Large Print:
Back to the garden / Laurie R. King
Desperation in death / J. D. Robb
Dreamland / Nicholas Sparks
Fairy tale / Stephen King
Girl from Guernica / Karen Robards
Adult Fiction:
All is bright / Raeanne Thayne
Because I could not stop for death / Amanda Flower
Beguiled / Darynda Jones
Betwixt / Darynda Jones
Bewitched / Darynda Jones
Bullet that missed / Richard Osman
Butcher and the wren / Alaina Urquhart
By a river, on a hill / John Durbin Husher
Chasing fireflies / Charles Martin
Christmas at the Cupcake Café / Jenny Colgan
Daphne / Josh Malerman
Deadly appraisal / Jane Cleland
Dreamland / Nicholas Sparks
Drunk on love / Jasmine Guillory
Forsaken country / Allen Eskens
Frederick sisters are living the dream / Jeannie Zusy
Ghost eaters / Clay McLeod Chapman
Have his carcase / Dorothy Sayers
Kiss curse / Erin Sterling
Last dreamwalker / Rita Woods
Ledge / Stacey McEwan
Less is lost / Andrew Sean Greer
Lucy by the sea / Elizabeth Strout
Maybe now / Colleen Hoover
Merry little meet cute / Julie Murphy and Sierra Simone
Mistborn secret history / Brandon Sanderson
Mother daughter traitor spy /Susan Elia MacNeal
Old place / Bobby Finger
People person / Candice Carty-Williams
Perfect marriage / Jeneva Rose
Silver under nightfall / Rin Chupeco
Strong poison / Dorothy Sayers
Sweetwater and the witch / Jayne Castle
Truth to lie for / Anne Perry
Unpleasantness at the Bellona Club / Dorothy Sayers
Viper / J. R. Ward
Whose body / Dorothy Sayers
Witch and the tsar / Olesya Salnikova Gilmore
Adult Non-Fiction:
American sirens / Kevin Hazzard
Art of knitting hats / Courtney Flynn
Big fix / Hal Harvey
Charming colorwork socks / Charlotte Stone
Danielle Walker’s healthy in a hurry / Danielle Walker
Divider / Peter Baker and Susan Glasser
Emotionally resilient tweens and teens / Kim John Payne
Essential Caribbean / Fodor
Ethical slut / Janet Hardy
Faith, hope and carnage / Nick Cave
Gospel of wellness / Rina Raphael
Hearth and home witchcraft / Jennie Blonde
Indigenous continent / Pekka Hamalainen
Lady Justice / Dahlia Lithwick
London / Rick Steves
Lonely Planet Alaska / Lonely Planet
Man of iron / Troy Senik
Marriage be hard / Kevin Fredericks
Myth of normal / Gabor Mate
Rome / Rick Steves
Star Trek cookbook / Chelsea Monroe-Cassel
Starry messenger / Neil deGrasse Tyson
Story of Russia / Orlando Figes
Swim in a pond in the rain / George Saunders
Uncommon influence / Tony Dungy
Uncultured / Daniella Mestyanek Young
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Bastille vs the evil librarians / Brandon Sanderson
Bunnicula the graphic novel / James Howe
Darkroom / K. R. Alexander
Defend the dawn / Brigid Kemmerer
Each night was illuminated / Jodi Lynn Anderson
Getaway / Lamar Giles
Girl in the castle / James Patterson
Goats for Christmas / Jacqueline Kelly
Happs / Scott Cawthon
Mayor Good Boy goes to Hollywood / Dave Scheidt
Missing magic / Rebecca Elliott
Odder / Katherine Applegate
Order of the night jay / Jonathan Schnapp
Rust in the root / Justina Ireland
Secret letters / Margaret Peterson Haddix
Slappy beware / R. L. Stine
Tales from the treehouse / Andy Griffiths
Team up / Raul the Third
Troll’s toe cheese / Aaron Reynolds
Two-headed chicken / Tom Angleberger
Vanderbeekers on the road / Karina Yan Glaser
Vanquishers / Kalynn Bayron
Wildoak / C. C. Harrington
Movies and TV series:
Blast from the Past
Dracula Untold
Gremlins / Gremlins 2
Gulliver’s Travels
Jakers! – The Adventures of Piggley Winks
Jesus Storybook Bible Vol. 1
Lord of the Rings (animated)
Noddy and Friends
Panic Room
Puss in Boots
Rocketman
Trick ‘r Treat
Uncharted
Vanguard
VeggieTales – Josh and the Big Wall
Victor Frankenstein
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.