Large Print:
“Ambush Range”/Jack Barton
“Among Thieves”/M.J. Kuhn
“Circle C Moves In”/Brett Rider
“Cold Light of Day”/Elizabeth Goddard
“Dark is the Night”/William Johnstone
“Devine Doughnut Shop”/Carolyn Brown
“Earth’s the Right Place for Love”/Elizabeth Berg
“Eden’s Children”/V.C. Andrews
“Escape Game”/Marilyn Turk
“Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell”/Robert Dugoni
“Homecoming”/Kate Morton
“Law Rides the Range”/Walt Coburn
“Looking for Cassandra Jane”/Melody Carlson
“Love Unexpected”/Jenny Proctor
“Maverick Canyon”/Clem Colt
“Metropolitan Affair”/Jocelyn Green
“Murder on the Poet’s Walk”/Ellery Adams
“Peanut Butter Panic”/Amanda Flower
“Plot Thickens”/Susan Page Davis
“Red Flags”/Lisa Black
Secret witness”/Victor Methos
“Shackles of Honor”/Marcia Lynn McClure
“Sorority Murder”/Allison Brennan
“Take It From Me”/Jamie Beck
“Trail So Lonesome”/Lacy Williams
“Unbridled Cowboy”/Maisey Yates
“Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels”/India Holton
“Woman Who Killed Marvin Hammel”/C.K. Crigger
Adult Fiction:
“Breaking New Ground”/Amy Clipston
“Cleaving”/Juliet McKenna
“Cuban Heiress”/Chanel Cleeton
“Dark Angel”/John Sandford
“Enigma of Garlic”/Alexander McCall Smith
“Fourth Enemy”/Anne Perry
“Glimmer of Death”/Valerie Wilson Wesley
“House is on Fire”/Rachel Beanland
“Irish Boarding House”/Sandy Taylor
“Lady and the Mountain Doctor”/Misty Beller
“Lassiter”/J.R. Ward
“Life and Other Love Songs”/Anissa Gray
“More Than Words”/Mia Sheridan
“Most of All You”/Mia Sheridan
“My Heart Will Find You”/Jude Deveraux
“Only Survivors”/Megan Miranda
“Seaside Library”/Brenda Novak
“Secret Diaries of Charles Ignatius Sancho”/Paterson Joseph
“Some Desperate Glory”/Emily Tesh
“Things I Wish I Told My Mother”/Susan Patterson and Susan DiLallo
“Trackers”/Charles Frazier
“Yours Truly”/Abby Jimenez
Adult Non-Fiction:
“Don’t Give the Enemy a Seat at Your Table”/Louie Giglio
“It Goes So Fast”/Mary Louise Kelly
“Lebron”/Jeff Benedict
“Superpower in Peril”/David McCormick
“Truly Simple”/Kristin Cavallari
“You Could Make This Place Beautiful”/Maggie Smith
Juvenile and Young Adult:
“Elf Dog and Owl Head”/M.T. Anderson
“Have a Slice Day”/Nancy Krulik
“I am the Walrus”/Neal Shusterman and Eric Elfman
“Princess in Black and the Prince in Pink”/Shannon Hale
“Throwback”/Maureen Goo
Audio books:
“Countdown”/James Patterson
Movies and TV series:
“Carriers,” “MacBeth,” “Monsters Inc.,” “Murdoch Mysteries,” “Notorious Landlady,” “Polar Express,” “Sandlot,” “Zoolander.”
