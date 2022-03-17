Large Print:

Black cake / Charmaine Wilkerson

Match / Harlan Coben

One step too far / Lisa Gardner

Adult Fiction:

Blaze / Helen Hardt

Book of cold cases / Simone St. James

Cartographers / Peng Shepherd

Citizen K-9 / David Rosenfelt

Dream gatherer / Kristen Britain

Eve of destruction / Sherrilyn Kenyon

Fallen creed / Alex Kava

Give unto others / Donna Leon

Gwendy’s final task / Stephen King and Richard Chizmar

Heat wave / Maureen Jennings

In a New York minute / Kate Spencer

Kaiju Preservation Society / John Scalzi

Last bookshop in London / Madeline Martin

League of gentlewomen witches / India Holton

Like a sister / Kellye Garrett

Looking for Leroy / Melody Carlson

Match / Harlan Coben

Mecca / Susan Straight

Memory’s legion / James S. A. Corey

Nine lives / Peter Swanson

Sadie on a plate / Amanda Elliot

Secret identity / Alex Segura

Silent sisters / Robert Dugoni

Summer getaway / Susan Mallery

Under lock and skeleton key / Gigi Pandian

When we were birds / Ayanna Lloyd Banwo

Adult Non-Fiction:

Enneagram for black liberation / Chichi Agorom

Fatal thing happened on the way to the forum / Emma Southon

How to take over the world / Ryan North

I was better last night / Harvey Fierstein

Lessons from the edge / Maria Yovanovitch

Modern crochet sweaters / Janine Myska

One damn thing after another / William Barr

Seamless knit sweaters / Marie Greene

Tell me everything / Erika Krouse

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Alien summer / James S. Murray

Almost flying / Jake Maia Arlow

Falling short / Ernesto Cisneros

Isla to island / Alexis Castellanos

Last laugh / Mindy McGinnis

Leopard on the loose / Ron Roy

Rez dogs / Joseph Bruchac

Secret of Glendunny: the haunting / Kathryn Lasky

Unravel / Amelia Loken

World between blinks / Amie Kaufman

Worser / Jennifer Ziegler

Movies and TV series:

All Creatures Great & Small

Batman

Belfast

Bull

Castle in the Sky

Coda

Curious George – Back to School

Curious George – Goes to a Birthday Party

Curious George – The Movie

Curious George – Sails with the Pirates

Curious George – Takes a Vacation

Curious George – A Very Monkey Christmas

Dalgliesh

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood – Daniel Goes to the Doctor/Life’s Little Lessons

Friends

Keeping Up Appearances

Kiki’s Delivery Service

Lifeboat

Matrix Resurrections

Millennium Actress

Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind

Porco Rosso

Ronja – The Robber’s Daughter

Sixth Sense

Supergirl

West Side Story

Whisper of the Heart

Yellowstone

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.