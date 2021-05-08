Large Print:

21st birthday / James Patterson

Finding Ashley / Danielle Steel

Sooley / John Grisham

Adult Fiction:

21st birthday / James Patterson

Aftermath / Terri Blackstock

Ariadne / Jennifer Saint

Arsenic and adobo / Mia Manansala

Basil’s war / Stephen Hunter

Bookshop of second chances / Jackie Fraser

Devil’s hand / Jack Carr

Dog’s courage / W. Bruce Cameron

Dungeon crawl / Annie Bellet

Family reunion / Nancy Thayer

Find you first / Linwood Barclay

Girl who died / Ragnar Jonasson

Girl with stars in her eyes / Xio Axelrod

Great circle / Maggie Shipstead

Hour of the witch / Chris Bohjalian

House in the land of Shinar / Bernadette Miller

Jam and jelly nook / Amy Clipston

Just last night / Mhairi McFarlane

Lady has a past / Amanda Quick

Last green valley / Mark Sullivan

Last thing he told me / Laura Dave

Most beautiful girl in Cuba / Chanel Cleeton

Newcomer / Mary Kay Andrews

Olympus, Texas / Stacey Swann

Popisho / Leone Ross

Project hail Mary / Andy Weir

Robert B. Parker’s Payback / Robert B. Parker

Secrets of happiness / Joan Silber

Sorrowland / Rivers Solomon

Summer on the bluffs / Sunny Hostin

They never learn / Layne Fargo

Time for everything / Juliette Duncan

Tiny tales / Alexander McCall Smith

Tokyo Ueon Station / Yu Miri

Wika / Thomas Day

Woman with the blue star / Pam Jenoff

Adult Non-Fiction:

Better sleep, better you / Frank Lipman

Bringing up race / Uju Asika

Finding the mother tree / Suzanne Simard

How to deal / Grace Miceli

Killing the mob / Bill O’Reilly

Let’s talk about hard things / Anna Sale

Lifelines / Melissa Bernstein

My time will come / Ian Manuel

Nine / Gwen Strauss

Nine nasty words / John McWhorter

On Juneteenth / Annette Gordon-Reed

Persist / Elizabeth Warren

Premonition / Michael Lewis

Secret history of home economics / Danielle Dreilinger

Secret to superhuman strength / Alison Bechdel

Sharing the covers / Wendy Troxel

Southern entertainer’s cookbook / Courtney Whitmore

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Albert Einstein was a dope? / Dan Gutman

Becoming for young readers / Michelle Obama

Best nerds forever / James Patterson

Block / Ben Oliver

Brick by brick / Charles R. Smith

Chlorine sky / Mahogany L. Browne

Counting down with you / Tashie Bhuiyan

Ember of night / Molly E. Lee

Fearless / Kenny Porter

Felix ever after / Kacen Callender

From seeds to swords / Cube Kid

Gumdrop angel / Scott Cawthon

Last fallen star / Graci Kim

Last gate of the emperor / Kwame Mbalia

Legend of the dragon slayer / Brandon Mull

Maybe maybe Marisol Rainey / Erin Entrada Kelly

Mia’s sweet surprises / Coco Simon

Minecraft bite-size builds / Mojang Ab

Muhammad Ali was a chicken? / Dan Gutman

Narwhal I’m around / Aaron Reynolds

Ones we’re meant to find / Joan He

Panther tales / Zoe Potter

Path of the diamond / Cube Kid

Poison priestess / Lana Popovic

Realm breaker / Victoria Aveyard

Reset day / Carly Anne West

Secret blade / Tricia Levenseller

Sunkissed / Kasie West

Take me home tonight / Morgan Matson

Take three girls / Cath Crowley

Truly Tyler / Terri Libenson

Uncomfortable conversations with a black boy / Emmanuel Acho

We got game / Aileen Weintraub

Who is Dwayne the Rock Johnson? / James Buckley

Willa of Dark Hollow / Robert Beatty

Movies and TV series:

3:10 to Yuma

Adventures of Captain Marvel

Baby Mama

Blue Bloods

Courier

Good Fight

Justice League – New Frontier

LEGO Movie

Lone Survivor

Lovecraft Country

Memories of Murder

Mission Impossible

My Little Pony – Friendship is Magic

Once Upon a Time in America

Reign Over Me

Secondhand Lions

Shakespeare & Hathaway

Synchronic

Tesla

Music:

Texas Willie / Willie Nelson

They’re Calling Me Home / Rhiannon Giddens

Turn Up That Dial / The Dropkick Murphys

When It’s All Said & Done / Giveon

Young In My Head / Starflyer 59

