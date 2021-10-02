Large Print:

Cloud cuckoo land / Anthony Doerr

Forgotten in death / J. D. Robb

Madness of crowds / Louise Penny

Wish / Nicholas Sparks

Adult Fiction:

Black girls must die exhausted / Jayne Allen

Christmas wedding guest / Susan Mallery

Cloud cuckoo land / Anthony Doerr

Ex hex / Erin Sterling

Keep me warm at Christmas / Brenda Novak

Last graduate / Naomi Novik

Last house on Needless Street / Catriona Ward

Light from uncommon stars / Ryka Aoki

Mad women’s ball / Victoria Mas

Man who died twice / Richard Osman

Midnight dance / Joanna Politano

Mile high with a vampire / Lynsay Sands

Once in a lifetime / Mary Monroe

Santa cruise / Fern Michaels

Santa suit / Mary Kay Andrews

Show girl / Nicola Harrison

Spark / Helen Hardt

Stealth attack / John Gilstrap

Summer sons / Lee Mandelo

Unknown / Heather Graham

When ghosts come home / Wiley Cash

Wish / Nicholas Sparks

Adult Non-Fiction:

Believing / Anita Hill

Feeding the soul / Tabitha Brown

Forever young / Hayley Mills

If God is love, don’t be a jerk / John Pavlovitz

Matter of Black lives / Jelani Cobb

Please don’t sit on my bed in your outside clothes / Phoebe Robinson

Promise me that you will sing about me / Miles Marshall Lewis

Quick fix kitchen / Tia Mowry

Rage of innocence / Kristin Henning

Rationality / Steven Pinker

Robert E Lee / Allen C. Guelzo

Trisha’s kitchen / Trisha Yearwood

Unrequited infatuations / Steve Van Zandt

Voices from the pandemic / Eli Saslow

Women, food, & hormones / Sara Gottfried

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Amira & Hamza: the war to save the worlds / Samira Ahmed

As good as dead / Holly Jackson

Beast boy loves Raven / Kami Garcia

Beast warrior / Nahoko Uehashi

Beasts of prey / Ayana Gray

Beatryce prophecy / Kate DiCamillo

Creatures of the flood / Erin Hunter

Cursed carnival and other calamities / Rick Riordan

Dark rise / C. S. Pacat

Eva’s new pet / Rebecca Elliott

Investigators: ants in our pants / John Green

Once upon a broken heart / Stephanie Garber

Once upon a camel / Kathi Appelt

Pony / R. J. Palacio

Secret shared / Patricia MacLachlan

Steelstriker / Marie Lu

Tale of sorcery / Chris Colfer

Movies and TV series:

4400

Alias

Black Widow

Five Easy Pieces

Friends

Get Smart

Ghost World

Grudge

Lost Boys

Ponyo

Prime Suspect

Princess Mononoke

Spirited Away

Transformers – Dark of the Moon

Unforgotten

West Wing

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

