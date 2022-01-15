Large Print:
Chain of command / Tom Clancy
Flying angels / Danielle Steel
Horsewoman / James Patterson
Midnight lock / Jeffery Deaver
Paris detective / James Patterson
Adult Fiction:
Annihilation Road / Christine Feehan
Anthem / Noah Hawley
Bliss / Sean Lewis
Box 88 / Charles Cumming
Clark and Division / Naomi Hirahara
Criminal mischief / Stuart Woods
Curse of Salem / Kay Hooper
Daughter of the moon goddess / Sue Lynn Tan
Deadly endowment / Alyssa Maxwell
Department of Rare Books and Special Collections / Eva Jurczyk
Devil’s Sea / Dirk Cussler
Electric idol / Katee Robert
End of days / Brad Taylor
Evenings by the fire / Debbie Macomber
Everyone is Tulip / Dave Baker
Family you make / Jill Shalvis
Final case / David Guterson
Find me / Alafair Burke
Flame / Helen Hardt
Flicker in the dark / Stacy Willingham
Her hidden genius / Marie Benedict
Honor / Thrity Umrigar
Horsewoman / James Patterson
Invisible / Danielle Steel
Last dance of the debutante / Julia Kelly
Last house on the street / Diane Chamberlain
Love con / Seressia Glass
Maid / Nita Prose
Memoirs of Cleopatra / Margaret George
Must love books / Shauna Robinson
No land to light on / Yara Zgheib
Nous nous / John Vanderslice
Olga dies dreaming / Xochitl Gonzalez
Paris detective / James Patterson
Reckless girls / Rachel Hawkins
School for good mothers / Jessamine Chan
Seasonal work / Laura Lippman
Secret lives of church ladies / Deesha Philyaw
Silver bullets of Annie Oakley / Mercedes Lackey
Siren of Sussex / Mimi Matthews
Small world / Jonathan Evison
Something to hide / Elizabeth George
Sorority murder / Allison Brennan
Starless crown / James Rollins
Stars are not yet bells / Hannah Lillith Assadi
Stranger’s game / Colleen Coble
Sunrise / Susan May Warren
Targeted / Stephen Hunter
Thousand steps / T. Jefferson Parker
Three book problem / Vicki Delany
Tides / Sara Freeman
To paradise / Hanya Yanahigara
Twenty years later / Charlie Donlea
Untold story / Genevieve Cogman
Wahala / Nikki May
Weather girl / Rachel Lynn Solomon
When you are mine / Michael Robotham
Where the drowned girls go / Seanan McGuire
Yonder / Jabari Asim
Adult Non-Fiction:
17 day kickstart diet / Mike Moreno
Architects of an American landscape / Hugh Howard
Art and technique of Sumi-e / Kay Morrissey Thompson
Baby steps millionaires / Dave Ramsey
Chasing history / Carl Bernstein
Comfortable kitchen / Alex Snodgrass
Cook this book / Molly Baz
Defense lawyer / James Patterson
Eat right for your inflammation type / Maggie Berghoff
Emotional / Leonard Mlodinow
Extended mind / Annie Murphy Paul
Find your unicorn space / Eve Rodsky
Fix it with food every meal / Michael Symon
Greek myths / Charlotte Higgins
How the South won the Civil War / Heather Cox Richardson
Let’s get physical / Danielle Friedman
Little closer to home / Ginger Zee
Milk Street instant pot / Christopher Kimball
Nom nom paleo: let’s go! / Michelle Tam
Power of fun / Catherine Price
Prepared graduate / Kyyah Abdul
Running on veggies / Lottie Bildirici
Seek you / Kristen Radtke
State change / Robin Berzin
Steal / Mark Bowden
Story of you / Ian Morgan Cron
Thinking better / Marcus Du Sautoy
Trejo’s tacos / Danny Trejo
Unseen body / Jonathan Reisman
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Ain’t burned all the bright / Jason Reynolds
Arab fairy tale feasts / Karim Alrawi
Ashes of gold / J Elle
At the end of everything / Marieke Nijkamp
Blue lady of Coffin Hall / Carolyn Keene
Book smugglers / Anna James
Chinese fairy tale fests / Paul Yee
Cold the night, fast the wolves / Meg Long
Even robots aren’t perfect / Jan Thomas
Great rat rally / Geronimo Stilton
Have a heart, Geronimo / Geronimo Stilton
Here’s to us / Becky Albertalli and Adam Silvera
Honest June / Tina Wells
How not to fall in love / Jacqueline Firkins
In every generation / Kendare Blake
Jewish fairy tale feasts / Jane Yolen
Just roll with it / Lee Durfey-Lavoie
Northwind / Gary Paulsen
One true loves / Elise Bryant
Science of surfing / Kim Dwinell
Serendipity / Marissa Meyer
Snow leopards and other wild cats / Mary Pope Osborne
Spin me right round / David Valdes
Sunlight on the snow leopard / Mary Pope Osborne
Superman smashes the Klan / Gene Luen Yang
Thirty talks weird love / Alessandra Narvaez-Varela
What was the Harlem Renaissance? / Sherri Smith
When you get the chance / Emma Lord
Who sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott? / Insha Fitzpatrick
Who was the first man on the moon? / Nathan Page
Who was the girl warrior of France? / Sarah Winifred Searle
Who was the voice of the people? / Terry Blas
Wings of fire the brightest night graphic novel / Tui T. Sutherland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.