Large Print:
Red book / James Patterson
Adult Fiction:
Choose me / Tess Gerritsen and Gary Braver
Chosen: I have called you by name / Jerry Jenkins
Dead by dawn / Paul Doiron
Double threat / F. Paul Wilson
Fiancee / Kate White
Freed / Helen Hardt
Hell of a book / Jason Mott
House guests / Emilie Richards
It had to be you / Georgia Clark
Letter keeper / Charles Martin
Little black book / Kate Carlisle
Lorna Mott comes home / Diane Johnson
Murder at Keyhaven Castle / Clara McKenna
Murder at Sunrise Lake / Christine Feehan
Night hawks / Elly Griffiths
Personal librarian / Marie Benedict
Phase six / Jim Shepard
Pup fiction / Laurien Berenson
Runaway sisters / Ann Bennett
Someone to cherish / Mary Balogh
Survive the night / Riley Sager
Tangleroot palace / Marjorie Liu
Third grave / Lisa Jackson
To sir with love / Lauren Layne
Vixen / Francine Prose
When stars collide / Susan Elizabeth Phillips
When twilight breaks / Sarah Sundin
With teeth / Kristen Arnett
Adult Non-Fiction:
Diet-free revolution / Alexis Conason
Let’s make dumplings / Hugh Amano
Madhouse at the end of the Earth / Julian Sancton
Mission of motherhood / Sally Clarkson
Nice racism / Robin DiAngelo
Nobody knows the trouble I’ve seen / Inger Burnett-Zeigler
NPR’s podcast start up guide / Glen Weldon
Troy / Stephen Fry
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Ali Cross: like father, like son / James Patterson
Allergic / Megan Wagner Lloyd
Betrayed / Kiera Cass
Eat your heart out / Kelly deVos
Fire with fire / Destiny Soria
Harry versus the first 100 days of school / Emily Jenkins
Long distance / Whitney Gardner
Sisters of the Neversea / Cynthia Leitich
Super Turbo vs. the pencil pointer / Edgar Powers
This poison heart / Kalynn Bayron
Total waste of space-time / Jeffrey Brown
Turtle in paradise graphic novel / Jennifer Holm
Movies and TV series:
All Monsters Attack
Another Round
Destroy All Monsters
Doctor Who – Eccleston & Tennant
Doctor Who – Jodie Whittaker
Doctor Who – Matt Smith
Doctor Who – Peter Capaldi
Ebirah, Horror of the Deep
Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster
Godzilla
Godzilla Raids Again
Godzilla vs Gigan
Godzilla vs Hedorah
Godzilla vs Mechagodzilla
Godzilla vs Megalon
Indiana Jones – 4 Film Binge Box
Invasion of the Astromonster
King Kong vs Godzilla
Mothra vs Godzilla
Parks and Recreation
Road to El Dorado
Shazam – Magic and Monsters
Son of Godzilla
Terror of Mechagodzilla
Music:
Big Mess – Danny Elfman
Gutterflower – Goo Goo Dolls
Man on the Moon III – Kid Cudi
No Gods, No Masters – Garbage
Sour – Olivia Rodgrigo
