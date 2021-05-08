Large Print:
21st birthday / James Patterson
Finding Ashley / Danielle Steel
Sooley / John Grisham
Adult Fiction:
21st birthday / James Patterson
Aftermath / Terri Blackstock
Ariadne / Jennifer Saint
Arsenic and adobo / Mia Manansala
Basil’s war / Stephen Hunter
Bookshop of second chances / Jackie Fraser
Devil’s hand / Jack Carr
Dog’s courage / W. Bruce Cameron
Dungeon crawl / Annie Bellet
Family reunion / Nancy Thayer
Find you first / Linwood Barclay
Girl who died / Ragnar Jonasson
Girl with stars in her eyes / Xio Axelrod
Great circle / Maggie Shipstead
Hour of the witch / Chris Bohjalian
House in the land of Shinar / Bernadette Miller
Jam and jelly nook / Amy Clipston
Just last night / Mhairi McFarlane
Lady has a past / Amanda Quick
Last green valley / Mark Sullivan
Last thing he told me / Laura Dave
Most beautiful girl in Cuba / Chanel Cleeton
Newcomer / Mary Kay Andrews
Olympus, Texas / Stacey Swann
Popisho / Leone Ross
Project hail Mary / Andy Weir
Robert B. Parker’s Payback / Robert B. Parker
Secrets of happiness / Joan Silber
Sorrowland / Rivers Solomon
Summer on the bluffs / Sunny Hostin
They never learn / Layne Fargo
Time for everything / Juliette Duncan
Tiny tales / Alexander McCall Smith
Tokyo Ueon Station / Yu Miri
Wika / Thomas Day
Woman with the blue star / Pam Jenoff
Adult Non-Fiction:
Better sleep, better you / Frank Lipman
Bringing up race / Uju Asika
Finding the mother tree / Suzanne Simard
How to deal / Grace Miceli
Killing the mob / Bill O’Reilly
Let’s talk about hard things / Anna Sale
Lifelines / Melissa Bernstein
My time will come / Ian Manuel
Nine / Gwen Strauss
Nine nasty words / John McWhorter
On Juneteenth / Annette Gordon-Reed
Persist / Elizabeth Warren
Premonition / Michael Lewis
Secret history of home economics / Danielle Dreilinger
Secret to superhuman strength / Alison Bechdel
Sharing the covers / Wendy Troxel
Southern entertainer’s cookbook / Courtney Whitmore
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Albert Einstein was a dope? / Dan Gutman
Becoming for young readers / Michelle Obama
Best nerds forever / James Patterson
Block / Ben Oliver
Brick by brick / Charles R. Smith
Chlorine sky / Mahogany L. Browne
Counting down with you / Tashie Bhuiyan
Ember of night / Molly E. Lee
Fearless / Kenny Porter
Felix ever after / Kacen Callender
From seeds to swords / Cube Kid
Gumdrop angel / Scott Cawthon
Last fallen star / Graci Kim
Last gate of the emperor / Kwame Mbalia
Legend of the dragon slayer / Brandon Mull
Maybe maybe Marisol Rainey / Erin Entrada Kelly
Mia’s sweet surprises / Coco Simon
Minecraft bite-size builds / Mojang Ab
Muhammad Ali was a chicken? / Dan Gutman
Narwhal I’m around / Aaron Reynolds
Ones we’re meant to find / Joan He
Panther tales / Zoe Potter
Path of the diamond / Cube Kid
Poison priestess / Lana Popovic
Realm breaker / Victoria Aveyard
Reset day / Carly Anne West
Secret blade / Tricia Levenseller
Sunkissed / Kasie West
Take me home tonight / Morgan Matson
Take three girls / Cath Crowley
Truly Tyler / Terri Libenson
Uncomfortable conversations with a black boy / Emmanuel Acho
We got game / Aileen Weintraub
Who is Dwayne the Rock Johnson? / James Buckley
Willa of Dark Hollow / Robert Beatty
Movies and TV series:
3:10 to Yuma
Adventures of Captain Marvel
Baby Mama
Blue Bloods
Courier
Good Fight
Justice League – New Frontier
LEGO Movie
Lone Survivor
Lovecraft Country
Memories of Murder
Mission Impossible
My Little Pony – Friendship is Magic
Once Upon a Time in America
Reign Over Me
Secondhand Lions
Shakespeare & Hathaway
Synchronic
Tesla
Music:
Texas Willie / Willie Nelson
They’re Calling Me Home / Rhiannon Giddens
Turn Up That Dial / The Dropkick Murphys
When It’s All Said & Done / Giveon
Young In My Head / Starflyer 59
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.