Large Print:
How Snowball stole Christmas / Kristen McKanagh
It starts with us / Colleen Hoover
Perfect assassin / James Patterson
Rose code / Kate Quinn
Adult Fiction:
All the blood we share / Camilla Bruce
Alone with you in the ether / Olivie Blake
Astrid Parker doesn’t fail / Ashley Herring Blake
Beneath his silence / Hannah Linder
Big chicas don’t cry / Annette Chavez Macias
Cabin at the end of the train / Michael Ivanov
Choice / Nora Roberts
Christmas memory / Richard Paul Evans
Coming home / Shelley Shepard Gray
Cruel winter of the mountain man / William Johnstone
Dark room / Lisa Gray
Death by smoothie / Laura Levine
Defending Alice / Richard Stratton
Factory girls / Michelle Gallen
Flight risk / Cherie Priest
Fox tales / Tomihiko Morimi
Heir of Caladan / Brian Herbert
Hunting time / Jeffery Deaver
King of battle and blood / Scarlett St. Clair
Leopard’s scar / Christine Feehan
Like the wind / Robin Lee Hatcher
Lindbergh nanny / Mariah Fredericks
Mint chocolate murder / Meri Allen
NYPD Red 7: the murder sorority / Marshall Karp
Perfect assassin / James Patterson
Personal assistant / Kimberly Belle
Reluctant countess / Eloisa James
Rich blood / Robert Bailey
Serpent in heaven / Charlaine Harris
Star Wars Convergence / Zoraida Cordova
Thousand eyes / A.K. Larkwood
Tread of angels / Rebecca Roanhorse
Twisted lies / Ana Huang
Two wrongs make a right / Chloe Liese
Whittiers / Danielle Steel
World of curiosities / Louise Penny
Adult Non-Fiction:
15-minute ink landscapes / Rosa Hoehn
Bibi / Benjamin Netanyahu
Butts / Heather Radke
Con/artist / Tony Tetro
Fodor essential Costa Rica / Fodor
Fodor essential Japan / Fodor
Fodor New York City / Fodor
Forever witness / Edward Humes
Frommer’s New York City / Frommer
G-man / Beverly Gage
How to stand up to a dictator / Maria Ressa
I’m wearing tunics now / Wendi Aarons
Invasion / Luke Harding
Knot bad amigurumi / Vincent Green-Hite
Marie Kondo’s kurashi at home / Marie Kondo
Mastering diabetes / Cyrus Khambatta
One jump at a time / Nathan Chen
Rick Steves Italy / Rick Steves
Self-talk workout / Rachel Goldsmith Turow
Smitten Kitchen keepers / Deb Perelman
Stars undying / Emery Robin
Swagger / Jimmy Johnson
Two old broads / M.E. Hecht and Whoopi Goldberg
Unknowns / Patrick K. O’Donnell
Working girls / Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova
Year of the puppy / Alexandra Horowitz
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Alone / Megan Freeman
Big Nate prank you very much / Lincoln Peirce
Cat Kid comic club: collaborations / Dav Pilkey
Crumbs / Danie Stirling
Do-over / Lynn Painter
Dungeon club roll call / Molly Knox Ostertag
Five survive / Holly Jackson
Invisible / Christina Diaz Gonzalez
Luminaries / Susan Dennard
Ones we burn / Rebecca Mix
Polter-ghost problem / Betsy Uhrig
Teens’ guide to college and career planning / Peterson’s
Thousand heartbeats / Kiera Cass
We deserve monuments / Jas Hammonds
Welcome to Feral / Mark Fearing
Movies and TV series:
Death in Paradise
Emily the Criminal
Fall
Last Man on Earth
Paranorman
Power of the Dog
Scooby-Doo
Scorpion King – Quest for Power
Sea of Trees
Sesame Street – My Favorite Holidays
Straight Story
Titans
Vanilla Sky
Music:
Blues Don’t Lie – Buddy Guy
Wish – Cure
