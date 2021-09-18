Adult Fiction:

If ur stabby / Kaz Windness

Education of Nevada Duncan / Carl Weber

Hostile intent / Lynette Eason

Apples never fall / Liane Moriarty

Faerie hounds of York / Arden Powell

Harlem shuffle / Colson Whitehead

Healing of Natalie Curtis / Jane Kirkpatrick

Her perfect life / Hank Phillippi Ryan

A lot like adios / Alexis Daria

Love hypothesis / Ali Hazelwood

Missing / Kiersten Modglin

My sweet girl / Amanda Jayatissa

Ugly American / Eugene Burdick

Wrong end of the telescope / Rabih Alameddine

Adult Non-Fiction:

Family Roe / Joshua Prager

Fuzz / Mary Roach

Naturally delicious dinners / Danny Seo

Travels with George / Nathaniel Philbrick

Unbound / Tarana Burke

You got anything stronger / Gabrielle Union

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Bad sister / Charise Mericle Harper

Dark and starless forest / Sarah Hollowell

Egg marks the spot / Amy Timberlake

Judy Moody in a Monday mood / Megan McDonald

Kneel / Candace Buford

Last kids on Earth and the doomsday race / Max Brallier

Stick dog comes to town / Tom Watson

White smoke / Tiffany Jackson

Audiobooks:

Shadow / James Patterson

Movies and TV series:

4,400

American in Paris

Bon Voyage, Charlie Brown

Boy Named Charlie Brown

Bringing Up Baby

Chicken Run

Gamera

Get Smart

Gilmore Girls

Grimm’s Fairy Tale Classics

Jurassic World

Justice League

Longmire

Men in Black

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Rizzoli & Isles

Scenes from a Marriage

Snoopy, Come Home

Unforgotten

Music:

Catspaw – Matthew Sweet

Mercury Act I – Imagine Dragons

Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band – The Beatles

