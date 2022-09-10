Large Print:
Captive / Iris Johansen
Adult Fiction:
American roommate experience / Elena Armas
Angelika Frankenstein makes her match / Sally Thorne
Back to the garden / Laurie R. King
Bad Angel brothers / Paul Theroux
Captive / Iris Johansen
Desperation in death / J. D. Robb
Fairy tale / Stephen King
Fall girl / Marcia Clark
Fields / Conrad Richter
Fixer upper / Lauren Forsythe
Forever, interrupted / Taylor Jenkins Reid
Girl from Guernica / Karen Robards
Harvest moon / Denise Hunter
Has anyone seen my toes? / Christopher Buckley
Hell and back / Craig Johnson
Ithaca / Claire North
Killers of a certain age / Deanna Reybourn
Last crown / Elzbieta Cherenzinska
Magnolia Parks / Jessa Hastings
Marriage portrait / Maggie O’Farrell
Marsh queen / Virginia Hartman
On the rooftop / Margaret Wilkerson Sexton
Orchard / Beverly Lewis
Rising tide / Ann Cleeves
Robert B Parker’s fallout / Mike Lupica
Rules of engagement / Stacey Abrams
Song of comfortable chairs / Alexander McCall Smith
Things we never got over / Lucy Score
To command and collar / Cherise Sinclair
Town / Conrad Richter
Trees / Conrad Richter
True crime / Samantha Kolesnik
Two lives of Sara / Catherine Adel West
Ways we hide / Kristina McMorris
Adult Non-Fiction:
American demon / Daniel Stashower
Dinner in one / Melissa Clark
Green witch / Arin Murphy-Hiscock
Oldest cure in the world / Steve Hendricks
Resurrected Jesus / David Limbaugh
Sacred nature / Karen Armstrong
Solito / Javier Zamora
Juvenile and Young Adult:
I survived the Wellington avalanche, 1910 / Lauren Tarshis
Lightlark / Alex Aster
Lotus Bloom and the Afro revolution / Sherri Winston
Shipshape / E. E. Dowd
Story of the Greeks / Helene Guerber
Story of the Romans / Helene Guerber
Audio books:
Fairy tale / Stephen King
