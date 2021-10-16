Large Print:

Apples never fall / Liane Moriarty

Bitter trumpet / Fred Grove

Blood of innocents / Sean Lynch

Cimarron thunder / E. E. Halleran

Death at the Crystal Palace / Jennifer Ashley

Doctor / Clay More

Fiancee’s guide to first wives and murder / Dianne Freeman

Gold in these hills / Joanne Bischof

Gunhand from Texas / William Heuman

Harlem shuffle / Colson Whitehead

Healing of Natalie Curtis / Jane Kirkpatrick

Heart of dreams / Caroline Fyffe

Heart principle / Helen Hoang

Ian’s empire / Julia David

Independent bones / Carolyn Haines

Love and the silver lining / Tammy L. Gray

Magician / Colm Toibin

Matched and married / Kathleen Fuller

Murder at Wakehurst / Alyssa Maxwell

One bright Christmas / Katherine Spencer

Pack up the moon / Kristan Higgins

Paper palace / Miranda Cowley Heller

Princess stakes / Amalie Howard

Ride a tall horse / Lewis Patten

Since you’ve been gone / Tari Faris

Study in crimson / Robert J. Harris

Third grave / Lisa Jackson

To love and to loathe / Martha Waters

We were never here / Andrea Bartz

Adult Fiction:

Avarice / Annie Bellet

Bad moon on the rise / Annie Bellet

Balancing the scales / Annie Bellet

Brides of Maracoor / Gregory Maguire

Butterfly house / Katrine Engberg

Christmas at the Amish bakeshop / Shelley Shepard Gray

Claws for alarm / Rita Mae Brown

Dakota December / Lauraine Snelling

Dakota destiny / Lauraine Snelling

Death at Greenway / Lori Rader-Day

Fan fiction / Brent Spiner

Forgiving Paris / Karen Kingsbury

God rest ye, royal gentlemen / Rhys Bowen

Heart in sun and shadow / Annie Bellet

Irish country Yuletide / Patrick Taylor

It happened one summer / Tessa Bailey

Labyrinth of lies / Irene Hannon

Marked man / Archer Mayor

No one will miss her / Kat Rosenfield

No words / Meg Cabot

Party crasher / Sophie Kinsella

River of no return / Annie Bellet

Roommate / Kiersten Modglin

Silverview / John le Carre

Spindle splintered / Alix E. Harrow

State of terror / Hillary Clinton and Louise Penny

Sweetness of forgetting / Kristen Harmel

Tales from the café / Toshikazu Kawaguchi

Tenant / Katrine Engberg

When Two Feathers fell from the sky / Margaret Verble

Widow falls / Kiersten Modglin

Adult Non-Fiction:

American made / Farah Stockman

Authority of the court and the peril of politics / Stephen Breyer

Bloated / Edison de Mello

Boys / Ron Howard

ER nurses / James Patterson

Forever dog / Rodney Habib

Mini-masterpieces / Laura Lohmann

On animals / Susan Orlean

Transgender teen / Stephanie Brill

Weird parenting wins / Hillary Frank

Where the deer and the antelope play / Nick Offerman

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Across the desert / Dusti Bowling

Any sign of life / Rae Carson

Aristotle and Dante dive into the waters of the world / Benjamin Alire Saenz

Christmas pig / J. K. Rowling

Ferryman / Claire McFall

Frankie & Bug / Gayle Forman

Genius under the table / Eugene Yelchin

Jade fire gold / June CL Tan

Last cuentista / Donna Barba Higuera

Max Meow: Pugs from Planet X / John Gallagher

She heard the birds / Andrea D’Aquino

Wild rescuers: sentinels in the deep ocean / StacyPlays

