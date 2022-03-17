Large Print:
Black cake / Charmaine Wilkerson
Match / Harlan Coben
One step too far / Lisa Gardner
Adult Fiction:
Blaze / Helen Hardt
Book of cold cases / Simone St. James
Cartographers / Peng Shepherd
Citizen K-9 / David Rosenfelt
Dream gatherer / Kristen Britain
Eve of destruction / Sherrilyn Kenyon
Fallen creed / Alex Kava
Give unto others / Donna Leon
Gwendy’s final task / Stephen King and Richard Chizmar
Heat wave / Maureen Jennings
In a New York minute / Kate Spencer
Kaiju Preservation Society / John Scalzi
Last bookshop in London / Madeline Martin
League of gentlewomen witches / India Holton
Like a sister / Kellye Garrett
Looking for Leroy / Melody Carlson
Match / Harlan Coben
Mecca / Susan Straight
Memory’s legion / James S. A. Corey
Nine lives / Peter Swanson
Sadie on a plate / Amanda Elliot
Secret identity / Alex Segura
Silent sisters / Robert Dugoni
Summer getaway / Susan Mallery
Under lock and skeleton key / Gigi Pandian
When we were birds / Ayanna Lloyd Banwo
Adult Non-Fiction:
Enneagram for black liberation / Chichi Agorom
Fatal thing happened on the way to the forum / Emma Southon
How to take over the world / Ryan North
I was better last night / Harvey Fierstein
Lessons from the edge / Maria Yovanovitch
Modern crochet sweaters / Janine Myska
One damn thing after another / William Barr
Seamless knit sweaters / Marie Greene
Tell me everything / Erika Krouse
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Alien summer / James S. Murray
Almost flying / Jake Maia Arlow
Falling short / Ernesto Cisneros
Isla to island / Alexis Castellanos
Last laugh / Mindy McGinnis
Leopard on the loose / Ron Roy
Rez dogs / Joseph Bruchac
Secret of Glendunny: the haunting / Kathryn Lasky
Unravel / Amelia Loken
World between blinks / Amie Kaufman
Worser / Jennifer Ziegler
Movies and TV series:
All Creatures Great & Small
Batman
Belfast
Bull
Castle in the Sky
Coda
Curious George – Back to School
Curious George – Goes to a Birthday Party
Curious George – The Movie
Curious George – Sails with the Pirates
Curious George – Takes a Vacation
Curious George – A Very Monkey Christmas
Dalgliesh
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood – Daniel Goes to the Doctor/Life’s Little Lessons
Friends
Keeping Up Appearances
Kiki’s Delivery Service
Lifeboat
Matrix Resurrections
Millennium Actress
Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind
Porco Rosso
Ronja – The Robber’s Daughter
Sixth Sense
Supergirl
West Side Story
Whisper of the Heart
Yellowstone
