Large Print:
Dear Santa / Debbie Macomber
Judge’s list / John Grisham
Mercy / David Baldacci
Adult Fiction:
All the feels / Olivia Dade
Clive Cussler’s devil’s sea / Dirk Cussler
Crossings / Alex Landragingood kings
Every / Dave Eggers
Ex libris / Matt Madden
Forget me now / Alana Terry
Guild boss / Jayne Castle
Isolate / L.E. Modesitt
Joy and light bus company / Alexander McCall Smith
Killer research / Jenn McKinlay
Last shadow / Orson Scott Card
Love in the big city / Sang Young Park
Mercy / David Baldacci
Noor / Nnedi Okorafor
Queen of hearts / Rhys Bowen
Secret of snow / Viola Shipman
Singles table / Sara Desai
Termination shock / Neal Stephenson
Thrawn ascendancy / Timothy Zahn
Three hours in Paris / Cara Black
Tom Clancy chain of command / Marc Cameron
Wolf / J.R. Ward
Adult Non-Fiction:
1619 project / Nicole Hannah-Jones
Afro-Indigenous history of the United States / Kyle Mays
Betrayal / Jonathan Karl
Bittman bread / Mark Bittman
Common sense natural beekeeping / Kim Flottum
Deeper the roots / Michael Tubbs
Good kings / Kara Cooney
Jesus followers / Anne Graham Lotz
Midnight in Washington / Adam Schiff
More perfect union / Adam Russell Taylor
Music is history / Questlove
Reclamation / Gayle Jessup White
Spectrum women / Barb Cook
Unguarded / Scottie Pippen
Where the light fell / Philip Yancey
Woke racism / John McWhorter
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Dream portal / Jordan Quinn
Minecraft guide to combat / Mojang
Nobleman’s guide to scandal and shipwrecks / Mackenzi Lee
Other side of the sky / Amie Kaufman
Our violent ends / Chloe Gong
Squad / Maggie Tokuda-Hall
Movies and TV series:
Avengers
Avengers – Age of Ultron
Avengers – Endgame
Black Panther
Blade
Bounty Hunter
Bringing Down the House
Captain America – The First Avenger
Captain America – The Winter Soldier
Captain America – Civil War
Cellular
Eagle Eye
Game Plan
Guardians of the Galaxy
Iron Man
Iron Man 2
Iron Man 3
Stranger Than Fiction
Thor
Thor – Dark World
X-Men – Days of the Future Past
