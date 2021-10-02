Large Print:
Cloud cuckoo land / Anthony Doerr
Forgotten in death / J. D. Robb
Madness of crowds / Louise Penny
Wish / Nicholas Sparks
Adult Fiction:
Black girls must die exhausted / Jayne Allen
Christmas wedding guest / Susan Mallery
Cloud cuckoo land / Anthony Doerr
Ex hex / Erin Sterling
Keep me warm at Christmas / Brenda Novak
Last graduate / Naomi Novik
Last house on Needless Street / Catriona Ward
Light from uncommon stars / Ryka Aoki
Mad women’s ball / Victoria Mas
Man who died twice / Richard Osman
Midnight dance / Joanna Politano
Mile high with a vampire / Lynsay Sands
Once in a lifetime / Mary Monroe
Santa cruise / Fern Michaels
Santa suit / Mary Kay Andrews
Show girl / Nicola Harrison
Spark / Helen Hardt
Stealth attack / John Gilstrap
Summer sons / Lee Mandelo
Unknown / Heather Graham
When ghosts come home / Wiley Cash
Wish / Nicholas Sparks
Adult Non-Fiction:
Believing / Anita Hill
Feeding the soul / Tabitha Brown
Forever young / Hayley Mills
If God is love, don’t be a jerk / John Pavlovitz
Matter of Black lives / Jelani Cobb
Please don’t sit on my bed in your outside clothes / Phoebe Robinson
Promise me that you will sing about me / Miles Marshall Lewis
Quick fix kitchen / Tia Mowry
Rage of innocence / Kristin Henning
Rationality / Steven Pinker
Robert E Lee / Allen C. Guelzo
Trisha’s kitchen / Trisha Yearwood
Unrequited infatuations / Steve Van Zandt
Voices from the pandemic / Eli Saslow
Women, food, & hormones / Sara Gottfried
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Amira & Hamza: the war to save the worlds / Samira Ahmed
As good as dead / Holly Jackson
Beast boy loves Raven / Kami Garcia
Beast warrior / Nahoko Uehashi
Beasts of prey / Ayana Gray
Beatryce prophecy / Kate DiCamillo
Creatures of the flood / Erin Hunter
Cursed carnival and other calamities / Rick Riordan
Dark rise / C. S. Pacat
Eva’s new pet / Rebecca Elliott
Investigators: ants in our pants / John Green
Once upon a broken heart / Stephanie Garber
Once upon a camel / Kathi Appelt
Pony / R. J. Palacio
Secret shared / Patricia MacLachlan
Steelstriker / Marie Lu
Tale of sorcery / Chris Colfer
Movies and TV series:
4400
Alias
Black Widow
Five Easy Pieces
Friends
Get Smart
Ghost World
Grudge
Lost Boys
Ponyo
Prime Suspect
Princess Mononoke
Spirited Away
Transformers – Dark of the Moon
Unforgotten
West Wing
Zack Snyder’s Justice League
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.