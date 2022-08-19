Large Print:
Overkill / Sandra Brown
Adult Fiction:
All good people here / Ashley Flowers
Blame game / Sandie Jones
Catalogue of catastrophe / Jodi Taylor
Challenge / Danielle Steel
Elizabeth Finch / Julian Barnes
Glimpse of tomorrow / Pandora Frank Hamilton
Housekeeper / Joy Fielding
In the pines / Kendra Elliot
Invisible things / Mat Johnson
Love in the time of serial killers / Alicia Thompson
Meant for you / Pandora Frank Hamilton
My killer vacation / Tessa Bailey
Overkill / Sandra Brown
Run time / Catherine Ryan Howard
Sunburst / Susan May Warren
What she found / Robert Dugoni
Adult Non-Fiction:
All that moves us / Jay Wellons
Battle for the American mind / Pete Hegseth
Defeating big government socialism / Newt Gingrich
Diana, William, and Harry / James Patterson
Everyday cake / Polina Chesnakova
God of the way / Kathie Lee Gifford
How to eat more plants / Megan Rossi
I am from here / Vishwesh Bhatt
Learn to crochet / Cico Books
Milky Way / Moiya McTier
Rooted life / Justin Rhodes
Sinkable / Daniel Stone
Snake eyes / Bitty Martin
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Drowned woods / Emily Lloyd-Jones
Feeling of falling in love / Mason Deaver
Honeys / Ryan La Sala
How to be ace / Rebecca Burgess
Ride on / Faith Hicks
Tumble / Celia Perez
What a blast / Julie Winterbottom
Movies and TV series:
After Yang
Agent Game
Astronaut Farmer
Ballistic – Ecks vs Sever
Bubble Guppies
Chelsea Detective
Dexter
Dukes of Hazzard
Eraser
Everything Everywhere All of the Time
Fortress
Ghosts
Hello Kitty Collection
Iron Giant
Killing Eve
Marvelous & the Black Hole
Memory
Monster in Law
Monster in Paris
Mouse Hunt
Old Henry
Pokemon Journeys – Destination Coronation
Prince & Me
Rookie of the Year
Soldier
Umbrella Academy
Walking Dead – World Beyond
Wizards
You Gotta Stay Happy
Young Adult
