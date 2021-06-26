Large Print:
Malibu rising / Taylor Jenkins Reid
Adult Fiction:
Abduction of Pretty Penny / Leonard Goldberg
Black water sister / Zen Cho
Blush / Jamie Brenner
Deadly shade of gold / John D. MacDonald
Dream girl / Laura Lippman
Duke, the lady and a baby / Vanessa Riley
Earl, the girl & a toddler / Vanessa Riley
Engineer’s wife / Tracey Enerson Wood
Filthy animals / Brandon Taylor
For batter or worse / Jenn McKinlay
For the wolf / Hannah Whitten
Lethal lesson / Iona Whishaw
Moon lake / Joe R. Lansdale
Nasty way to die / Joe David Rice
Requiem by fire / Wayne Caldwell
Ridgeline / Michael Punke
Secret keeper of Jaipur / Alka Joshi
Songs in Ursa Major / Emma Brodie
Suburban dicks / Fabian Nicieza
Sunrise by the sea / Jenny Colgan
Thirst / Amelie Nothomb
What’s done in darkness / Laura McHugh
Windfallen / Jojo Moyes
Winter’s orbit / Evarina Maxwell
Witness for the dead / Katherine Addison
Adult Non-Fiction:
Afrominimalist’s guide to living / Christine A. Platt
American portrait / PBS
As a woman / Paula Stone Williams
Churchill & son / Josh Ireland
Comfort crisis / Michael Easter
Finding my voice / Nadiya Hussain
Geniuses at war / David A. Price
Indifferent stars above / Daniel James Brown
Inevitable / Katie Engelhart
Inherit the land / Gene Stowe
Kissing bug / Daisy Hernandez
Levon / Sandra B. Tooze
Reading life / C. S. Lewis
Ripe figs / Yasmin Khan
Sincerely, your autistic child / Emily Page Ballou
Ultralearning / Scott Young
Walking with ghosts / Gabriel Byrne
Willie Nelson’s letters to America / Willie Nelson
Yoke / Jessamyn Stanley
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Blackout / Dhonielle Clayton
Broken web / Lori Lee
Darling / K. Ancrum
Dinosaurs before dark graphic novel / Mary Pope Osborne
Extraordinaries / TJ Klune
Gamora & Nebula / Mackenzi Lee
Goblin / Eric Grissom
Kyle’s little sisters / BonHyung Jeong
Lifeboat 12 / Susan Hood
Nothing can possibly go wrong / Prudence Shen
Rising like a storm / Tanaz Bhathena
Who was Harvey Milk? / Corinne Grinapol
Movies and TV series:
As You Like It
Beowulf & Grendel
Dead Again
Good Wife
Good Will Hunting
Hamlet
Henry V
Longmire
Murdoch Mysteries
Notebook
Office
Othello
Music:
21 – Adele
Cool Water – Sons of the Pioneers
Some Nights – Fun
