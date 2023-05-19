Large Print:
All that we are / Mariah Stewart
Bad man’s trail / Eli Colter
Bark of Zorro / Kathleen Y’Barro
Before I do / Sophie Cousens
Brighter dawn / Leslie Gould
Case of the innocent husband / Deborah Sprinkle
Catered book club murder / Isis Crawford
Change of venue / James J. Griffin
Courage undimmed / Stephanie Graves
Don’t open the door / Allison Brennan
Golden doves / Martha Hall Kelly
Guilty guns / Lewis B. Patten
Happy place / Emily Henry
Her deadly game / Robert Dugoni
History of fear / Luke Dumas
Kiss me now / Melanie Jacobson
Last heir to the Blackwood Library / Hester Fox
Looking for Jane / Heather Marshall
Maverick / Bennett Foster
My darkest night / Linda J. White
Novel proposal / Denise Hunter
Rainrock reckoning / Wayne D. Dundee
Red Clark on the border / Gordon Young
Revengers / Terrence McCauley
To catch a raven / Beverly Jenkins
To swoon and to spar / Martha Waters
Wedding planner / Danielle Steel
Where coyotes howl / Sandra Dallas
Windswept way / Irene Hannon
Adult Fiction:
Air / G. Willow Wilson
Atalanta / Jennifer Saint
Atlas: the story of Pa Salt / Lucinda Riley and Harry Whittaker
Between two strangers / Kate White
Blue skies / T. C. Boyle
Broken light / Joanne Harris
Catwoman: lonely city / Cliff Chiang
Chain-gang all-stars / Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
Chance / Helen Hardt
Collected regrets of Clover / Mikki Brammer
Covenant of water / Abraham Verghese
Dances / Nicle Cuffy
Empire of the sun / J. G. Ballard
Enchanted hacienda / J. C. Cervantes
Famous for a living / Melissa Ferguson
Fashionable fatality / Alyssa Maxwell
Fixit / Joe Ide
Fractal noise / Christopher Paolini
Friday night club / Sofia Lundberg
Girl called Samson / Amy Harmon
Guest / Emma Cline
Heart of the Nile / Will Thomas
Heart’s choice / Tracie Peterson
Her majesty’s royal coven / Juno Dawson
Hidden / Melanie Golding
House on Prytania / Karen White
Housemaid’s secret / Freida McFadden
In the shadow garden / Liz Parker
In the shadow of the river / Ann Gahbart
Independence square / Martin Cruz Smith
Killing me / Michelle Gagnon
Last count of Monte Cristo / Ayize Jama-Everett
Late bloomers / Deepa Varadarajan
Lie maker / Linwood Barclay
Line in the sand / Kevin Powers
Little girls / Ronald Malfi
Little woods / A. G. Mock
Lost journals of Sacajawea / Debra Magpie Earling
Making of another motion picture masterpiece / Tom Hanks
Mothers’ instinct / Barbara Abel
Nigerwife / Vanessa Waters
Nightingale affair / Timothy Mason
Old Gods time / Sebastian Barry
Old lion / Jeff Shaara
Only the dead / Jack Carr
Playing it safe / Ashley Weaver
Private life of spies; and the exquisite art of getting even / Alexander McCall Smith
Queen Charlotte / Julia Quinn
She-Hulk: Jen, again / Rainbow Rowell
Solomon’s crown / Natash Siegel
Summer reading / Jenn McKinlay
Tell-tale bones / Carolyn Haines
Three of us / Ore Agbaje-Williams
Time to bloom / Lauraine Snelling
To shape a dragon’s breath / Moniquill Blackgoose
True love experiment / Christina Lauren
Yellowface / R. F. Kuang
Adult Non-Fiction:
Bitches in bonnets / Sarah J. Makowski
Breathless: the scientific race to defeat a deadly virus / David Quammen
Byzantine and Renaissance philosophy / Peter Adamson
Classical Indian philosophy / Peter Adamson
Classical philosophy / Peter Adamson
Dessert person / Claire Saffitz
Disruptive thinking / T. D. Jakes
For the love of Mars / Matthew Shindell
Hot and bothered / Jancee Dunn
How to draw clothing for manga / Naoto Date
