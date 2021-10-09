Large Print
2 Sisters Detective Agency by James Patterson
Adult Fiction
1979 by Val McDermid
56 days by Catherine Ryan Howard
April in Spain by John Banville
Book of magic by Alice Hoffman
Butler by Danielle Steel
Cackle by Rachel Harrison
Christmas in the Alps by Melody Carlson
Chronicles from the land of the happiest people on earth by Wole Soyinka
Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen
Death of Jane Lawrence by Caitlin Starling
First Christmas on Huckleberry Hill by Jennifer Beckstrand
Foul play by Stuart Woods
Green ripper by John D. Macdonald
Jealousy man and other stories by Jo Nesbo
Last girl ghosted by Lisa Unger
Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles
Mountain fugitive by Lynette Eason
My Monticello by Jocelyn Nicole Johnson
Once more upon a time by Roshani Chokshi
Payback’s a witch by Lana Harper
Season of change by Beth Wiseman
Sistersong by Lucy Holland
Survivors by Alex Schulman
These toxic things by Rachel Howzell Hall
Twisted tea Christmas by Laura Childs
We are not like them by Christine Pride
When we meet again by Kristin Harmel
Adult Non-Fiction
Afghanistan papers by Craig Whitlock
Beat Bobby Flay by Bobby Flay
Carnival of snackery by David Sedaris
Courage is calling by Ryan Holiday
Garden allies by Frederique Lavoipierre
Gastro obscura by Cecily Wong
On freedom by Maggie Nelson
Read until you understand by Farah Jasmine Griffin
Realm of dragons by L. C. Conn
Redemption of Bobby Love by Robert and Cheryl Love
Storyteller by Dave Grohl
Taking of Jemima Boone by Matthew Pearl
Taste by Stanley Tucci
There is nothing for you here by Fiona Hill
Where do we go from here? by David Jeremiah
Where tomorrows aren’t promised by Carmelo Anthony
Wildland by Evan Osnos
World War C by Sanjay Gupta
Juvenile and Young Adult
Animal rescue friends by Gina Loveless
Aven Green baking machine by Dusti Bowling
Aven Green sleuthing machine by Dusti Bowling
Awakening storm by Jaimal Yogis
Barren grounds by David A. Robertson
Beekeeper mystery by Gertrude Chandler Warner
Cat story by Ursula Murray Husted
Girl who speaks bear by Sophie Anderson
Great bear by David A. Robertson
Great Greenfield bake-off by Gertrude Chandler Warner
Great power, no responsibility by Steve Foxe
Hide and seeker by Daka Hermon
History smashers plagues and pandemics by Kate Messner
How it all blew up by Arvin Ahmadi
How to train your dad by Gary Paulsen
Killing November by Adriana Mather
Middle school misadventures by Jason Platt
Middle school misadventures: operation hat heist by Jason Platt
Outlaws Scarlett and Browne by Jonathan Stroud
Raven heir by Stephanie Burgis
Soft place to land by Janae Marks
Still Stace by Stacey Chomiak
Tristan Strong keeps punching by Kwame Mbalia
Vial of tears by Cristin Bishara
What is the coronavirus disease COVID-19? by Michael Burgan
What is the story of the mummy by Sheila Keenan
When night breaks by Janella Angeles
Who is Tom Brady by James Buckley
Why we fly by Kimberly Jones
Movies and TV series
101 Dalmatians
Adventures of Ichabod and Mr Toad
Aladdin
Alias
Alice in Wonderland
Aristocats
Atlantis – Lost Empire
Atlantis – Milo’s Return
Avatar the Last Airbender
Bambi
Batman Animated Series
Batman Beyond
Beauty & the Beast
Big Hero 6
Black Cauldron
Blithe Spirit
Bolt
Boss Baby Family Business
Bride Wars
Brother Bear
Brother Bear 2
Chicken Little
Cinderella
Clueless
Cruella
Dinosaur
Don Knotts – 5 Film Collection
Dumbo
Emperor’s New Groove
F9
Fox & the Hound
Fox & the Hound 2
Frozen
Frozen II
G I Joe
Great Mouse Detective
Green Lantern Animated Series
Hercules
Hobson’s Choice
Hunchback of Notre Dame (Disney)
Hunchback of Notre Dame (Lon Chaney)
Jungle Book
Kronk’s New Groove
Lady & the Tramp
Legend of Korra
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch 2
Lion King
Little Mermaid
Luca
Masters of the Universe
Meet the Robinsons
Murdoch Mysteries
Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
Oliver & Company
Peter Rabbit
Pinocchio
Pocahontas
Pocahontas 2
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Rescuers
Rescuers 2
Robotech
Sleeping Beauty
Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs
Space Jam
Star Trek – Enterprise
Sword in the Stone
Tangled
Treasure Planet
Ultraman
When Hope Calls
World, the Flesh & the Devil
Wreck It Ralph
Music
Black Album by Metallica
Buena Vista Social Club
In These Silent Days by Brandi Carlile
