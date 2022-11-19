Large Print:
All is bright / RaeAnne Thayne
Best friend / Jessica Fellowes
Body of evidence / Irene Hannon
Bride’s guide to marriage and murder / Dianne Freeman
By way of deception / Amir Tsarfati
Cake that! / Heather Greer
Celestine / Kevin St. Jarre
Critical alliance / Elizabeth Goddard
Desert star / Michael Connelly
Drunk on love / Jasmine Guillory
Duke not taken / Julia London
Going rogue / Janet Evanovich
In the middle of Hickory Lane / Heather Webber
Lucy by the sea / Elizabeth Strout
Mad honey / Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan
Maid of the mountain / Jackson Gregory
Mean and evil / William Johnstone
Meant to be mine / Hannah Orenstein
Murder at the Serpentine Bridge / Andrea Penrose
Now is not the time to panic / Kevin Wilson
Oath of loyalty / Vince Flynn
Other birds / Sarah Addison Allen
Patron / Tom W. Blackburn
Range boss / D.B. Newton
Saddle justice / Steven C. Lawrence
Secret of Bow Lane / Jennifer Ashley
Secret place / Camille Eide
Thief of fate / Jude Deveraux and Tara Sheets
To win a prince / Toni Shiloh
Triple cross / James Patterson
Trouble times two / James Griffin
Valiant deceit / Stephanie Graves
Adult Fiction:
Africa risen / Sheree Thomas
Before I let go / Kennedy Ryan
Before your memory fades / Toshikazu Kawaguchi
Bleeding heart yard / Elly Griffiths
Captain Carter: woman out of time / Jamie McKelvie
Christmas at the Amish market / Shelley Shepard Gray
Even though I knew the end / C. L. Polk
Find him / Jake Hinkson
Haunting of Maddy Clare / Simone St. James
Heart of the sun warrior / Sue Lynn Tan
Hellburner / Clive Cussler, Mike Maden
Last party / Clare Mackintosh
Lost metal / Brandon Sanderson
Pride and protest / Nikki Payne
Quilt for Christmas / Melody Carlson
Ship wrecked / Olivia Dade
Sliver of darkness / C. J. Tudor
To each this world / Julie Czerneda
Twist of a knife / Anthony Horowitz
Wayward / Chuck Wendig
Wish for winter / Viola Shipman
Adult Non-Fiction:
Amigurumi for beginners / Julia Simpson
Book of days / Patti Smith
Dickens and Prince / Nick Hornby
Faith still moves mountains / Harris Faulkner
Have I told you this already / Lauren Graham
How to be weird / Eric Wilson
LEGO story / Jens Andersen
Light we carry / Michelle Obama
Long COVID survival guide / Fiona Lowenstein
Loving people who are hard to love / Joyce Meyer
My hygge home / Meik Wiking
Number one is walking / Steve Martin
Pasta queen / Nadia Caterina Munno
Philosophy of modern song / Bob Dylan
Queen / Andrew Morton
Silent spring revolution / Douglas Brinkley
So help me God / Mike Pence
Tasty total comfort / Buzzfeed
Untangled / Koshin Paley Ellison
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Believe me / Tahereh Mafi
Briarcliff Prep / Brianna Peppins
Cinders flame / Jordan Quinn
Cruel illusions / Margie Fuston
Ghost island / Jordan Quinn
Greatest in the world / Ben Clanton
Ice dragon / Jordan Quinn
Inferno new year / Jordan Quinn
Labyrinth of doom / Stuart Gibbs
Lies we tell / Katie Zhao
Lightfall: shadow of the bird / Tim Probert
Plants vs zombies zomnibus #2 / Paul Tobin
Scratch daughters / H. A. Clarke
Shattered shore / Jordan Quinn
Sugaring off / Gillian French
Super Turbo gets caught / Edgar Powers
Thieves / Lucie Bryon
Tornado terror / Lauren Tarshis
Audiobooks:
Desperation in death / J. D. Robb
Light we carry / Michelle Obama
Movies and TV series:
Breaking
Coco
Coraline
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas
E T – The Extra-Terrestrial
Ghostbusters 1 & 2
Hell on Wheels
Inglourious Basterds
Jerry Maguire
Last Kids on Earth
Making Black America
Murdoch Mysteries
Power of the Dog
Say Anything
Sweet Tooth
Three Thousand Years of Longing
Tim Burton’s – The Corpse Bride
Titans
Top Gun – Maverick
Wallace & Gromit – Curse of the Were- Rabbit
We Bare Bears
When Calls the Heart
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.