Large Print:
Miss Julia happily ever after / Ann B. Ross
Adult Fiction:
Anatomy of desire / L. R. Dorn
China / Edward Rutherford
Cursed luck / Kelley Armstrong
Dakota dawn / Lauraine Snelling
Dakota dream / Lauraine Snelling
Dakota dusk / Lauraine Snelling
Death of a diva at Honeychurch Hall / Hannah Dennison
Devil may dance / Jake Tapper
Final twist / Jeffrey Deaver
Girl in the walls / A.J. Gnuse
Good mother / Lara Bazelon
Hush little baby / R.H. Herron
Katherine Parr, the sixth wife / Alison Weir
Last anniversary / Liane Moriarty
Long cosmos / Terry Prachett
Long Utopia / Terry Prachett
Mary Jane / Jessica Anya Blau
Master of djinn / P. Djeli Clark
Murder at Blackwater Bend / Clara McKenna
Nightmare in pink / John MacDonald
People we meet on vacation / Emily Henry
Plot / Jean Hanff Korelitz
Purple place for dying / John MacDonald
Queen has a cold / Jane Kolven
Quick red fox / John MacDonald
Son of the storm / Suyi Davies Okungbowa
Summer of lost and found / Mary Alice Monroe
Summer to remember / Erika Montgomery
That summer / Jennifer Weiner
While justice sleeps / Stacey Abrams
Whose names are unknown / Sanora Babb
Wicked conceit / Anna Lee Huber
Adult Non-Fiction:
Billie Eilish / Billie Eilish
Everything is fine / Vince Granata
Facing the mountain / Daniel James Brown
Montessori baby / Simone Davies
Notes on grief / Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Yearbook / Seth Rogen
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Bear bottom / Stuart Gibbs
Dog squad / Chris Grabenstein
Healer of the water monster / Brain Young
Illusionary / Zoraida Cordova
Incredible doom / Matthew Bogart
Me and Mr. Cigar / Gibby Haynes
People we choose / Katelyn Detweiler
Rescue of the unicorn / Deborah Lerme Goodman
Shape of thunder / Jasmine Warga
Movies and TV series:
American Pie 2
Bridesmaids
Cowboy Bebop
Curious George Goes to a Birthday Party
Dark Shadows
Monsters
Paul
Thomas & Friends – Track Stars
Music:
Moon & Stars – Valerie June
