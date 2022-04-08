Large Print

Deadly companions / Nelson Nye

Gun grudge / Walt Coburn

Shadows reel / C. J. Box

Sum of all kisses / Julia Quinn

Adult Fiction

Atomic Anna / Rachel Barenbaum

Candy house / Jennifer Egan

Christmas cocoa murder / Carlene O’Connor

Crimson summer / Heather Graham

Family affair / Robyn Carr

Four treasures of the sky / Jenny Zhang

In a garden burning gold / Rory Power

Lessons in chemistry / Bonnie Garmus

Lifeguards / Amanda Eyre Ward

Lover arisen / J. R. Ward

Memphis / Tara M. Stringfellow

Murder on an Irish farm / Carlene O’Connor

My darling husband / Kimberly Belle

Narrow door / Joanne Harris

Once a thief / Christopher Reich

Portrait of a thief / Grace D. Li

Rib king / Ladee Hubbard

River wild / Ken Bridge

Sea glass cottage / Irene Hannon

Sea of tranquility / Emily St. John Mandel

Shadow house / Anna Downes

Sign for home / Blair Fell

Sister stardust / Jane Green

Star Wars: the fallen star / Claudia Gray

Summer on the island / Brenda Novak

To marry and meddle / Martha Waters

True biz / Sara Novic

Wedding crasher / Mia Sosa

When blood lies / C. S. Harris

Young Mungo / Douglas Stuart

Younger wife / Sally Hepworth

Adult Non-Fiction

After trauma / Ali W. Rothrock

America goddam / Treva B. Lindsey

Arrival stories / Amy Schumer

Bittersweet / Susan Cain

Blessings for the long night / Jessica Kantrowitz

Different / Frans de Wall

Easy beauty / Chloe Cooper Jones

Fat girls hiking / Summer Michaud-Skog

I guess I haven’t learned that yet / Shauna Niequist

Korean American: food that tastes like home / Eric Kim

Life force / Tony Robbins

Lightmaker’s manifesto / Karen Walrond

Modern proper / Holly Erickson

Murder book / Hilary Fitzgerald Campbell

Practically vegan / Nisha Melvani

Riverman / Ben McGrath

Shaq’s family style / Shaquille O’Neal

This book won’t make you happy / Niro Feliciano

Time is a mother / Ocean Vuong

Trayvon generation / Elizabeth Alexander

Juvenile and Young Adult

143 story treehouse / Andy Griffiths

Anglerfish / Elaine Alexander

Another castle / Paulina Ganucheau

Aru Shah and the nectar of immortality / Roshani Chokshi

Duet for home / Karina Yan Glaser

Exquisite / Suzanne Slade

Faithless hawk / Margaret Owen

Flames of hope / Tui T. Sutherland

Forgotten maze / Stephanie Cooke

Middle school misadventures: dance disaster / Jason Platt

Once upon a Tim / Stuart Gibbs

Packing for Mars for kids / Mary Roach

Realm of the blue mist / Amy Kim Kibuishi

Sato the rabbit: the moon / Yuki Ainoya

Scout is not a band kid / Jade Armstrong

She gets the girl / Rachael Lippincott

Star Wars: midnight horizon / Daniel Jose Older

Teddy Roosevelt was a moose? Dan Gutman

Took / Mary Downing Hahn

Warriors: a starless clan: river / Erin Hunter

Witchlings / Claribel Ortega

Youngbloods / Scott Westerfeld

Movies and TV series

Around the World in 80 Days

Bae Wolf

Centennial

Dexter

Follow that Dream

Homeland

Poetic Justice

Scream

Star Trek – Deep Space Nine

Star Trek - Voyager

Supergirl

Young Rock

