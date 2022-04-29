Large Print:

Beautiful / Danielle Steel

French braid / Anne Tyler

Lessons in chemistry / Bonnie Garmus

Sister stardust / Jane Green

What happened to the Bennetts / Lisa Scottoline

Adult Fiction:

Baxters / Karen Kingsbury

Blood will tell / Heather Chavez

Children on the hill / Jennifer McMahon

City on fire / Don Winslow

Cold snap / Marc Cameron

Country born / Linda Lael Miller

Daughters of war / Lizzie Page

Emerald tide / Davis Bunn

Fervor / Alma Katsu

Good left undone / Adriana Trigiani

Honest lie / Tarryn Fisher

Hope creek / Janet Dailey

I’ll be you / Janelle Brown

Impossible us / Sarah Lotz

Kaikeyi / Vaishnavi Patel

Lighthouse / Christopher Parker

Little souls / Sandra Dallas

Marrying the Ketchups / Jennifer Close

Miranda and the miner / Melody Carlson

Moonstone / Helen Hardt

Mozart code / Rachel McMillan

Nettle & bone / T Kingfisher

Raven / Helen Hardt

Rice birds / Lindy Keane Carter

Search / Michelle Huneven

Shadow fire / Christine Feehan

Sting of victory / S. D. Simper

Vanishing type / Ellery Adams

Watch her disappear / Lisa Regan

What lies between us / John Marrs

Wrong victim / Allison Brennan

Adult Non-Fiction:

Belonging / Nora Krug

Boards / America’s Test Kitchen

Fight like hell / Kim Kelly

Finding me / Viola Davis

From the hood to the holler / Charles Booker

Good Eats the final years / Alton Brown

Habits of the household / Justin Whitmel Earley

I’ll show myself out / Jessi Klein

Last days of the dinosaurs / Riley Black

Lift every voice / Oprah Winfrey

Milk Street: the world in a skillet / Christopher Kimball

Palace papers / Tina Brown

Puzzler / A. J. Jacobs

Tough / Terry Crews

Unmasked / Paul Holes

Where the children take us / Zain E. Asher

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Debating Darcy / Sayantani DasGupta

Dig two graves / Gretchen McNeil

In the key of us / Mariama Lockington

Jennifer Chan is not alone / Tae Keller

Mapmakers and the lost magic / Cameron Chittock

Mystery in the magic shop / Gertrude Chandler Warner

Shinji Takahashi and the mark of coatl / Julie Kagawa

Words in my hands / Asphyxia

Movies and TV series:

American Flyers

Big

Bluey

Candyman

Chronicles of Narnia (BBC set)

Fandango

Friends

Garfield and Friends

Gentleman’s Agreement

Incredibles

Joy Luck Club

Kronk’s New Groove

Mad Men

My Sweet Monster

National Champions

Once Upon a Time

Oranges and Sunshine

Proud Family

Queen of Katwe

Red Dwarf

Saving Face

Spider-Man – No Way Home

Star Wars – Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars – Revenge of the Sith

Music:

Ed Sheeran – Equals

Doja Cat – Planet Her

Dream Theater – A View from the Top of the World

Dune – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Esperanza Spalding – Songwrights Apothecary Lab

Jason Aldean – Macon

Kacey Musgraves – Star-Crossed

Music of the Shperes – Coldplay

NAS – King’s Disease II

Tony Bennett – Love for Sale

Walker Hayes – Country Stuff the Album

