Large Print
Identity / Nora Roberts
Welcome to beach town / Susan Wiggs
Adult Fiction
Dark side of the island / Jack Higgins
Hammers on bone / Cassandra Khaw
Happiness plan / Susan Mallery
Her only wish / Shelley Shepard Gray
I am homeless if this is not my home / Lorrie Moore
Laws of attraction / Mary Connealy
Lucky Red / Claudia Cravens
Missus / E. L. James
Mr. Kato plays family / Milena Michiko Flasar
Nemesis / Wilbur Smith
Night of the fox / Jack Higgins
Night will find you / Julia Heaberlin
Only one left / Riley Sager
People’s princess / Flora Harding
Quiet tenant / Clemence Michallon
Remember me / Mary Balogh
Shadow cabinet / Juno Dawson
Simple wild / K. A. Tucker
Song for quiet / Cassandra Khaw
Spare room / Andrea Bartz
What the neighbors saw / Melissa Adelman
Zero days / Ruth Ware
Adult Non-Fiction
Acupressure made simple / Deborah Bleeckner
Choice point / Joanna Grover
Everything all at once / Steph Catudal
Family style / Thien Pham
Find yourself at home / Emily Grosvenor
Game master’s book of astonishing random tables / Ben Egloff
Holistic voice / James McDonald
I’m ascending, now what? / Sydney Campos
National dish / Anya Von Bremzen
Perfectly good food / Margaret Li
Power of language / Viorica Marian
Sixt-one: life lessons from Papa, on and off the court / Chris Paul
This must be the place / Jami Nato
Traveler’s guide to the end of the world / David Gessner
What the dead know / Barbara Butcher
Your brain on art / Susan Magsamen
Juvenile and Young Adult
And break the pretty kings / Lena Jeong
Bizard the bear wizard / Chrissie Krebs
Dragons and marshmallows / Asia Amber Citro
Dragonsitter / Josh Lacey
Garden of the cursed / Katy Rose Pool
Garvey’s choice graphic novel / Nikki Grimes
Ginny off the map / Caroline Hickey
Ham Helsing: raising the stakes / Rich Moyer
Hamra and the jungle of memories / Hanna Alkaf
Happy spark day / Shane Richardson
Hotel REM / Zack Keller
How biology works / DK
Northranger / Rey Terciero
Pebble & Wren / Chris Hallbeck
Rabbit & Bear: Rabbit’s bad habits / Julian Gough
Real pigeons fight crime! / Andrew McDonald
This town is on fire / Pamela N. Harris
We ship it / Lauren Kay
Where echoes die / Courtney Gould
You’re not supposed to die tonight / Kalynn Bayron
Movies and TV series
Avatar – The Way of Water
Batman – The Doom that Came to Gotham
Clash of the Titans
Dish
From Russia with Love
Fugitive
Goldfinger
Good Burger
Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant
How to Train Your Dragon
Mission Impossible
Mission Impossible II
Mission Impossible III
My Fair Lady
Princess Diaries
Thunderball
