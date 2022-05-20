Large Print:

All that it takes / Nicole Deese

American odyssey / Max McCoy

Beyond the wire / James D. Shipman

Blood on the trail / Terrence McCauley

Border blood / Bradford Scott

Brush with love / Mazey Eddings

Carolina built / Kianna Alexander

Catch / Lisa Harris

Death by chocolate chip cupcake / Sarah Graves

Flight / Laura Griffin

Kill him, again / W. R. Garwood

Last duke standing / Julia London

Light beyond the trenches / Alan Hlad

Lights out / Natalie Walters

Love in the time of Bertie / Alexander McCall Smith

Murder at the Royal Botanic Gardens / Andrea Penrose

Murder at Wedgefield Manor / Erica Ruth Neubauer

Night, neon / Joyce Carol Oates

Operation Joktan / Amir Tsarfati

Rose for the resistance / Angela Couch

Sea glass cottage / Irene Hannon

Tide of the mermaid tears / Marcia Lynn McClure

Wedding veil / Kristy Woodson Harvey

When blood lies / C. S. Harris

Adult Fiction:

Adult assembly required / Abbi Waxman

Bank shot / Donald Westlake

Bloomsbury girls / Natalie Jenner

Cherry robbers / Sarai Walker

Countdown to midnight / Dale Brown

Firebreak / Nicole Kornher-Stace

From bad to cursed / Lana Harper

House of always / Jenn Lyons

In the blood / Jack Carr

Island / Adrian McKinty

Lost summers of Newport / Beatriz Williams. Lauren Willig, Karen White

Notes on your sudden disappearance / Alison Espach

Paris dressmaker / Kristy Cambron

Perilous perspective / Anna Lee Huber

Razzmatazz / Christopher Moore

Rebel rose / Emma Theriault

Something wilder / Christina Lauren

Sunrise Cove Inn / Katie Winters

Take your breath away / Linwood Barclay

This time tomorrow / Emma Straub

Thrill of the hunt / Rita Mae Brown

You have a friend in 10A / Maggie Shipstead

Adult Non-Fiction:

21st century monetary policy / Ben Bernanke

Divine disruption / Tony Evans

His name is George Floyd / Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa

Mean baby / Selma Blair

My America / Kwame Onwuachi

My moment: 106 women on fighting for themselves / Lauren Blitzer

River of the gods / Candice Millard

Speak / Tunde Oyeneyin

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Ada Twist and the disappearing dogs / Andrea Beaty

Azmina the gold glitter dragon / Maddy Mara

Bloom of the flower dragon / Tracey West

Castle of tangled magic / Sophie Anderson

Cornbread and Poppy / Matthew Cordell

Full flight / Ashley Schumacher

Go with the flow / Lily Williams

Inflatables in bad air day / Beth Garrod

Lightfall / Tim Probert

Lines of courage / Jennifer A. Nielsen

Lulu and Milagro’s search for clarity / Angela Velez

Melissa / Alex Gino

Naomi the rainbow glitter dragon / Maddy Mara

Queen of the tiles / Hanna Alkaf

Science comics: birds of prey / Joe Flood

Sparkle dragons / Emma Carlson Berne

Swim team / Johnnie Christmas

Willa the silver glitter dragon / Maddy Mara

Movies and TV series:

Christopher Nolan – Batman Trilogy

Days of Heaven

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Hansel & Gretel – Witch Hunters

Indiana Jones – (Original Trilogy)

Licorice Pizza

Star Wars – (Original Trilogy)

Star Wars – (Prequel Trilogy

