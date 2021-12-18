Large Print:

Big little spies / Krista Davis

Crosshairs / Patricia Bradley

Dark intercept / Brian Andrews

Dime novelist / Clay More

East end / Jason Allen

Fighting tenderfoot / William MacLeod Raine

Fox crossing / Melinda Metz

Harvest of love / Marta Perry

Her new story / Laura Bradford

Hidden / Laura Griffin

Hostile hills / E.E. Halleran

Mistletoe miracles / Jodi Thomas

Nameless ones / John Connolly

Noel letters / Richard Paul Evans

Oh William! / Elizabeth Strout

Provenance / Carla Laureano

Renegade gun / Ray Hogan

Riverbend gap / Denise Hunter

Romancing of Evangeline Ipswich

Scarred vessels / Elaine Marie Cooper

Shadows of men / Abir Mukherjee

Showdown / Allan Vaughan Elston

There is a season / Andrea Boeshaar

To the river’s end / William Johnstone

Vanishing museum on the Rue Mistral / M.L. Longworth

Wait for it / Jenn McKinlay

Adult Fiction:

Free fall & Home fire inferno / Suzanne Brockmann

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Light for all / Margarita Engle

