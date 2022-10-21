Large Print:
Aventurine and the reckoning / Anne Britting Oleson
Beneath the bending skies / Jane Kirkpatrick
Built with love / Melody Carlson
Codebreaker’s secret / Sara Ackerman
Demon Copperhead / Barbara Kingsolver
Escape from Amsterdam / Lauralee Bliss
Fierce poison / Will Thomas
Fort Apache / Hunter Ingram
Free fall / Nancy Mehl
Girl who survived / Lisa Jackson
Harvest moon / Denise Hunter
Home sweet Christmas / Susan Mallery
Kill red / Max O’Hara
Listen to me / Tess Gerritsen
Live, local, and dead / Nikki Knight
Lonely law / Matt Stuart
Love and the dream come true / Tammy L. Gray
Love on the brain / Ali Hazelwood
Mail-order brides of the West: Evie / Caroline Fyffe
Peg and Rose solve a murder / Laurien Berenson
Teacher of Warsaw / Mario Escobar
Thrill of the hunt / Rita Mae Brown
Treasure state / C. J. Box
Unexpected Amish courtship / Rachel J. Good
What she found / Robert Dugoni
Where the sky begins / Rhys Bowen
Woman who built a bridge / C. K. Crigger
Adult Fiction:
Boys from Biloxi / John Grisham
Demon Copperhead / Barbara Kingsolver
Family game / Catherine Steadman
Favor / Nicci French
Last chairlift / John Irving
Lavender House / Lev AC Rosen
Poster girl / Veronica Roth
Robert Ludlum’s the Blackbriar genesis / Simon Gervais
Self-portrait with nothing / Aimee Pokwatka
Stories from the tenants downstairs / Sidik Fofana
Adult Non-Fiction:
Abyss: nuclear crisis Cuba 1962 / Max Hastings
Baking imperfect / Lottie Bedlow
Cookie bible / Rose Levy Beranbaum
Escape artist / Jonathan Freedland
Feed these people / Jen Hatmaker
Half American / Matthew Delmont
Happier hour / Cassie Holmes
Madly, deeply / Alan Rickman
OTK extra good things / Noor Murad
Papyrus / Irene Vallejo Moreu
Raising them right / Kyle Spencer
Readme.txt / Cheldea Manning
Rick Steves France / Rick Steves
Waxing on / Ralph Macchio
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Freestyle / Gale Galligan
Greywaren / Maggie Stiefvater
Hither and nigh / Ellen Potter
I was born for this / Alice Oseman
Kitty Sweet Tooth makes a movie / Abby Denson
Lil Mouse in the house / Dan Gutman
Movies and TV series:
Beast
Bullet Train
Fringe
Hell on Wheels
Hollywoodland
Lightyear
Mack & Rita
Paws of Fury
Scorpion
Suicide Kings
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
VeggieTales Minnesota Cuke and the Search for Samson’s Hairbrush
