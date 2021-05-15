Large Print:

Miss Julia happily ever after / Ann B. Ross

Adult Fiction:

Anatomy of desire / L. R. Dorn

China / Edward Rutherford

Cursed luck / Kelley Armstrong

Dakota dawn / Lauraine Snelling

Dakota dream / Lauraine Snelling

Dakota dusk / Lauraine Snelling

Death of a diva at Honeychurch Hall / Hannah Dennison

Devil may dance / Jake Tapper

Final twist / Jeffrey Deaver

Girl in the walls / A.J. Gnuse

Good mother / Lara Bazelon

Hush little baby / R.H. Herron

Katherine Parr, the sixth wife / Alison Weir

Last anniversary / Liane Moriarty

Long cosmos / Terry Prachett

Long Utopia / Terry Prachett

Mary Jane / Jessica Anya Blau

Master of djinn / P. Djeli Clark

Murder at Blackwater Bend / Clara McKenna

Nightmare in pink / John MacDonald

People we meet on vacation / Emily Henry

Plot / Jean Hanff Korelitz

Purple place for dying / John MacDonald

Queen has a cold / Jane Kolven

Quick red fox / John MacDonald

Son of the storm / Suyi Davies Okungbowa

Summer of lost and found / Mary Alice Monroe

Summer to remember / Erika Montgomery

That summer / Jennifer Weiner

While justice sleeps / Stacey Abrams

Whose names are unknown / Sanora Babb

Wicked conceit / Anna Lee Huber

Adult Non-Fiction:

Billie Eilish / Billie Eilish

Everything is fine / Vince Granata

Facing the mountain / Daniel James Brown

Montessori baby / Simone Davies

Notes on grief / Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Yearbook / Seth Rogen

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Bear bottom / Stuart Gibbs

Dog squad / Chris Grabenstein

Healer of the water monster / Brain Young

Illusionary / Zoraida Cordova

Incredible doom / Matthew Bogart

Me and Mr. Cigar / Gibby Haynes

People we choose / Katelyn Detweiler

Rescue of the unicorn / Deborah Lerme Goodman

Shape of thunder / Jasmine Warga

Movies and TV series:

American Pie 2

Bridesmaids

Cowboy Bebop

Curious George Goes to a Birthday Party

Dark Shadows

Monsters

Paul

Thomas & Friends – Track Stars

Music:

Moon & Stars – Valerie June

