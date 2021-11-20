Large Print:

Dear Santa / Debbie Macomber

Judge’s list / John Grisham

Mercy / David Baldacci

Adult Fiction:

All the feels / Olivia Dade

Clive Cussler’s devil’s sea / Dirk Cussler

Crossings / Alex Landragingood kings

Every / Dave Eggers

Ex libris / Matt Madden

Forget me now / Alana Terry

Guild boss / Jayne Castle

Isolate / L.E. Modesitt

Joy and light bus company / Alexander McCall Smith

Killer research / Jenn McKinlay

Last shadow / Orson Scott Card

Love in the big city / Sang Young Park

Mercy / David Baldacci

Noor / Nnedi Okorafor

Queen of hearts / Rhys Bowen

Secret of snow / Viola Shipman

Singles table / Sara Desai

Termination shock / Neal Stephenson

Thrawn ascendancy / Timothy Zahn

Three hours in Paris / Cara Black

Tom Clancy chain of command / Marc Cameron

Wolf / J.R. Ward

Adult Non-Fiction:

1619 project / Nicole Hannah-Jones

Afro-Indigenous history of the United States / Kyle Mays

Betrayal / Jonathan Karl

Bittman bread / Mark Bittman

Common sense natural beekeeping / Kim Flottum

Deeper the roots / Michael Tubbs

Good kings / Kara Cooney

Jesus followers / Anne Graham Lotz

Midnight in Washington / Adam Schiff

More perfect union / Adam Russell Taylor

Music is history / Questlove

Reclamation / Gayle Jessup White

Spectrum women / Barb Cook

Unguarded / Scottie Pippen

Where the light fell / Philip Yancey

Woke racism / John McWhorter

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Dream portal / Jordan Quinn

Minecraft guide to combat / Mojang

Nobleman’s guide to scandal and shipwrecks / Mackenzi Lee

Other side of the sky / Amie Kaufman

Our violent ends / Chloe Gong

Squad / Maggie Tokuda-Hall

Movies and TV series:

Avengers

Avengers – Age of Ultron

Avengers – Endgame

Black Panther

Blade

Bounty Hunter

Bringing Down the House

Captain America – The First Avenger

Captain America – The Winter Soldier

Captain America – Civil War

Cellular

Eagle Eye

Game Plan

Guardians of the Galaxy

Iron Man

Iron Man 2

Iron Man 3

Stranger Than Fiction

Thor

Thor – Dark World

X-Men – Days of the Future Past

