Large Print:
Beautiful / Danielle Steel
French braid / Anne Tyler
Lessons in chemistry / Bonnie Garmus
Sister stardust / Jane Green
What happened to the Bennetts / Lisa Scottoline
Adult Fiction:
Baxters / Karen Kingsbury
Blood will tell / Heather Chavez
Children on the hill / Jennifer McMahon
City on fire / Don Winslow
Cold snap / Marc Cameron
Country born / Linda Lael Miller
Daughters of war / Lizzie Page
Emerald tide / Davis Bunn
Fervor / Alma Katsu
Good left undone / Adriana Trigiani
Honest lie / Tarryn Fisher
Hope creek / Janet Dailey
I’ll be you / Janelle Brown
Impossible us / Sarah Lotz
Kaikeyi / Vaishnavi Patel
Lighthouse / Christopher Parker
Little souls / Sandra Dallas
Marrying the Ketchups / Jennifer Close
Miranda and the miner / Melody Carlson
Moonstone / Helen Hardt
Mozart code / Rachel McMillan
Nettle & bone / T Kingfisher
Raven / Helen Hardt
Rice birds / Lindy Keane Carter
Search / Michelle Huneven
Shadow fire / Christine Feehan
Sting of victory / S. D. Simper
Vanishing type / Ellery Adams
Watch her disappear / Lisa Regan
What lies between us / John Marrs
Wrong victim / Allison Brennan
Adult Non-Fiction:
Belonging / Nora Krug
Boards / America’s Test Kitchen
Fight like hell / Kim Kelly
Finding me / Viola Davis
From the hood to the holler / Charles Booker
Good Eats the final years / Alton Brown
Habits of the household / Justin Whitmel Earley
I’ll show myself out / Jessi Klein
Last days of the dinosaurs / Riley Black
Lift every voice / Oprah Winfrey
Milk Street: the world in a skillet / Christopher Kimball
Palace papers / Tina Brown
Puzzler / A. J. Jacobs
Tough / Terry Crews
Unmasked / Paul Holes
Where the children take us / Zain E. Asher
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Debating Darcy / Sayantani DasGupta
Dig two graves / Gretchen McNeil
In the key of us / Mariama Lockington
Jennifer Chan is not alone / Tae Keller
Mapmakers and the lost magic / Cameron Chittock
Mystery in the magic shop / Gertrude Chandler Warner
Shinji Takahashi and the mark of coatl / Julie Kagawa
Words in my hands / Asphyxia
Movies and TV series:
American Flyers
Big
Bluey
Candyman
Chronicles of Narnia (BBC set)
Fandango
Friends
Garfield and Friends
Gentleman’s Agreement
Incredibles
Joy Luck Club
Kronk’s New Groove
Mad Men
My Sweet Monster
National Champions
Once Upon a Time
Oranges and Sunshine
Proud Family
Queen of Katwe
Red Dwarf
Saving Face
Spider-Man – No Way Home
Star Wars – Empire Strikes Back
Star Wars – Revenge of the Sith
Music:
Ed Sheeran – Equals
Doja Cat – Planet Her
Dream Theater – A View from the Top of the World
Dune – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Esperanza Spalding – Songwrights Apothecary Lab
Jason Aldean – Macon
Kacey Musgraves – Star-Crossed
Music of the Shperes – Coldplay
NAS – King’s Disease II
Tony Bennett – Love for Sale
Walker Hayes – Country Stuff the Album
