Large Print:

Red book / James Patterson

Adult Fiction:

Choose me / Tess Gerritsen and Gary Braver

Chosen: I have called you by name / Jerry Jenkins

Dead by dawn / Paul Doiron

Double threat / F. Paul Wilson

Fiancee / Kate White

Freed / Helen Hardt

Hell of a book / Jason Mott

House guests / Emilie Richards

It had to be you / Georgia Clark

Letter keeper / Charles Martin

Little black book / Kate Carlisle

Lorna Mott comes home / Diane Johnson

Murder at Keyhaven Castle / Clara McKenna

Murder at Sunrise Lake / Christine Feehan

Night hawks / Elly Griffiths

Personal librarian / Marie Benedict

Phase six / Jim Shepard

Pup fiction / Laurien Berenson

Runaway sisters / Ann Bennett

Someone to cherish / Mary Balogh

Survive the night / Riley Sager

Tangleroot palace / Marjorie Liu

Third grave / Lisa Jackson

To sir with love / Lauren Layne

Vixen / Francine Prose

When stars collide / Susan Elizabeth Phillips

When twilight breaks / Sarah Sundin

With teeth / Kristen Arnett

Adult Non-Fiction:

Diet-free revolution / Alexis Conason

Let’s make dumplings / Hugh Amano

Madhouse at the end of the Earth / Julian Sancton

Mission of motherhood / Sally Clarkson

Nice racism / Robin DiAngelo

Nobody knows the trouble I’ve seen / Inger Burnett-Zeigler

NPR’s podcast start up guide / Glen Weldon

Troy / Stephen Fry

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Ali Cross: like father, like son / James Patterson

Allergic / Megan Wagner Lloyd

Betrayed / Kiera Cass

Eat your heart out / Kelly deVos

Fire with fire / Destiny Soria

Harry versus the first 100 days of school / Emily Jenkins

Long distance / Whitney Gardner

Sisters of the Neversea / Cynthia Leitich

Super Turbo vs. the pencil pointer / Edgar Powers

This poison heart / Kalynn Bayron

Total waste of space-time / Jeffrey Brown

Turtle in paradise graphic novel / Jennifer Holm

Movies and TV series:

All Monsters Attack

Another Round

Destroy All Monsters

Doctor Who – Eccleston & Tennant

Doctor Who – Jodie Whittaker

Doctor Who – Matt Smith

Doctor Who – Peter Capaldi

Ebirah, Horror of the Deep

Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster

Godzilla

Godzilla Raids Again

Godzilla vs Gigan

Godzilla vs Hedorah

Godzilla vs Mechagodzilla

Godzilla vs Megalon

Indiana Jones – 4 Film Binge Box

Invasion of the Astromonster

King Kong vs Godzilla

Mothra vs Godzilla

Parks and Recreation

Road to El Dorado

Shazam – Magic and Monsters

Son of Godzilla

Terror of Mechagodzilla

Music:

Big Mess – Danny Elfman

Gutterflower – Goo Goo Dolls

Man on the Moon III – Kid Cudi

No Gods, No Masters – Garbage

Sour – Olivia Rodgrigo

