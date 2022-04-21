Large Print:

Death of the black widow / James Patterson

Dream town / David Baldacci

Investigator / John Sandford

Recovery agent / Janet Evanovich

Safe house / Stuart Woods

Sea of Tranquility / Emily St. John Mandel

Adult Fiction:

Beautiful / Danielle Steel

Blood sugar / Sascha Rothchild

Bookseller’s promise / Beth Wiseman

Death of the black widow / James Patterson

Dream town / David Baldacci

Fevered star / Rebecca Roanhorse

Kingdom of bones / James Rollins

Marina / Carlos Ruiz Zafon

Memory librarian / Janelle Monae

Mulberry Hollow / Denise Hunter

One-shot Harry / Gary Phillips

Pay dirt road / Samantha Jayne Allen

Rose for the Resistance / Angela K. Couch

Twisted family values / V. C. Chickering

West with giraffes / Lynda Rutledge

Adult Non-Fiction:

100 things to do on the Alabama gulf cost before you die / John Mullen

Anatomy of anxiety / Ellen Vora

Black ghost of empire / Kris Manjapra

Don’t worry / Shunmyo Masuno

Forest walking / Peter Wohlleben

Gardening for everyone / Julia Watkins

Left on Tenth / Delia Ephron

Nowhere for very long / Brianna Madia

Own your past, change your future / John Delony

Social lives of animals / Ashley Ward

Stepmother / Dorothy C. Bass

Story of your dog / Brandon McMillan

Things that matter / Joshua Becker

To walk about in freedom / Carole Emberton

Vagina obscura / Rachel E. Gross

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Endlessly ever after / Laurel Snyder

Lila and Hadley / Kody Keplinger

My book of fossils / DK

My sister’s big fat Indian wedding / Sajni Patel

Omens bite / P. C. Cast and Kristin Cast

Second chance of Benjamin Waterfalls / James Bird

Movies and TV series:

2 Fast 2 Furious

Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle

Bob Newhart Show

Daredevil

Death on the Nile

Homeward Bound

Hulk

In the Heights

League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Love Potion #9

Mad Men

Mommie Dearest

Pom Poko

Roberta

Slam

Spider-Man

Spider-Man – No Way Home

Stardust

State of Grace

Swingers

Taken 2

Tales from Earthsea

Trapped in Paradise

Trust

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection

Underworld

Underworld - Awakening

Underworld - Evolution

Underworld – Rise of the Lycans

V for Vendetta

Very Long Engagement

White Boy Rick

White House Down

Witch

Young Guns

X2 – X-Men United

X-Files – I Want to Believe

X-Men Origins – Wolverine

Zombieland

