Large Print:
Apples never fall / Liane Moriarty
Bitter trumpet / Fred Grove
Blood of innocents / Sean Lynch
Cimarron thunder / E. E. Halleran
Death at the Crystal Palace / Jennifer Ashley
Doctor / Clay More
Fiancee’s guide to first wives and murder / Dianne Freeman
Gold in these hills / Joanne Bischof
Gunhand from Texas / William Heuman
Harlem shuffle / Colson Whitehead
Healing of Natalie Curtis / Jane Kirkpatrick
Heart of dreams / Caroline Fyffe
Heart principle / Helen Hoang
Ian’s empire / Julia David
Independent bones / Carolyn Haines
Love and the silver lining / Tammy L. Gray
Magician / Colm Toibin
Matched and married / Kathleen Fuller
Murder at Wakehurst / Alyssa Maxwell
One bright Christmas / Katherine Spencer
Pack up the moon / Kristan Higgins
Paper palace / Miranda Cowley Heller
Princess stakes / Amalie Howard
Ride a tall horse / Lewis Patten
Since you’ve been gone / Tari Faris
Study in crimson / Robert J. Harris
Third grave / Lisa Jackson
To love and to loathe / Martha Waters
We were never here / Andrea Bartz
Adult Fiction:
Avarice / Annie Bellet
Bad moon on the rise / Annie Bellet
Balancing the scales / Annie Bellet
Brides of Maracoor / Gregory Maguire
Butterfly house / Katrine Engberg
Christmas at the Amish bakeshop / Shelley Shepard Gray
Claws for alarm / Rita Mae Brown
Dakota December / Lauraine Snelling
Dakota destiny / Lauraine Snelling
Death at Greenway / Lori Rader-Day
Fan fiction / Brent Spiner
Forgiving Paris / Karen Kingsbury
God rest ye, royal gentlemen / Rhys Bowen
Heart in sun and shadow / Annie Bellet
Irish country Yuletide / Patrick Taylor
It happened one summer / Tessa Bailey
Labyrinth of lies / Irene Hannon
Marked man / Archer Mayor
No one will miss her / Kat Rosenfield
No words / Meg Cabot
Party crasher / Sophie Kinsella
River of no return / Annie Bellet
Roommate / Kiersten Modglin
Silverview / John le Carre
Spindle splintered / Alix E. Harrow
State of terror / Hillary Clinton and Louise Penny
Sweetness of forgetting / Kristen Harmel
Tales from the café / Toshikazu Kawaguchi
Tenant / Katrine Engberg
When Two Feathers fell from the sky / Margaret Verble
Widow falls / Kiersten Modglin
Adult Non-Fiction:
American made / Farah Stockman
Authority of the court and the peril of politics / Stephen Breyer
Bloated / Edison de Mello
Boys / Ron Howard
ER nurses / James Patterson
Forever dog / Rodney Habib
Mini-masterpieces / Laura Lohmann
On animals / Susan Orlean
Transgender teen / Stephanie Brill
Weird parenting wins / Hillary Frank
Where the deer and the antelope play / Nick Offerman
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Across the desert / Dusti Bowling
Any sign of life / Rae Carson
Aristotle and Dante dive into the waters of the world / Benjamin Alire Saenz
Christmas pig / J. K. Rowling
Ferryman / Claire McFall
Frankie & Bug / Gayle Forman
Genius under the table / Eugene Yelchin
Jade fire gold / June CL Tan
Last cuentista / Donna Barba Higuera
Max Meow: Pugs from Planet X / John Gallagher
She heard the birds / Andrea D’Aquino
Wild rescuers: sentinels in the deep ocean / StacyPlays
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.