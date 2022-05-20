Large Print:
All that it takes / Nicole Deese
American odyssey / Max McCoy
Beyond the wire / James D. Shipman
Blood on the trail / Terrence McCauley
Border blood / Bradford Scott
Brush with love / Mazey Eddings
Carolina built / Kianna Alexander
Catch / Lisa Harris
Death by chocolate chip cupcake / Sarah Graves
Flight / Laura Griffin
Kill him, again / W. R. Garwood
Last duke standing / Julia London
Light beyond the trenches / Alan Hlad
Lights out / Natalie Walters
Love in the time of Bertie / Alexander McCall Smith
Murder at the Royal Botanic Gardens / Andrea Penrose
Murder at Wedgefield Manor / Erica Ruth Neubauer
Night, neon / Joyce Carol Oates
Operation Joktan / Amir Tsarfati
Rose for the resistance / Angela Couch
Sea glass cottage / Irene Hannon
Tide of the mermaid tears / Marcia Lynn McClure
Wedding veil / Kristy Woodson Harvey
When blood lies / C. S. Harris
Adult Fiction:
Adult assembly required / Abbi Waxman
Bank shot / Donald Westlake
Bloomsbury girls / Natalie Jenner
Cherry robbers / Sarai Walker
Countdown to midnight / Dale Brown
Firebreak / Nicole Kornher-Stace
From bad to cursed / Lana Harper
House of always / Jenn Lyons
In the blood / Jack Carr
Island / Adrian McKinty
Lost summers of Newport / Beatriz Williams. Lauren Willig, Karen White
Notes on your sudden disappearance / Alison Espach
Paris dressmaker / Kristy Cambron
Perilous perspective / Anna Lee Huber
Razzmatazz / Christopher Moore
Rebel rose / Emma Theriault
Something wilder / Christina Lauren
Sunrise Cove Inn / Katie Winters
Take your breath away / Linwood Barclay
This time tomorrow / Emma Straub
Thrill of the hunt / Rita Mae Brown
You have a friend in 10A / Maggie Shipstead
Adult Non-Fiction:
21st century monetary policy / Ben Bernanke
Divine disruption / Tony Evans
His name is George Floyd / Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa
Mean baby / Selma Blair
My America / Kwame Onwuachi
My moment: 106 women on fighting for themselves / Lauren Blitzer
River of the gods / Candice Millard
Speak / Tunde Oyeneyin
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Ada Twist and the disappearing dogs / Andrea Beaty
Azmina the gold glitter dragon / Maddy Mara
Bloom of the flower dragon / Tracey West
Castle of tangled magic / Sophie Anderson
Cornbread and Poppy / Matthew Cordell
Full flight / Ashley Schumacher
Go with the flow / Lily Williams
Inflatables in bad air day / Beth Garrod
Lightfall / Tim Probert
Lines of courage / Jennifer A. Nielsen
Lulu and Milagro’s search for clarity / Angela Velez
Melissa / Alex Gino
Naomi the rainbow glitter dragon / Maddy Mara
Queen of the tiles / Hanna Alkaf
Science comics: birds of prey / Joe Flood
Sparkle dragons / Emma Carlson Berne
Swim team / Johnnie Christmas
Willa the silver glitter dragon / Maddy Mara
Movies and TV series:
Christopher Nolan – Batman Trilogy
Days of Heaven
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Hansel & Gretel – Witch Hunters
Indiana Jones – (Original Trilogy)
Licorice Pizza
Star Wars – (Original Trilogy)
Star Wars – (Prequel Trilogy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.