Large Print

2 Sisters Detective Agency by James Patterson

Adult Fiction

1979 by Val McDermid

56 days by Catherine Ryan Howard

April in Spain by John Banville

Book of magic by Alice Hoffman

Butler by Danielle Steel

Cackle by Rachel Harrison

Christmas in the Alps by Melody Carlson

Chronicles from the land of the happiest people on earth by Wole Soyinka

Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen

Death of Jane Lawrence by Caitlin Starling

First Christmas on Huckleberry Hill by Jennifer Beckstrand

Foul play by Stuart Woods

Green ripper by John D. Macdonald

Jealousy man and other stories by Jo Nesbo

Last girl ghosted by Lisa Unger

Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles

Mountain fugitive by Lynette Eason

My Monticello by Jocelyn Nicole Johnson

Once more upon a time by Roshani Chokshi

Payback’s a witch by Lana Harper

Season of change by Beth Wiseman

Sistersong by Lucy Holland

Survivors by Alex Schulman

These toxic things by Rachel Howzell Hall

Twisted tea Christmas by Laura Childs

We are not like them by Christine Pride

When we meet again by Kristin Harmel

Adult Non-Fiction

Afghanistan papers by Craig Whitlock

Beat Bobby Flay by Bobby Flay

Carnival of snackery by David Sedaris

Courage is calling by Ryan Holiday

Garden allies by Frederique Lavoipierre

Gastro obscura by Cecily Wong

On freedom by Maggie Nelson

Read until you understand by Farah Jasmine Griffin

Realm of dragons by L. C. Conn

Redemption of Bobby Love by Robert and Cheryl Love

Storyteller by Dave Grohl

Taking of Jemima Boone by Matthew Pearl

Taste by Stanley Tucci

There is nothing for you here by Fiona Hill

Where do we go from here? by David Jeremiah

Where tomorrows aren’t promised by Carmelo Anthony

Wildland by Evan Osnos

World War C by Sanjay Gupta

Juvenile and Young Adult

Animal rescue friends by Gina Loveless

Aven Green baking machine by Dusti Bowling

Aven Green sleuthing machine by Dusti Bowling

Awakening storm by Jaimal Yogis

Barren grounds by David A. Robertson

Beekeeper mystery by Gertrude Chandler Warner

Cat story by Ursula Murray Husted

Girl who speaks bear by Sophie Anderson

Great bear by David A. Robertson

Great Greenfield bake-off by Gertrude Chandler Warner

Great power, no responsibility by Steve Foxe

Hide and seeker by Daka Hermon

History smashers plagues and pandemics by Kate Messner

How it all blew up by Arvin Ahmadi

How to train your dad by Gary Paulsen

Killing November by Adriana Mather

Middle school misadventures by Jason Platt

Middle school misadventures: operation hat heist by Jason Platt

Outlaws Scarlett and Browne by Jonathan Stroud

Raven heir by Stephanie Burgis

Soft place to land by Janae Marks

Still Stace by Stacey Chomiak

Tristan Strong keeps punching by Kwame Mbalia

Vial of tears by Cristin Bishara

What is the coronavirus disease COVID-19? by Michael Burgan

What is the story of the mummy by Sheila Keenan

When night breaks by Janella Angeles

Who is Tom Brady by James Buckley

Why we fly by Kimberly Jones

Movies and TV series

101 Dalmatians

Adventures of Ichabod and Mr Toad

Aladdin

Alias

Alice in Wonderland

Aristocats

Atlantis – Lost Empire

Atlantis – Milo’s Return

Avatar the Last Airbender

Bambi

Batman Animated Series

Batman Beyond

Beauty & the Beast

Big Hero 6

Black Cauldron

Blithe Spirit

Bolt

Boss Baby Family Business

Bride Wars

Brother Bear

Brother Bear 2

Chicken Little

Cinderella

Clueless

Cruella

Dinosaur

Don Knotts – 5 Film Collection

Dumbo

Emperor’s New Groove

F9

Fox & the Hound

Fox & the Hound 2

Frozen

Frozen II

G I Joe

Great Mouse Detective

Green Lantern Animated Series

Hercules

Hobson’s Choice

Hunchback of Notre Dame (Disney)

Hunchback of Notre Dame (Lon Chaney)

Jungle Book

Kronk’s New Groove

Lady & the Tramp

Legend of Korra

Lilo & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch 2

Lion King

Little Mermaid

Luca

Masters of the Universe

Meet the Robinsons

Murdoch Mysteries

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

Oliver & Company

Peter Rabbit

Pinocchio

Pocahontas

Pocahontas 2

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Rescuers

Rescuers 2

Robotech

Sleeping Beauty

Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs

Space Jam

Star Trek – Enterprise

Sword in the Stone

Tangled

Treasure Planet

Ultraman

When Hope Calls

World, the Flesh & the Devil

Wreck It Ralph

Music

Black Album by Metallica

Buena Vista Social Club

In These Silent Days by Brandi Carlile

