Large Print
Deadly companions / Nelson Nye
Gun grudge / Walt Coburn
Shadows reel / C. J. Box
Sum of all kisses / Julia Quinn
Adult Fiction
Atomic Anna / Rachel Barenbaum
Candy house / Jennifer Egan
Christmas cocoa murder / Carlene O’Connor
Crimson summer / Heather Graham
Family affair / Robyn Carr
Four treasures of the sky / Jenny Zhang
In a garden burning gold / Rory Power
Lessons in chemistry / Bonnie Garmus
Lifeguards / Amanda Eyre Ward
Lover arisen / J. R. Ward
Memphis / Tara M. Stringfellow
Murder on an Irish farm / Carlene O’Connor
My darling husband / Kimberly Belle
Narrow door / Joanne Harris
Once a thief / Christopher Reich
Portrait of a thief / Grace D. Li
Rib king / Ladee Hubbard
River wild / Ken Bridge
Sea glass cottage / Irene Hannon
Sea of tranquility / Emily St. John Mandel
Shadow house / Anna Downes
Sign for home / Blair Fell
Sister stardust / Jane Green
Star Wars: the fallen star / Claudia Gray
Summer on the island / Brenda Novak
To marry and meddle / Martha Waters
True biz / Sara Novic
Wedding crasher / Mia Sosa
When blood lies / C. S. Harris
Young Mungo / Douglas Stuart
Younger wife / Sally Hepworth
Adult Non-Fiction
After trauma / Ali W. Rothrock
America goddam / Treva B. Lindsey
Arrival stories / Amy Schumer
Bittersweet / Susan Cain
Blessings for the long night / Jessica Kantrowitz
Different / Frans de Wall
Easy beauty / Chloe Cooper Jones
Fat girls hiking / Summer Michaud-Skog
I guess I haven’t learned that yet / Shauna Niequist
Korean American: food that tastes like home / Eric Kim
Life force / Tony Robbins
Lightmaker’s manifesto / Karen Walrond
Modern proper / Holly Erickson
Murder book / Hilary Fitzgerald Campbell
Practically vegan / Nisha Melvani
Riverman / Ben McGrath
Shaq’s family style / Shaquille O’Neal
This book won’t make you happy / Niro Feliciano
Time is a mother / Ocean Vuong
Trayvon generation / Elizabeth Alexander
Juvenile and Young Adult
143 story treehouse / Andy Griffiths
Anglerfish / Elaine Alexander
Another castle / Paulina Ganucheau
Aru Shah and the nectar of immortality / Roshani Chokshi
Duet for home / Karina Yan Glaser
Exquisite / Suzanne Slade
Faithless hawk / Margaret Owen
Flames of hope / Tui T. Sutherland
Forgotten maze / Stephanie Cooke
Middle school misadventures: dance disaster / Jason Platt
Once upon a Tim / Stuart Gibbs
Packing for Mars for kids / Mary Roach
Realm of the blue mist / Amy Kim Kibuishi
Sato the rabbit: the moon / Yuki Ainoya
Scout is not a band kid / Jade Armstrong
She gets the girl / Rachael Lippincott
Star Wars: midnight horizon / Daniel Jose Older
Teddy Roosevelt was a moose? Dan Gutman
Took / Mary Downing Hahn
Warriors: a starless clan: river / Erin Hunter
Witchlings / Claribel Ortega
Youngbloods / Scott Westerfeld
Movies and TV series
Around the World in 80 Days
Bae Wolf
Centennial
Dexter
Follow that Dream
Homeland
Poetic Justice
Scream
Star Trek – Deep Space Nine
Star Trek - Voyager
Supergirl
Young Rock
