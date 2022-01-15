Large Print:

Chain of command / Tom Clancy

Flying angels / Danielle Steel

Horsewoman / James Patterson

Midnight lock / Jeffery Deaver

Paris detective / James Patterson

Adult Fiction:

Annihilation Road / Christine Feehan

Anthem / Noah Hawley

Bliss / Sean Lewis

Box 88 / Charles Cumming

Clark and Division / Naomi Hirahara

Criminal mischief / Stuart Woods

Curse of Salem / Kay Hooper

Daughter of the moon goddess / Sue Lynn Tan

Deadly endowment / Alyssa Maxwell

Department of Rare Books and Special Collections / Eva Jurczyk

Devil’s Sea / Dirk Cussler

Electric idol / Katee Robert

End of days / Brad Taylor

Evenings by the fire / Debbie Macomber

Everyone is Tulip / Dave Baker

Family you make / Jill Shalvis

Final case / David Guterson

Find me / Alafair Burke

Flame / Helen Hardt

Flicker in the dark / Stacy Willingham

Her hidden genius / Marie Benedict

Honor / Thrity Umrigar

Invisible / Danielle Steel

Last dance of the debutante / Julia Kelly

Last house on the street / Diane Chamberlain

Love con / Seressia Glass

Maid / Nita Prose

Memoirs of Cleopatra / Margaret George

Must love books / Shauna Robinson

No land to light on / Yara Zgheib

Nous nous / John Vanderslice

Olga dies dreaming / Xochitl Gonzalez

Reckless girls / Rachel Hawkins

School for good mothers / Jessamine Chan

Seasonal work / Laura Lippman

Secret lives of church ladies / Deesha Philyaw

Silver bullets of Annie Oakley / Mercedes Lackey

Siren of Sussex / Mimi Matthews

Small world / Jonathan Evison

Something to hide / Elizabeth George

Sorority murder / Allison Brennan

Starless crown / James Rollins

Stars are not yet bells / Hannah Lillith Assadi

Stranger’s game / Colleen Coble

Sunrise / Susan May Warren

Targeted / Stephen Hunter

Thousand steps / T. Jefferson Parker

Three book problem / Vicki Delany

Tides / Sara Freeman

To paradise / Hanya Yanahigara

Twenty years later / Charlie Donlea

Untold story / Genevieve Cogman

Wahala / Nikki May

Weather girl / Rachel Lynn Solomon

When you are mine / Michael Robotham

Where the drowned girls go / Seanan McGuire

Yonder / Jabari Asim

Adult Non-Fiction:

17 day kickstart diet / Mike Moreno

Architects of an American landscape / Hugh Howard

Art and technique of Sumi-e / Kay Morrissey Thompson

Baby steps millionaires / Dave Ramsey

Chasing history / Carl Bernstein

Comfortable kitchen / Alex Snodgrass

Cook this book / Molly Baz

Defense lawyer / James Patterson

Eat right for your inflammation type / Maggie Berghoff

Emotional / Leonard Mlodinow

Extended mind / Annie Murphy Paul

Find your unicorn space / Eve Rodsky

Fix it with food every meal / Michael Symon

Greek myths / Charlotte Higgins

How the South won the Civil War / Heather Cox Richardson

Let’s get physical / Danielle Friedman

Little closer to home / Ginger Zee

Milk Street instant pot / Christopher Kimball

Nom nom paleo: let’s go! / Michelle Tam

Power of fun / Catherine Price

Prepared graduate / Kyyah Abdul

Running on veggies / Lottie Bildirici

Seek you / Kristen Radtke

State change / Robin Berzin

Steal / Mark Bowden

Story of you / Ian Morgan Cron

Thinking better / Marcus Du Sautoy

Trejo’s tacos / Danny Trejo

Unseen body / Jonathan Reisman

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Ain’t burned all the bright / Jason Reynolds

Arab fairy tale feasts / Karim Alrawi

Ashes of gold / J Elle

At the end of everything / Marieke Nijkamp

Blue lady of Coffin Hall / Carolyn Keene

Book smugglers / Anna James

Chinese fairy tale fests / Paul Yee

Cold the night, fast the wolves / Meg Long

Even robots aren’t perfect / Jan Thomas

Great rat rally / Geronimo Stilton

Have a heart, Geronimo / Geronimo Stilton

Here’s to us / Becky Albertalli and Adam Silvera

Honest June / Tina Wells

How not to fall in love / Jacqueline Firkins

In every generation / Kendare Blake

Jewish fairy tale feasts / Jane Yolen

Just roll with it / Lee Durfey-Lavoie

Northwind / Gary Paulsen

One true loves / Elise Bryant

Science of surfing / Kim Dwinell

Serendipity / Marissa Meyer

Snow leopards and other wild cats / Mary Pope Osborne

Spin me right round / David Valdes

Sunlight on the snow leopard / Mary Pope Osborne

Superman smashes the Klan / Gene Luen Yang

Thirty talks weird love / Alessandra Narvaez-Varela

What was the Harlem Renaissance? / Sherri Smith

When you get the chance / Emma Lord

Who sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott? / Insha Fitzpatrick

Who was the first man on the moon? / Nathan Page

Who was the girl warrior of France? / Sarah Winifred Searle

Who was the voice of the people? / Terry Blas

Wings of fire the brightest night graphic novel / Tui T. Sutherland

