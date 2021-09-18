Adult Fiction:
If ur stabby / Kaz Windness
Education of Nevada Duncan / Carl Weber
Hostile intent / Lynette Eason
Apples never fall / Liane Moriarty
Faerie hounds of York / Arden Powell
Harlem shuffle / Colson Whitehead
Healing of Natalie Curtis / Jane Kirkpatrick
Her perfect life / Hank Phillippi Ryan
A lot like adios / Alexis Daria
Love hypothesis / Ali Hazelwood
Missing / Kiersten Modglin
My sweet girl / Amanda Jayatissa
Ugly American / Eugene Burdick
Wrong end of the telescope / Rabih Alameddine
Adult Non-Fiction:
Family Roe / Joshua Prager
Fuzz / Mary Roach
Naturally delicious dinners / Danny Seo
Travels with George / Nathaniel Philbrick
Unbound / Tarana Burke
You got anything stronger / Gabrielle Union
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Bad sister / Charise Mericle Harper
Dark and starless forest / Sarah Hollowell
Egg marks the spot / Amy Timberlake
Judy Moody in a Monday mood / Megan McDonald
Kneel / Candace Buford
Last kids on Earth and the doomsday race / Max Brallier
Stick dog comes to town / Tom Watson
White smoke / Tiffany Jackson
Audiobooks:
Shadow / James Patterson
Movies and TV series:
4,400
American in Paris
Bon Voyage, Charlie Brown
Boy Named Charlie Brown
Bringing Up Baby
Chicken Run
Gamera
Get Smart
Gilmore Girls
Grimm’s Fairy Tale Classics
Jurassic World
Justice League
Longmire
Men in Black
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Rizzoli & Isles
Scenes from a Marriage
Snoopy, Come Home
Unforgotten
Music:
Catspaw – Matthew Sweet
Mercury Act I – Imagine Dragons
Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band – The Beatles
