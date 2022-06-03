Adult Fiction:

And there he kept her / Joshua Moehling

Another time, another place / Jodi Taylor

Boardwalk bookshop / Susan Mallery

Chosen: come and see / Jerry Jenkins

Every cloak rolled in blood / James Lee Burke

Favor / Nora Murphy

Fifty words for rain / Asha Lemmie

Foundling / Ann Leary

Lobotomist’s wife / Samatha Greene Woodruff

Meant to be / Emily Giffin

Messy lives of book people / Phaedra Patrick

Miss Morton and the English house party murder / Catherine Lloyd

Murder most grave / G. A. McKevett

Murders at Fleat House / Lucinda Riley

Rip through time / Kelley Armstrong

Secret life of Albert Entwistle / Matt Cain

Secrets / Fern Michaels

Shifty’s boys / Chris Offutt

Sparring partners / John Grisham

Sweet sweet revenge Ltd / Jonas Jonasson

Walk the vanished earth / Erin Swan

Walnut Creek wish / Wanda Brunstetter

Wedding dress sewing circle / Jennifer Ryan

Wicked beauty / Katee Robert

Written on the wind / Elizabeth Camden

Yerba Buena / Nina LaCour

Adult Non-Fiction:

Complete book of birthdays / Clare Gibson

Flag, the cross, and the station wagon / Bill McKibben

Frommer easyguide to New Orleans

Grieving brain / Mary-Frances O’Connor

Happy-go-lucky / David Sedaris

Here’s the deal / Kellyanne Conway

Hero code / William H. McRaven

Home with Rue / Kelli Lamb

In the shelter / Padraig O. Tuama

Power of the downstate / Sara Mednick

Watermelon and red birds / Nicole A. Taylor

What my bones know / Stephanie Foo

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Anne of west Philly / Ivy Noelle Weir

Backyard birding for kids / Erika Zambello

Barb and the ghost blade / Dan Abdo

Bug boys: adventures and daydreams / Laura Knetzger

Cheerleaders / Kara Thomas

Death of Nancy Drew / Anthony Del Col

Game changer / Abbi Glines

Hide and don’t seek / Anica Mrose Rissi

I am thinking my life / Allysun Atwater

Impossible destiny of Cutie Grackle / Shawn K. Stout

Last ride at Luna Park / Geronimo Stilton

Love radio / Ebony LaDelle

Making a play / Abbi Glines

Merciless ones / Namina Forna

Obsession / Jesse Q. Sutanto

Private label / Kelly Yang

Rabbit chase / Elizabeth Lapensee

Rise of the school for good and evil / Soman Chainani

Rivals / Katharine McGee

Singing with elephants / Margarita Engle

Sorceline / Sylvia Douye

Spineless / Samantha San Miguel

Summer of June / Jamie Sumner

Theo Tan and the fox spirit / Jesse Q. Sutanto

Tokyo dreaming / Emiko Jean

Who was Julius Caesar? / Nico Medina

Who was Laura Ingalls Wilder? / Patricia Brennan Demuth

Who was the greatest: Muhammad Ali / Gabe Soria

Wild honey from the moon / Kenneth Kraegel

Wrath of the storm / Jennifer Nielsen

Audiobooks:

Sparring partners / John Grisham

Movies and TV series:

Adventures of Young Indiana Jones

Arrow

Baby Driver

Badlands

Barbie – Big City, Big Dreams

Desperate Hour

Escape Fire

Guardian

Homeward Bound II

Horton Hears a Who!

Killing Eve

King’s Daughter

King Kong

Night Creatures

Only Yesterday

Sanditon

Scoob

Tale of the Princess Kaguya

Music:

Moving Pictures - Rush

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.