How to draw hairstyles for manga / Studio Hard Deluxe
I will teach you to be rich / Ramit Sethi
King: a life / Jonathan Eig
Manager of giants / Lou Hernandez
Managing change / Kazuhiko Nakamura
Medieval philosophy / Peter Adamson
Philosophy of the Islamic world / Peter Adamson
Polymer clay jewelry / Rachael Skidmore
Psychology of personal growth and better relationships / Toshinori Iwai
Quietly hostile / Samantha Irby
Radical inclusion / David Moinina Sengeh
Resilience, confidence, and positive thinking / Koji Kuze
Sensory: life on the spectrum / Rebecca Ollerton
Tales of Polynesia / Yiling Changues
Thinning blood / Leah Myers
Unsung patriots / Eugene DeFriest Betit
Walking with Sam / Andrew McCarthy
Wellness trap / Christy Harrison
What’s wrong with me? / Royce Alan Alford
When the heavens went on sale / Ashlee Vance
World: a family history / Simon Sebag Montefiore
You: the story / Ruta Sepetys
Juvenile and Young Adult:
83 days in Mariupol / Don Brown
Agathas / Kathleen Glasgow
Belle of the ball / Mari Costa
Charisma’s turn / Monique Couvson
Cobra’s song / Supriya Kelkar
Court of the undying season / AdriAnne Strickland
Cranky chicken / Katherine Battersby
Cranky chicken: party animals / Katherine Battersby
Elle(s): the new girl / Kid Toussaint
Fake dates and mooncakes / Sher Lee
Firefly summer / Morgan Matson
Girl taking over: a Lois Lane story / Sarah Kuhn
House on Sunrise Lagoon: Marina in the middle / Nicole Melleby
House on Sunrise Lagoon: Sam makes a splash / Nicole Melleby
I like me better / Robby Weber
Indigenous ingenuity / Deidre Havrelock
Into the deep! / Maria Le
Iron vow / Julie Kagawa
Joy, to the world / Kai Shappley
Last one to fall / Gabriella Lepore
Lia Park and the missing jewel / Jenna Yoon
Liar’s beach / Katie Cotugno
Margo Zimmerman gets the girl / Sara Waxelbaum
Menacing manor / Kiersten White
Mihi ever after: a giant problem / Tae Keller
Ms Marvel: fists of justice / Ze Carlos
Ms. Davis / Sybille Titeaux de la Croix
Never trust a Gemini / Freja Nicole Woolf
Nigeria Jones / Ibi Zoboi
Notorious Scarlett and Browne / Jonathan Stroud
Painted devils / Margaret Owen
Princess and the grilled cheese sandwich / Deya Muniz
Raptor rescue / Gertrude Chandler Warner
Sea of terror / Stuart Gibbs
Skandar and the phantom rider / A. F. Steadman
Space trash / Jenn Woodall
Storyteller / Brandon Hobson
Sunshine / Jarrett Krosoczka
Surprisingly Sarah / Terri Libenson
To the girl looking for more / Grace Valentine
Under kingdom / Christof Bogacs
Venom and vow / Anna-Marie McLemore
What is the story of Anne of Green Gables? / Ellen Labrecque
When clouds touch us / Thanhha Lai
Winning the war in your mind for teens / Craig Groeschel
Wondrous wonders / Camille Jourdy
Work in progress / Jarrett Lerner
Your plantation prom is not okay / Kelly McWilliams
Movies and TV series:
21
61
All Quiet on the Western Front
Arthur Christmas
Beauty and the Beast
Catdog
Champions
Cinderella
Cocaine Bear
Coming 2 America
Dead for a Dollar
Deception
Despicable Me 2
Drillbit Taylor
Epic
Frozen
Hardball
Harry Potter & the Prisoner of Azkaban
His Dark Materials
Home Alone
Hotel Du Nord
Ice Age – Continental Drift
Invictus
Jesus Revolution
Jonah – A VeggieTales Movie
Kingsman – The Secret Service
King Who Fooled Hitler
Knock at the Cabin
Kung Fu Panda
Mississippi Masala
Mister Rogers Neighborhood
Mr Mercedes
Murder on the Orient Express
Notorious
Phenom
Pitch Perfect 3
Pokemon Detective Pikachu
Primal
Prisoners
Scooby-Doo
Star Trek – Lower Decks
Sugar
Summertime
Uninvited
Up
Vikings
We are Marshall
Young Sheldon
Zora Neale Hurston – Claiming a Space
