Large Print:

Before she disappeared / Lisa Gardner

Blink of an eye / Iris Johansen

Unlikely Amish match / Vanetta Chapman

Adult Fiction:

(Other) You / Joyce Carol Oates

Bad Muslim discount / Syed Masood

Barn 8 / Deb Unferth

Beneath the keep / Erica Johansen

Blood grove / Walter Mosley

Burning girls / C. J. Tudor

Cathedral / Ben Hopkins

Curious incident / Vicki Delany

Death on the Nile / Agatha Christie

Divergence / C. J. Cherryh

Divines / Ellie Eaton

Faithless in death / J. D. Robb

Finlay Donovan is killing it / Elle Cosimano

Four winds / Kristin Hannah

Frozen crown / Greta Kelly

Kindest lie / Nancy Johnson

Kink / R. O. Kwon

Last tiara / M. J. Rose

Lost boys / Faye Kellerman

Magdalene incident / Gary McAvoy

Mask falling / Samantha Shannon

My year abroad / Chang-rae Lee

Never far away / Michael Koryta

Night bird calling / Cathy Gohlke

Our darkest night / Jennifer Robson

Paris library / Janet Charles

Perfect Amish romance / Shelley Shepard Gray

Perfect guests / Emma Rous

Power couple / Alex Berenson

Rafael / Laurell K. Hamilton

Reckless Road / Christine Feehan

Removed / Brandon Hobson

Resurgence / C. J. Cherryh

Ruthless lady’s guide to wizardry / C. M. Waggoner

Serpentine / Jonathan Kellerman

Shadow box / Luanne Rice

Simple murder / Linda Castillo

Sinister service / Alyssa Maxwell

Skeleton key / Piers Anthony

Spark of resistance / Kit Sergeant

Spoils of the dead / Dana Stabenow

Stranger in town / Kelley Armstrong

Super host / Kate Russo

Survivors / Jane Harper

Teddy Spenser isn’t looking for love / Kim Fielding

Tinderbox / Lou Diamond Phillips

Umbrella lady / V. C. Andrews

Unwilling / John Hart

Vineyard at Painted Moon / Susan Mallery

Wedding on the beach / Holly Chamberlain

Witch’s heart / Genevieve Gornichec

Adult Non-Fiction:

84 Charing Cross Road / Helene Hanff

American serial killers / Peter Vronsky

Ancient remedies / Josh Axe

Animal, vegetable, junk / Mark Bittman

Between two kingdoms / Suleika Jaouad

Black futures / Kimberly Drew

Drug use for grownups / Carl Hart

Featherhood / Charlie Gilmour

Four hundred souls / Ibram X. Kendi

How to fight racism / Jemar Tisby

In search of wisdom / Joyce Meyer

Lazy genius way / Kendra Adachi

Radical belonging / Lindo Bacon

Raising a rare girl / Heather Lanier

Smalltime / Russell Shorto

Terrible thing to waste / Harriet Washington

Think again / Adam Grant

Three mothers / Anna Malaika Tubbs

Three wise men / Beau Wise

Two truths and a lie / Ellen McGarrahan

Unfinished / Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Wait / Cuong Lu

Walk in my combat boots / James Patterson

We came, we saw, we left / Charles Wheelan

What is life? / Paul Nurse

What the constitution means to me / Heidi Schreck

X multiply your God-given potential / John Bevere

You’ll never believe what happened to Lacey / Amber Ruffin

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Amelia Bedelia steps out / Herman Parish

Ancestor approved / Cynthia Leitich Smith

Chef Yasmina and the potato panic / Wauter Mannaert

Child of the civil rights movement / Paula Young Shelton

Claudia and the new girl / Ann M. Martin

Don’t hug Doug / Carrie Finison

Dragon bones / Lisa McMann

Dragon fury / Lisa McMann

Eva at the beach / Rebecca Elliott

Everything sad is untrue / Daniel Nayeri

Flood City / Daniel Jose Older

Frogs / Gail Gibbons

Game changer / Neal Shusterman

Gilded ones / Namina Forna

Girl haven / Lilah Sturges

Girl who fell out of the sky / Victoria Forester

Grace Banker and her hello girls answer the call / Claudia Friddell

Ground Zero / Alan Gratz

Hatmakers / Tamzin Merchant

Hilo: Gina, the girl who broke the world / Judd Winick

Invisible boy / Trudy Ludwig

Jack gets zapped / Mac Barnett

King and Kayla and the case of the gold ring / Dori Butler

Last rabbit / Shelley Moore Thomas

Leaf detective / Heather Lang

Mysterious disappearance of Aidan S. / David Levithan

Of a feather / Dayna Lorentz

One jar of magic / Ccorey Ann Haydu

Project / Courtney Summers

Revenge of the sluts / Natalie Walton

Shuri: the vanished / Nic Stone

Slime for dinner / Geronimo Stilton

Stick Dog takes out sushi / Tom Watson

Super Turbo saves the day / Lee Kirby

Super Turbo vs. The flying ninja squirrels / Lee Kirby

That they lived / Rochelle Riley

Train your dragon to accept no / Steve Herman

Triple play twins / David Kelly

Vow so bold and deadly / Brigid Kemmerer

What is the civil rights movement? / Sherri Smith

Who was Catherine the great? / Pam Pollack

Who was Walt Whitman? / Kirsten Anderson

Wings of ebony / J. Elle

Year I flew away / Marie Arnold

Audiobooks:

Four winds / Kristin Hannah

Movies and TV series:

Addams Family

American Gangster

Angels in the Outfield

Are We There Yet

Australia

Barbershop

Beauty & the Beast

Beetlejuice

Big Miracle

Big Chill

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Blaze

Blazing Saddles

Blow

Boondock Saints

Bounty Hunter

Braveheart

Bride Wars

Bug’s Life

Bull Durham

Cat Ballou

Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

Chisum

Clueless

Collateral

Dark Knight

Departed

Despicable Me

Diving Bell and the Butterfly

Divergent Series – Insurgent

Doc Martin

Duke

Fine Madness

Flyboys

Forrest Gump

Friends

Ghost

Gift

Great Gatsby

Horton Hears a Who

Inglourious Basterds

Iron Jawed Angels

Italian Job

It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie

Lark Rise to Candleford

Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels

Love’s Long Journey

Matrix

Meet Me in St. Louis

Monty Python’s – The Meaning of Life

My Girl

Newsies

Odd Life of Timothy Green

Oh, God

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Predator

Princess Bride

Pulp Fiction

Rio Bravo

Risky Business

Roman Holiday

Room

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – The Island of Misfit Toys

Santa Fe Trail

Scary Movie

Scooby Doo – Camp Scare

Shane

Shrek 2

Sleepwalkers

Surf’s Up 2

Thirteen Going on 30

Three Christs

Titanic

Tooth Fairy

Trouble with Angels

Twelve Angry Men

Twelve Monkeys

Unforgiven

Walk the Line

Wall Street

Watchmen

When Calls the Heart

Music:

30 Greatest Hits – Aretha Franklin

Best of Mahalia Jackson – Mahalia Jackson

G I R L – Pharrell Williams

Greatest Hits – Aretha Franklin (1980 – 1994)

Love in the Future - John Legend

Native American Odyssey – Various Artists

