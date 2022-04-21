Large Print:
Death of the black widow / James Patterson
Dream town / David Baldacci
Investigator / John Sandford
Recovery agent / Janet Evanovich
Safe house / Stuart Woods
Sea of Tranquility / Emily St. John Mandel
Adult Fiction:
Beautiful / Danielle Steel
Blood sugar / Sascha Rothchild
Bookseller’s promise / Beth Wiseman
Fevered star / Rebecca Roanhorse
Kingdom of bones / James Rollins
Marina / Carlos Ruiz Zafon
Memory librarian / Janelle Monae
Mulberry Hollow / Denise Hunter
One-shot Harry / Gary Phillips
Pay dirt road / Samantha Jayne Allen
Rose for the Resistance / Angela K. Couch
Twisted family values / V. C. Chickering
West with giraffes / Lynda Rutledge
Adult Non-Fiction:
100 things to do on the Alabama gulf cost before you die / John Mullen
Anatomy of anxiety / Ellen Vora
Black ghost of empire / Kris Manjapra
Don’t worry / Shunmyo Masuno
Forest walking / Peter Wohlleben
Gardening for everyone / Julia Watkins
Left on Tenth / Delia Ephron
Nowhere for very long / Brianna Madia
Own your past, change your future / John Delony
Social lives of animals / Ashley Ward
Stepmother / Dorothy C. Bass
Story of your dog / Brandon McMillan
Things that matter / Joshua Becker
To walk about in freedom / Carole Emberton
Vagina obscura / Rachel E. Gross
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Endlessly ever after / Laurel Snyder
Lila and Hadley / Kody Keplinger
My book of fossils / DK
My sister’s big fat Indian wedding / Sajni Patel
Omens bite / P. C. Cast and Kristin Cast
Second chance of Benjamin Waterfalls / James Bird
Movies and TV series:
2 Fast 2 Furious
Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
Bob Newhart Show
Daredevil
Death on the Nile
Homeward Bound
Hulk
In the Heights
League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
Love Potion #9
Mad Men
Mommie Dearest
Pom Poko
Roberta
Slam
Spider-Man
Spider-Man – No Way Home
Stardust
State of Grace
Swingers
Taken 2
Tales from Earthsea
Trapped in Paradise
Trust
Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection
Underworld
Underworld - Awakening
Underworld - Evolution
Underworld – Rise of the Lycans
V for Vendetta
Very Long Engagement
White Boy Rick
White House Down
Witch
Young Guns
X2 – X-Men United
X-Files – I Want to Believe
X-Men Origins – Wolverine
Zombieland
