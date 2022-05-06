Large Print:
22 seconds / James Patterson
Adult Fiction:
22 seconds / James Patterson
Aunt Dimity and the enchanted cottage / Nancy Atherton
Book lovers / Emily Henry
Book of night / Holly Black
Book woman’s daughter / Kim Michele Richardson
Chef’s kiss / T. J. Alexander
Companion piece / Ali Smith
Dreadful meow-ment / Bellamy Bloom
Girl behind the gates / Brenda Davies
Hacienda / Isabel Cañas
Homewreckers / Mary Kay Andrews
Love marriage / Monica Ali
Magpie / Elizabeth Day
Murder of Mr. Wickham / Claudia Gray
Murder on Madison Square / Victoria Thompson
Paris showroom / Juliet Blackwell
Part of your world / Abby Jimenez
Remarkably bright creatures / Shelby Van Pelt
Robert B Parker’s revenge tour / Mike Lupica
Seasonal fears / Seanan McGuire
Summer love / Nancy Thayer
View from Coral Cove / Amy Clipston
When she dreams / Amanda Quick
When women were dragons / Kelly Barnhill
Adult Non-Fiction:
Durable trades / Rory Groves
Fly girl / Ann Hood
Girl I never knew / LaDonna Humphrey
Gutsy / Leah Katz
Hawk’s way / Sy Montgomery
How to prevent the next pandemic / Bill Gates
Killing the killers / Bill O’Reilly
Lazy genius kitchen / Kendra Adachi
Mi cocina / Rick Martinez
Mindful grandparent / Marilyn Chandler McEntyre
My seven black fathers / Will Jawando
Out of the corner / Jennifer Grey
Outdoor kids in an inside world / Steven Rinella
Overthinking about you / Allison Raskin
Psalms / Dietrich Bonhoeffer
Still just a geek / Wil Wheaton
This will not pass / Jonathan Martin
Juvenile and Young Adult:
1:35 AM / Scott Cawthon
Aristokittens: welcome to the Creature Café / Jennifer Castle
Blackbird / Scott Cawthon
Bravely / Maggie Stiefvater
Bunny call / Scott Cawthon
Burn down, rise up / Vincent Tirado
Family of liars / E. Lockhart
I kissed Shara Wheeler / Casey McQuiston
Marvellers / Dhonielle Clayton
Miss Quinces / Kat Fajardo
Mr. Lemoncello’s very first game / Chris Grabenstein
My own lightning / Lauren Wolk
Remarkably Ruby / Terri Libenson
Skandar and the unicorn thief / A. F. Steadman
Step closer / Scott Cawthon
Wildseed witch / Marti Dumas
Movies and TV series:
An American in Paris
Blade
Captain America – The Winter Soldier
Chasing Amy
Drive
Edge of Tomorrow
Facing the Giants
Fahrenheit 451
Fear the Walking Dead
Fight Club
Game of Thrones
Head of State
Heroes
Hunger Games
Incredible Hulk
Insidious – Chapter 3
Jurassic Park
King Kong
Looper
Mummy
Music Man
National Treasure
Wizard of Oz
Music:
Equals / Ed Sheeran
Macon / Jason Aldean
Music of the Spheres / Coldplay
SongWrightsApothecaryLab / Esperanza Spalding
Star-Crossed / Kacey Musgraves
