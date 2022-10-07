Large Print:
Endless summer / Elin Hilderbrand
Our missing hearts / Celeste Ng
Righteous prey / John Sandford
Twelve topsy-turvy very messy days of Christmas / James Patterson
Adult Fiction:
Across the horizon / Aly Martinez
Bernice runs away / Talya Tate Boerner
Blackmail and bibingka / Mia Manansala
Brideshead revisited / Evelyn Waugh
Bycatch / Alexander Blevens
Color line / Igiaba Scego
Dark Alpha’s passion / Donna Grant
Daughter of darkness / Terry Brooks
Difference between somebody and someone / Aly Martinez
Difference between someday and forever / Aly Martinez
Difference between somehow and someway / Aly Martinez
Dowry of blood / S. T. Gibson
Endless summer / Elin Hilderbrand
Extraordinary powers / Joseph Finder
Flare / Helen Hardt
Hero of this book / Elizabeth McCracken
Hester / Laurie Lico Albanese
Home sweet Christmas / Susan Mallery
Jackal / Erin Adams
Lark ascending / Silas House
Love and other words / Christina Lauren
Mad honey / Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan
Murder on the Spanish Seas / Wendy Church
Mythology class / Arnold Arre
Nights of plague / Orhan Pamuk
Nowhere safe / Kate Bold
Our missing hearts / Celeste Ng
Righteous prey / John Sandford
Station eternity / Mur Lafferty
Twelve topsy-turvy very messy days of Christmas / James Patterson
Under the starry skies / Tracie Peterson
Vicious circle / Katherine St. John
Adult Non-Fiction:
American midnight / Adam Hochschild
Awakenings / Oliver Sacks
Building a parenting agreement that works / Mimi Lee
Castle Rock kitchen / Theresa Carle-Sanders
Confidence man / Maggie Haberman
Cooking from the spirit / Tabitha Brown
Discipline is destiny / Ryan Holiday
Don’t text your ex happy birthday / Nick Viall
Family values / Charles Sophy
Fight for privacy / Danielle Keats Citron
Fodor essential Ireland / Fodor
Home is where the eggs are / Molly Yeh
How we live is how we die / Pema Chodron
Illustrated Black history / George McCalman
Over my dead body / Greg Melville
Represent yourself in court / Paul Bergman
Rick Steves Paris / Rick Steves
What young children need you to know / Bridgett Miller
Juvenile and Young Adult:
After-room / Maile Meloy
Bhai for now / Maleeha Siddiqui
First to die at the end / Adam Silvera
Golden key / Geronimo Stilton
Good night stories for rebel girls / Jess Harrington
Leon the extraordinary / Jamar Nicholas
Marya Khan and the incredible henna party / Saadia Faruqi
Max Meow taco time machine / John Gallagher
Monarch rising / Harper Glenn
Moonflower / Kacen Callender
Narwhalicorn and Jelly / Ben Clanton
Poodle of doom / Susan Tan
Pug’s road trip / Kyla May
Scatter of light / Malinda Lo
Spies, soldiers, couriers, and saboteurs / K. M. Waldvogel
Two degrees / Adam Gratz
Movies and TV series:
Bad Santa
Bates Motel
Billy Jack
Black Phone
Casper
Charlie Brown – Christmas
Charlie Brown – Thanksgiving
Cobra Kai
Des
Elvis
Emmet Otter’s Jugband Christmas
Happening
Muppet Christmas Carol
Nevers
Pokemon Journeys – Legends of Galar
Rome
Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island
Scooby-Doo Return to Zombie Island
Something Wicked this Way Comes
Vengeance
Vikings
Watcher
Watcher in the Woods
Where the Crawdads Sing
Wildcats
