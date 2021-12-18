Large Print:
Big little spies / Krista Davis
Crosshairs / Patricia Bradley
Dark intercept / Brian Andrews
Dime novelist / Clay More
East end / Jason Allen
Fighting tenderfoot / William MacLeod Raine
Fox crossing / Melinda Metz
Harvest of love / Marta Perry
Her new story / Laura Bradford
Hidden / Laura Griffin
Hostile hills / E.E. Halleran
Mistletoe miracles / Jodi Thomas
Nameless ones / John Connolly
Noel letters / Richard Paul Evans
Oh William! / Elizabeth Strout
Provenance / Carla Laureano
Renegade gun / Ray Hogan
Riverbend gap / Denise Hunter
Romancing of Evangeline Ipswich
Scarred vessels / Elaine Marie Cooper
Shadows of men / Abir Mukherjee
Showdown / Allan Vaughan Elston
There is a season / Andrea Boeshaar
To the river’s end / William Johnstone
Vanishing museum on the Rue Mistral / M.L. Longworth
Wait for it / Jenn McKinlay
Adult Fiction:
Free fall & Home fire inferno / Suzanne Brockmann
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Light for all / Margarita Engle
