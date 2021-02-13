Large Print:
Before she disappeared / Lisa Gardner
Blink of an eye / Iris Johansen
Unlikely Amish match / Vanetta Chapman
Adult Fiction:
(Other) You / Joyce Carol Oates
Bad Muslim discount / Syed Masood
Barn 8 / Deb Unferth
Beneath the keep / Erica Johansen
Blood grove / Walter Mosley
Burning girls / C. J. Tudor
Cathedral / Ben Hopkins
Curious incident / Vicki Delany
Death on the Nile / Agatha Christie
Divergence / C. J. Cherryh
Divines / Ellie Eaton
Faithless in death / J. D. Robb
Finlay Donovan is killing it / Elle Cosimano
Four winds / Kristin Hannah
Frozen crown / Greta Kelly
Kindest lie / Nancy Johnson
Kink / R. O. Kwon
Last tiara / M. J. Rose
Lost boys / Faye Kellerman
Magdalene incident / Gary McAvoy
Mask falling / Samantha Shannon
My year abroad / Chang-rae Lee
Never far away / Michael Koryta
Night bird calling / Cathy Gohlke
Our darkest night / Jennifer Robson
Paris library / Janet Charles
Perfect Amish romance / Shelley Shepard Gray
Perfect guests / Emma Rous
Power couple / Alex Berenson
Rafael / Laurell K. Hamilton
Reckless Road / Christine Feehan
Removed / Brandon Hobson
Resurgence / C. J. Cherryh
Ruthless lady’s guide to wizardry / C. M. Waggoner
Serpentine / Jonathan Kellerman
Shadow box / Luanne Rice
Simple murder / Linda Castillo
Sinister service / Alyssa Maxwell
Skeleton key / Piers Anthony
Spark of resistance / Kit Sergeant
Spoils of the dead / Dana Stabenow
Stranger in town / Kelley Armstrong
Super host / Kate Russo
Survivors / Jane Harper
Teddy Spenser isn’t looking for love / Kim Fielding
Tinderbox / Lou Diamond Phillips
Umbrella lady / V. C. Andrews
Unwilling / John Hart
Vineyard at Painted Moon / Susan Mallery
Wedding on the beach / Holly Chamberlain
Witch’s heart / Genevieve Gornichec
Adult Non-Fiction:
84 Charing Cross Road / Helene Hanff
American serial killers / Peter Vronsky
Ancient remedies / Josh Axe
Animal, vegetable, junk / Mark Bittman
Between two kingdoms / Suleika Jaouad
Black futures / Kimberly Drew
Drug use for grownups / Carl Hart
Featherhood / Charlie Gilmour
Four hundred souls / Ibram X. Kendi
How to fight racism / Jemar Tisby
In search of wisdom / Joyce Meyer
Lazy genius way / Kendra Adachi
Radical belonging / Lindo Bacon
Raising a rare girl / Heather Lanier
Smalltime / Russell Shorto
Terrible thing to waste / Harriet Washington
Think again / Adam Grant
Three mothers / Anna Malaika Tubbs
Three wise men / Beau Wise
Two truths and a lie / Ellen McGarrahan
Unfinished / Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Wait / Cuong Lu
Walk in my combat boots / James Patterson
We came, we saw, we left / Charles Wheelan
What is life? / Paul Nurse
What the constitution means to me / Heidi Schreck
X multiply your God-given potential / John Bevere
You’ll never believe what happened to Lacey / Amber Ruffin
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Amelia Bedelia steps out / Herman Parish
Ancestor approved / Cynthia Leitich Smith
Chef Yasmina and the potato panic / Wauter Mannaert
Child of the civil rights movement / Paula Young Shelton
Claudia and the new girl / Ann M. Martin
Don’t hug Doug / Carrie Finison
Dragon bones / Lisa McMann
Dragon fury / Lisa McMann
Eva at the beach / Rebecca Elliott
Everything sad is untrue / Daniel Nayeri
Flood City / Daniel Jose Older
Frogs / Gail Gibbons
Game changer / Neal Shusterman
Gilded ones / Namina Forna
Girl haven / Lilah Sturges
Girl who fell out of the sky / Victoria Forester
Grace Banker and her hello girls answer the call / Claudia Friddell
Ground Zero / Alan Gratz
Hatmakers / Tamzin Merchant
Hilo: Gina, the girl who broke the world / Judd Winick
Invisible boy / Trudy Ludwig
Jack gets zapped / Mac Barnett
King and Kayla and the case of the gold ring / Dori Butler
Last rabbit / Shelley Moore Thomas
Leaf detective / Heather Lang
Mysterious disappearance of Aidan S. / David Levithan
Of a feather / Dayna Lorentz
One jar of magic / Ccorey Ann Haydu
Project / Courtney Summers
Revenge of the sluts / Natalie Walton
Shuri: the vanished / Nic Stone
Slime for dinner / Geronimo Stilton
Stick Dog takes out sushi / Tom Watson
Super Turbo saves the day / Lee Kirby
Super Turbo vs. The flying ninja squirrels / Lee Kirby
That they lived / Rochelle Riley
Train your dragon to accept no / Steve Herman
Triple play twins / David Kelly
Vow so bold and deadly / Brigid Kemmerer
What is the civil rights movement? / Sherri Smith
Who was Catherine the great? / Pam Pollack
Who was Walt Whitman? / Kirsten Anderson
Wings of ebony / J. Elle
Year I flew away / Marie Arnold
Audiobooks:
Four winds / Kristin Hannah
Movies and TV series:
Addams Family
American Gangster
Angels in the Outfield
Are We There Yet
Australia
Barbershop
Beauty & the Beast
Beetlejuice
Big Miracle
Big Chill
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Blaze
Blazing Saddles
Blow
Boondock Saints
Bounty Hunter
Braveheart
Bride Wars
Bug’s Life
Bull Durham
Cat Ballou
Charlie Brown Thanksgiving
Chisum
Clueless
Collateral
Dark Knight
Departed
Despicable Me
Diving Bell and the Butterfly
Divergent Series – Insurgent
Doc Martin
Duke
Fine Madness
Flyboys
Forrest Gump
Friends
Ghost
Gift
Great Gatsby
Horton Hears a Who
Inglourious Basterds
Iron Jawed Angels
Italian Job
It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
Lark Rise to Candleford
Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels
Love’s Long Journey
Matrix
Meet Me in St. Louis
Monty Python’s – The Meaning of Life
My Girl
Newsies
Odd Life of Timothy Green
Oh, God
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
Predator
Princess Bride
Pulp Fiction
Rio Bravo
Risky Business
Roman Holiday
Room
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – The Island of Misfit Toys
Santa Fe Trail
Scary Movie
Scooby Doo – Camp Scare
Shane
Shrek 2
Sleepwalkers
Surf’s Up 2
Thirteen Going on 30
Three Christs
Titanic
Tooth Fairy
Trouble with Angels
Twelve Angry Men
Twelve Monkeys
Unforgiven
Walk the Line
Wall Street
Watchmen
When Calls the Heart
Music:
30 Greatest Hits – Aretha Franklin
Best of Mahalia Jackson – Mahalia Jackson
G I R L – Pharrell Williams
Greatest Hits – Aretha Franklin (1980 – 1994)
Love in the Future - John Legend
Native American Odyssey – Various Artists
