone had to do it / Amber and Danielle Brown
Twyford code / Janice Hallett
World and all that it holds / Aleksandar Hemon
Adult Non-Fiction:
Boston / Fodor Travel
Essential Spain / Fodor Travel
Great money reset / Jill Schlesinger
How medicine works and when it doesn’t / F. Perry Wilson
In the garden of the righteous / Richard Hurowitz
On savage shores / Caroline Dodds Pennock
Unraveling / Peggy Orenstein
Your table is ready / Michael Cecchi-Azzolina
Juvenile and Young Adult:
6 times we almost kissed (and one time we did) / Tess Sharpe
Bomb: the graphic novel / Steve Sheinkin
Minus-one club / Kekla Magoon
Spice road / Maiya Ibrahim
Movies and TV series:
American Vandal
Aquamarine
Ashgrove
Banshees of Inisherin
Beatles
Belle
Black Adam
Blade Runner 2049
Blue Streak
Boruto
Bros
Cars 2
Clerks III
Destined to Ride
Drowning Mona
Enemy
Extremely Goofy Movie
Fear the Walking Dead
Ferngully
Fly Me to the Moon
Good House
Gunsmoke
Hell on Wheels
House of the Dragon
Hunger Games
Igor
King Kong
Lion King
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
Magic in the Moonlight
Midnight Kiss
Nutty Professor
Nutty Professor II
Offer
Parenthood
Pebble & the Penguin
Pirates of the Caribbean – At World’s End
Reacher
Resident Evil
Secret Headquarters
Sicario
Smurfs
Star Trek – Prodigy
Star Wars – Original Trilogy
Ten Minutes Gone
This if 40
Three Musketeers
Till
Top Gun
Truman Show
Wallace & Gromit – A Close Shave
What We Do in Shadows
Woman King
You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.