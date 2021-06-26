Large Print:

Malibu rising / Taylor Jenkins Reid

Adult Fiction:

Abduction of Pretty Penny / Leonard Goldberg

Black water sister / Zen Cho

Blush / Jamie Brenner

Deadly shade of gold / John D. MacDonald

Dream girl / Laura Lippman

Duke, the lady and a baby / Vanessa Riley

Earl, the girl & a toddler / Vanessa Riley

Engineer’s wife / Tracey Enerson Wood

Filthy animals / Brandon Taylor

For batter or worse / Jenn McKinlay

For the wolf / Hannah Whitten

Lethal lesson / Iona Whishaw

Moon lake / Joe R. Lansdale

Nasty way to die / Joe David Rice

Requiem by fire / Wayne Caldwell

Ridgeline / Michael Punke

Secret keeper of Jaipur / Alka Joshi

Songs in Ursa Major / Emma Brodie

Suburban dicks / Fabian Nicieza

Sunrise by the sea / Jenny Colgan

Thirst / Amelie Nothomb

What’s done in darkness / Laura McHugh

Windfallen / Jojo Moyes

Winter’s orbit / Evarina Maxwell

Witness for the dead / Katherine Addison

Adult Non-Fiction:

Afrominimalist’s guide to living / Christine A. Platt

American portrait / PBS

As a woman / Paula Stone Williams

Churchill & son / Josh Ireland

Comfort crisis / Michael Easter

Finding my voice / Nadiya Hussain

Geniuses at war / David A. Price

Indifferent stars above / Daniel James Brown

Inevitable / Katie Engelhart

Inherit the land / Gene Stowe

Kissing bug / Daisy Hernandez

Levon / Sandra B. Tooze

Reading life / C. S. Lewis

Ripe figs / Yasmin Khan

Sincerely, your autistic child / Emily Page Ballou

Ultralearning / Scott Young

Walking with ghosts / Gabriel Byrne

Willie Nelson’s letters to America / Willie Nelson

Yoke / Jessamyn Stanley

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Blackout / Dhonielle Clayton

Broken web / Lori Lee

Darling / K. Ancrum

Dinosaurs before dark graphic novel / Mary Pope Osborne

Extraordinaries / TJ Klune

Gamora & Nebula / Mackenzi Lee

Goblin / Eric Grissom

Kyle’s little sisters / BonHyung Jeong

Lifeboat 12 / Susan Hood

Nothing can possibly go wrong / Prudence Shen

Rising like a storm / Tanaz Bhathena

Who was Harvey Milk? / Corinne Grinapol

Movies and TV series:

As You Like It

Beowulf & Grendel

Dead Again

Good Wife

Good Will Hunting

Hamlet

Henry V

Longmire

Murdoch Mysteries

Notebook

Office

Othello

Music:

21 – Adele

Cool Water – Sons of the Pioneers

Some Nights – Fun

