Large Print:

22 seconds / James Patterson

Adult Fiction:

22 seconds / James Patterson

Aunt Dimity and the enchanted cottage / Nancy Atherton

Book lovers / Emily Henry

Book of night / Holly Black

Book woman’s daughter / Kim Michele Richardson

Chef’s kiss / T. J. Alexander

Companion piece / Ali Smith

Dreadful meow-ment / Bellamy Bloom

Girl behind the gates / Brenda Davies

Hacienda / Isabel Cañas

Homewreckers / Mary Kay Andrews

Love marriage / Monica Ali

Magpie / Elizabeth Day

Murder of Mr. Wickham / Claudia Gray

Murder on Madison Square / Victoria Thompson

Paris showroom / Juliet Blackwell

Part of your world / Abby Jimenez

Remarkably bright creatures / Shelby Van Pelt

Robert B Parker’s revenge tour / Mike Lupica

Seasonal fears / Seanan McGuire

Summer love / Nancy Thayer

View from Coral Cove / Amy Clipston

When she dreams / Amanda Quick

When women were dragons / Kelly Barnhill

Adult Non-Fiction:

Durable trades / Rory Groves

Fly girl / Ann Hood

Girl I never knew / LaDonna Humphrey

Gutsy / Leah Katz

Hawk’s way / Sy Montgomery

How to prevent the next pandemic / Bill Gates

Killing the killers / Bill O’Reilly

Lazy genius kitchen / Kendra Adachi

Mi cocina / Rick Martinez

Mindful grandparent / Marilyn Chandler McEntyre

My seven black fathers / Will Jawando

Out of the corner / Jennifer Grey

Outdoor kids in an inside world / Steven Rinella

Overthinking about you / Allison Raskin

Psalms / Dietrich Bonhoeffer

Still just a geek / Wil Wheaton

This will not pass / Jonathan Martin

Juvenile and Young Adult:

1:35 AM / Scott Cawthon

Aristokittens: welcome to the Creature Café / Jennifer Castle

Blackbird / Scott Cawthon

Bravely / Maggie Stiefvater

Bunny call / Scott Cawthon

Burn down, rise up / Vincent Tirado

Family of liars / E. Lockhart

I kissed Shara Wheeler / Casey McQuiston

Marvellers / Dhonielle Clayton

Miss Quinces / Kat Fajardo

Mr. Lemoncello’s very first game / Chris Grabenstein

My own lightning / Lauren Wolk

Remarkably Ruby / Terri Libenson

Skandar and the unicorn thief / A. F. Steadman

Step closer / Scott Cawthon

Wildseed witch / Marti Dumas

Movies and TV series:

An American in Paris

Blade

Captain America – The Winter Soldier

Chasing Amy

Drive

Edge of Tomorrow

Facing the Giants

Fahrenheit 451

Fear the Walking Dead

Fight Club

Game of Thrones

Head of State

Heroes

Hunger Games

Incredible Hulk

Insidious – Chapter 3

Jurassic Park

King Kong

Looper

Mummy

Music Man

National Treasure

Wizard of Oz

Music:

Equals / Ed Sheeran

Macon / Jason Aldean

Music of the Spheres / Coldplay

SongWrightsApothecaryLab / Esperanza Spalding

Star-Crossed / Kacey Musgraves

